Prime deal: Google Pixel 10 drops to just $649 in its first big sale

There’s something about snagging a good deal that really hits the spot, and the Google Pixel 10 sale during this Prime Day is the one that fans have been waiting for since the lineup launched. The base model phone, usually priced at $799, is now available for just $649. At almost 20% off retail, it’s worth a peek. Google Pixel 10 for $649 ($150 off)

For those who haven’t checked it out yet, the Pixel 10 offers a great package. It boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display that’s smooth as butter, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, you get the powerful performance of the Tensor G5 chip, making everything snappy and responsive.

The device also features Google’s signature AI capabilities and camera setup, ensuring your photos are nothing short of stunning. For day-to-day use, the Pixel 10’s battery is designed to keep up, capable of lasting over 24 hours on a full charge.

Remember, only Prime members gain access to these types of deals, so if you’re not a subscriber, consider signing up or taking advantage of the 30-day free trial. With all this in mind, experiencing the Pixel 10 at such a great price point is a deal not to be missed.

