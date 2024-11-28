Google Pixel 9 Pro XL catches $250 price drop in improved Black Friday deal

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google fans might want to take a turkey break this Thanksgiving to check out Google’s latest Black Friday offer. In a surprise move, the manufacturer has doubled down on its Pixel 9 Pro XL deal, dropping the price of the high-end Android phone again. That means you can save $250 on the device right now — by far the best discount on it to date. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $849 ($250 off)

We’re excited about this deal because this is one of the best phones we’ve ever had the pleasure to handle, scoring a rare perfect 10 in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review. Its 6.8-inch AMOLED display dazzles, while evenly slim bezels add to its modern appeal. Backed by Google’s Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM, it integrates cutting-edge AI features like the enhanced Gemini Assistant and Pixel Studio. Its triple-camera system impresses with versatile zoom and sharp shots, supported by long-lasting battery life and improved charging speeds. It was worth every cent at full price, so it’s a steal in this sale.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Black Friday Deal!

While you’re adding to your Google Pixel ecosystem, you’ve still got a few days left to score big discounts on some of the other flagship devices. Here’s a summary of what’s on offer:

