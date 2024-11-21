Google Black Friday sale slashes record $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A ton of new Black Friday sales launched today, with Google’s Pixel deals really catching our eye. There are huge discounts on several of the flagship devices, including a record price drop on the Pixel 9 Pro. The middle child in the Pixel 9 series is down to just $799 right now on Amazon. Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 ($200 off)

The standard Google Pixel 9 is arguably an even better deal for some, especially if you’re on a smaller budget. All colorways of the stock Android phone are 31% off at $548.98, saving you $250 on the retail price. If you’re more interested in the largest handset in the series, you can pick up the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $934.13 ($166 off).

The rest of the Pixel Black Friday sale is equally impressive, with foldable phones, smartwatches, and earbuds all on offer. Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights:

You might like

Comments