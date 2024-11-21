Search results for

Google Black Friday sale slashes record $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro

Whether you're interested in the flagship Pixel phones, earbuds, or smartwatches, this sale has deals worth checking out.
Published on8 hours ago

Google Pixel 9 Pro lock screen
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A ton of new Black Friday sales launched today, with Google’s Pixel deals really catching our eye. There are huge discounts on several of the flagship devices, including a record price drop on the Pixel 9 Pro. The middle child in the Pixel 9 series is down to just $799 right now on Amazon.

Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 ($200 off)

The standard Google Pixel 9 is arguably an even better deal for some, especially if you’re on a smaller budget. All colorways of the stock Android phone are 31% off at $548.98, saving you $250 on the retail price. If you’re more interested in the largest handset in the series, you can pick up the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $934.13 ($166 off).

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The rest of the Pixel Black Friday sale is equally impressive, with foldable phones, smartwatches, and earbuds all on offer. Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights:

Smartphones

Earbuds

Tablets

Smartwatches

Explore the Pixel sale via the widgets and links above, or head over to our Black Friday deals hub for many more holiday offers.

