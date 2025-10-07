As an Android expert, these are the 5 Android phones I’d buy during Prime Big Deal Days

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (aka Prime Day round two) is back in full swing, offering an onslaught of deals available between October 7 and 8. As with every big Amazon Prime sale, this means you’ll find a ton of Android phones available at heavily discounted prices.

While having so many Android deals sounds nice on paper, it can also make it challenging to determine which Android phones are actually worth buying and which are better left ignored. Just because you find a phone at a low price, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good buy. And that’s where I come in.

As someone who has tested and reviewed Android phones for over 10 years, I’ve found a few Android deals that are actually worth buying — and phones I would spend my own money on if I were in the market for one. Here are my top Android picks for Prime Big Deal Days 2025.

What do you think is the best Android phone deal for Prime Big Deal Days 2025? 45 votes Google Pixel 10 Pro for $799 24 % Google Pixel 9a for $349 29 % OnePlus 13 for $800 16 % Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for $650 27 % Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,600 2 % Other (let us know in the comments) 2 %

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The first phone I want to mention is the Google Pixel 10 Pro. It was just released in late August, and as such, we haven’t really seen it budge from its $999 starting price. However, the Pixel 10 Pro is now on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, available for just $799. For context, that’s the same retail price of the base model Pixel 10.

At $799, the Pixel 10 Pro is unquestionably a must-buy if you’re in the market for a flagship Android phone. Why? The hardware is outstanding, the built-in magnetic charging is a significant convenience, and the 6.3-inch display is both compact and visually impressive. The Pixel 10 Pro’s camera system is also one of the best available, especially if you’re looking for a phone with impressive zoom capabilities.

On top of all that, Google’s Pixel software is my favorite Android interface around. Not only is it clean and uncluttered, but the numerous Pixel-exclusive software features really do make a difference in daily use. Plus, getting seven years of guaranteed updates will always be a great perk.

If you want a flagship Android phone with the fastest possible performance and longest battery life, the Pixel 10 Pro may not be the best choice. However, if you want an Android phone with fantastic hardware, cameras, software, and legitimately helpful AI features, the Pixel 10 Pro is as good as it gets.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Top-tier specs with small display • Excellent cameras • Powerful AI tools • Top-notch software MSRP: $999.00 More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro has everything you could want in a flagship Android phone crammed into a truly compact body with a 6.3-inch display. Google's new Tensor G5 chip is more powerful, the 100x Pro Res Zoom is truly impressive, and there are loads of helpful AI features. Not to mention, you still get seven years of Android updates. See price at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

$799 is a great price for the Pixel 10 Pro, but that may still be more than you’re willing to spend. Thankfully, there is another Pixel on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, and it’s possibly the best bang for your buck you’ll find. I’m talking about the Google Pixel 9a, a phone I wholeheartedly recommend buying at its full $499 asking price. But thanks to Amazon’s latest sale, the Pixel 9a can be yours for only $349 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

What makes the Pixel 9a special is that it retains so much of the flagship Pixel experience. Its cameras, while not on the same level as the Pixel 10 Pro, are extremely reliable and the best you’ll find at this price. The Pixel 9a has many of the same software features that make its more expensive siblings so special, only lacking a few niche capabilities, such as Pixel Screenshots and Call Notes. Even more important, the Pixel 9a has the same seven-year update guarantee for major Android OS upgrades and security patches.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s even more to like about the Pixel 9a. It’s well-built and comes in some really fun colors, has surprisingly great battery life, and a clever design that all but eliminates any annoying camera bump on the back of the phone.

Whether you’re working with a tight budget, aren’t concerned about the latest specs, or maybe buying your kid’s first phone, it’s hard to think of a better buy than the Pixel 9a. $349 is an unbelievably good price for the phone and a deal you absolutely shouldn’t miss.

OnePlus 13

Joe Maring / Android Authority

On the other hand, let’s say you are concerned about having the best specs possible and want a phone that can play the latest games and last for two days on a single charge. In that case, the OnePlus 13 is the phone to get. As part of Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is offering the 512GB/16GB RAM configuration of the OnePlus 13 for $800 — a $200 discount off the $1,000 retail price.

For the amount of phone you’re getting here, $800 is kind of a steal. Performance-wise, the OnePlus 13 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, one of the fastest mobile chipsets currently available. Paired with 16GB of RAM, there’s not really anything that can slow the phone down. The 6,000mAh battery is big enough that the OnePlus 13 can easily last two days on a single charge, while the 80W wired charging allows the battery to recharge from 0-100% in just about 30 minutes.

What’s even more special is that the OnePlus 13 isn’t just a performance powerhouse — it’s also a damn good Android phone across the board. The phone’s design is gorgeous and comfortable, the cameras are wonderful, and OxygenOS is an excellent Android skin.

What are the downsides of the OnePlus 13? OnePlus’s AI features aren’t on the same level as Google’s, and you only get four years of Android OS updates. I’d argue that the Pixel 10 Pro is the better overall package, but if you prefer performance and battery life to AI goodies and seven years of updates, the OnePlus 13 is for you.

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13 Gorgeous design • Clever AI features • Flexible cameras MSRP: $899.99 The OG flagship killer's killer flagship. The OnePlus 13 is the company's most killer flagship to date, offering a massive battery, speedy charging, and powerful cameras that give Google and Samsung something to worry about. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Prime Deal See price at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Every Samsung Galaxy S25 model is on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, but there’s only one I think you should buy: the Galaxy S25 Edge. Considering we gave the Edge the lowest review score out of any S25 phone, that may come as a bit of a surprise. However, Amazon’s discount on the S25 Edge is so substantial that it completely changes the value proposition.

At its retail price of $1,100, the Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t make sense. The S25 Plus is cheaper and better overall, while the S25 Ultra isn’t significantly more expensive for a considerably better product. However, with its Prime Day Deals price of $650 — a whopping $450 off — there’s a really strong argument to make in the S25 Edge’s favor.

The biggest thing, of course, is its design. Measuring 5.8mm and weighing 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge is remarkably thin and light for a phone with a 6.7-inch screen. It’s one of those things you have to see in person to really understand it, and once you do, it almost feels like magic. And despite being so trim, the S25 Edge still manages to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 200MP primary camera, 256GB of base storage, and seven years of software updates.

That said, the design does come with some sacrifices. The S25 Edge’s thermal performance isn’t very good, its battery life is mediocre at best, and it lacks a telephoto camera on the back. If you can’t overlook those shortcomings, I don’t blame you. However, if you want a high-end Samsung phone with some of the most impressive hardware we’ve seen this year, the Galaxy S25 Edge is worth a look — and at $650, it’s actually worth buying now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is arguably the best folding phone available in the US. Unfortunately, with a price tag of $2,000, it’s prohibitively expensive for most people. Thankfully, Amazon just made it a bit more affordable. If you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7 during Prime Big Deal Days, you’ll pay only $1,600.

Is that still a lot of money to spend on a new phone? Absolutely. However, if you’ve been considering buying the Z Fold 7, this is one of the best opportunities yet to get the phone at a significantly discounted price. For your $1,600, you’re getting one of the thinnest and lightest foldables on the market — something that really makes a difference throughout daily use. Paired with excellent displays, good cameras, reliable battery life, fast performance, and seven years of software updates, you can’t say you aren’t getting your money’s worth.

I wouldn’t recommend the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to everyone, but if you know you want to live the foldable life, I don’t think there’s been a better time to jump on the bandwagon. The Fold 7 is one of the most impressive folding phones we’ve ever seen, and while $1,600 isn’t cheap, it is a darn good price considering everything the Z Fold 7 brings to the table.

