Fortnite has taken the world by storm over the past few years. It’s a wildly popular sensation among the younger generation and easy to play with friends. Even some in the older generation have gotten into the game as well. But the question on many people’s minds is: Can you play Fortnite on a Nintendo Switch?

What is Fortnite?

Epic Games

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now. The developers constantly update the game with new gameplay modes, weapons, items, and more. There have also been events with giant monster battles, Marvel crossovers, a meteor crash, and even a live concert with Marshmello.

But the heart of the game is a standard battle royale experience. In a game of 100 total players, your mission is to be the last player standing. How you survive is up to you — go defensive and build forts or offensive and take out opponents one by one. Every game feels different, so Fortnite is such an innovative game.

Can you play Fortnite on a Nintendo Switch? The short answer: Yes.

The long answer: Fortnite is a digital-only download for the Switch, and you have to either create an Epic Games account or link your existing account before you can start playing.

How to get Fortnite on a Nintendo Switch

There are “physical copies,” so to speak, of Fortnite, but there’s not a physical game cartridge inside. Inside the case, you’ll find a digital code along with some in-game extras (the extra things are what you are actually paying for when you buy a “physical copy” of the game).

The easiest way to get Fortnite on a Nintendo Switch is to download it directly from the Nintendo eShop. After accessing your Nintendo eShop, you’ll do a quick search for Fortnite and start the free download. After it downloads, you’ll have to link an existing Epic Games account or create a new one. Then, you can start playing!

If you already have an Epic Games account and you’ve already played Fortnite on your PC, PS5, or any other platform the game is offered on, here’s some great news: the game provides crossplay, so no matter which platform you choose to play on, you’ll always pick up where you left off. All your game progress and user data is saved to your Epic Games cloud and synced across all devices and platforms. So your friend list, progress, purchased content — pretty much everything except for V-bucks — will always sync up with your various devices.

Is Fortnite free on Nintendo Switch? Yes, Fortnite is entirely free to download on the Nintendo Switch!

Some multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch require a Switch Online membership. Many Nintendo exclusives require this, such as Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros, to name a few.

When Nintendo initially launched the Switch Online service, Fortnite was explicitly listed as one of the games that did not require a Switch Online membership. Of course, this could always change in the future. But for now, Fortnite is completely free-to-play on the Nintendo Switch and is one of the few online-multiplayer games that does not require a paid Switch Online membership to play.

FAQs

Can you still get the Nintendo Switch Fortnite skin? Yes, you can still purchase the Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the exclusive Wildcat skin. It is available on Amazon for $299.

Is Fortnite free on Nintendo Switch? Yes, Fortnite is free-to-play on the Nintendo Switch and does not require a Switch Online membership to play.

Is the Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle still available? Yes, the Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle is available to purchase from Amazon for $299.

Is it hard to play Fortnite on Nintendo Switch? The difficulty of playing Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch can depend on various factors, including the player’s skill level, familiarity with the controls, and experience with similar games. Here are a few factors to consider: Controls: If you’re used to playing on a PC or different console, getting used to the Switch’s controls might take some time. The Joy-Con controllers are unique and could require an adjustment period. Performance: Fortnite on the Switch may not perform as smoothly as on a high-end PC or other more powerful consoles. The game runs at 30 frames per second on the Switch, compared to 60 or more on other platforms. This could potentially impact gameplay, especially in high-action situations. Screen Size: If you’re playing on the Switch in handheld mode, the smaller screen size could make it harder to spot enemies in the distance than on a larger TV or computer monitor. Cross-Platform Play: Fortnite supports cross-platform play, which means you can compete against players on platforms with better performance. However, you can choose to play only with other Switch players to level the playing field. Despite these potential challenges, many players enjoy Fortnite on the Switch and find it a fun and satisfying experience once they get used to it. Remember, practice is key in any game. The more you play, the better you will get!

