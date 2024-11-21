Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Black Friday sale slashes record $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro
A ton of new Black Friday sales launched today, with Google’s Pixel deals really catching our eye. There are huge discounts on several of the flagship devices, including a record price drop on the Pixel 9 Pro. The middle child in the Pixel 9 series is down to just $799 right now on Amazon.
The standard Google Pixel 9 is arguably an even better deal for some, especially if you’re on a smaller budget. All colorways of the stock Android phone are 31% off at $548.98, saving you $250 on the retail price. If you’re more interested in the largest handset in the series, you can pick up the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $934.13 ($166 off).
The rest of the Pixel Black Friday sale is equally impressive, with foldable phones, smartwatches, and earbuds all on offer. Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights:
Smartphones
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499 ($300 off)
- Pixel Fold for $1,199 ($600 off)
- Pixel 8a for $399 ($100 off)
- Pixel 8 for $493.95 ($205 off)
- Pixel 8 Pro f0r $592.78 ($406 off)
Earbuds
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $179 ($50 off)
- Pixel Buds A-Series for $59 ($40 off)
Tablets
- Google Pixel Tablet for $279 ($120 off)
- Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) with Charging Speaker Dock for $459 ($140 off)
Smartwatches
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, Wi-Fi) for $329.99 ($70 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, LTE) for $399.99 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 for $179.99 ($70 off)
Explore the Pixel sale via the widgets and links above, or head over to our Black Friday deals hub for many more holiday offers.