Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL catches $250 price drop in improved Black Friday deal
Google fans might want to take a turkey break this Thanksgiving to check out Google’s latest Black Friday offer. In a surprise move, the manufacturer has doubled down on its Pixel 9 Pro XL deal, dropping the price of the high-end Android phone again. That means you can save $250 on the device right now — by far the best discount on it to date.
We’re excited about this deal because this is one of the best phones we’ve ever had the pleasure to handle, scoring a rare perfect 10 in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review. Its 6.8-inch AMOLED display dazzles, while evenly slim bezels add to its modern appeal. Backed by Google’s Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM, it integrates cutting-edge AI features like the enhanced Gemini Assistant and Pixel Studio. Its triple-camera system impresses with versatile zoom and sharp shots, supported by long-lasting battery life and improved charging speeds. It was worth every cent at full price, so it’s a steal in this sale.
While you’re adding to your Google Pixel ecosystem, you’ve still got a few days left to score big discounts on some of the other flagship devices. Here’s a summary of what’s on offer:
Smartphones
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499 ($300 off)
- Pixel Fold for $1,199 ($600 off)
- Pixel 8a for $399 ($100 off)
- Pixel 8 for $493.95 ($205 off)
- Pixel 8 Pro f0r $592.78 ($406 off)
Earbuds
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $179 ($50 off)
- Pixel Buds A-Series for $59 ($40 off)
Tablets
- Google Pixel Tablet for $279 ($120 off)
- Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) with Charging Speaker Dock for $459 ($140 off)
Smartwatches
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, Wi-Fi) for $329.99 ($70 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, LTE) for $399.99 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 for $179.99 ($70 off)
You can catch the fantastic Pixel 9 Pro XL deal via the widget above, or check out our Black Friday deals hub for many more holiday offers.