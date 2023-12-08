Poll: Would you buy a Galaxy S24 without Snapdragon power?

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

We’ve seen loads of rumors and leaks regarding the Galaxy S24 series chipsets. In fact, the phones just recently passed through the FCC website, and the filings suggest that Snapdragon power is on the menu for US variants.

Nevertheless, that got us wondering whether you’d buy a Galaxy S24 phone without a Snapdragon chipset. Give us your answer via the poll below and leave a comment if you’d like to explain your choice.

Would you buy a Galaxy S24 without Snapdragon power? 389 votes Yes, a MediaTek-powered S24 5 % Yes, an Exynos-powered S24 5 % Yes, a MediaTek or Exynos S24 4 % Maybe, if the phone were cheaper 15 % No, it's Snapdragon or nothing 71 %

We can understand if you stick with a Snapdragon-powered S24. Qualcomm’s chips are usually safe choices, often being fast, reliable, and efficient (well, barring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1). Qualcomm’s Adreno GPUs are also the top choice for demanding games.

Then again, MediaTek and Exynos chips do a respectable job for the most part. This year’s Dimensity 9200 was comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in most areas (bar a couple of categories like stress testing and multi-core performance), while the brand-new Dimensity 9300 looks like the most powerful Android chip of 2024. Samsung didn’t release a flagship Exynos chipset this year, but the Exynos 2400 tentatively seems like a powerful piece of silicon.

So is it a case of Snapdragon or nothing for you, or are you happy to get an Exynos or MediaTek-powered S24?

