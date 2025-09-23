You might be able to get half off your next year of Nest Aware. Here's how

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Nest Aware customers are being offered discounts when attempting to cancel their subscriptions.

Discounts are good for 50% off a yearly subscription, a savings of $50 to $100.

Not all users are eligible; the discount offer may be US-exclusive.

Google jacked up the prices of its Nest Aware subscriptions in July, bumping fees by 25 to 33% on both monthly and annual plans. The move prompted backlash online, with commenters around the internet (including here on Android Authority) declaring that they canceled their service or planned to in response to the hikes. Now, though, you might be able to hang onto your subscription a little longer without overpaying.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google’s trying to appease disgruntled subscribers. Some users who attempt to cancel their Nest Aware plans are being offered significant discounts to keep their subscriptions active.

Comments on a post published by user Zonk-er on the Nest subreddit yesterday show multiple users claiming to have been offered a 50% discount on their next annual plan renewal. One user even claims to have been offered a discount on their next monthly payment.

APK Mirror founder Artem Russakovskii was also able to take advantage of this discount and shared his experience on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/5hkZcw4heC Nice, can confirm. Took me 10 seconds to save $100 on Nest Aware Plus. Just press Cancel and see if a 50% renewal offer pops up. https://t.co/zQiEPCL0nv — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 23, 2025

It’s worth noting that some commenters say they weren’t offered a discount when attempting to cancel. Judging by multiple reports on Reddit, it’s possible that only US-based users are being offered these discounts.

Half off an annual renewal shakes out to $50 for a one-year subscription to Nest Aware, or $100 for a year of Nest Aware Plus.

Nest Aware isn’t strictly necessary to use Nest cameras, but the subscription service is required for features like extended video history and familiar face detection. Without a subscription, Nest cameras are limited to live video and three hours of running video history.

If you’re a Nest Aware subscriber and you’re miffed about the recent price hikes, you can try canceling to see if you’re offered a discount yourself. To do that, head over to the Google Store’s Subscriptions page. Let us know how it works out for you in the comments.

