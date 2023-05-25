MediaTek chip guide: All you need to know about MediaTek processors

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Taiwan-based MediaTek used to play second fiddle to silicon rival Qualcomm, but the company is now the number one chipmaker globally. Figuring out the naming conventions and capabilities of these MediaTek processors can be a little daunting, though.

Don’t fret, as our MediaTek chipset guide tries to break things down for you. Read on for all the information you’ll need on MediaTek processors.

Flagship MediaTek 5G chipsets

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

MediaTek’s newest flagship processors are the Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9200 Plus. These chips power several high-end phones in 2023 and are designed to take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Expect a second-generation 4nm TSMC design, a very powerful CPU (one Cortex-X3, three Cortex-A715, four Cortex-A510), and an impressive Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 GPU. The latter supports hardware-based ray tracing, much like Qualcomm’s latest and greatest silicon.

Other noteworthy features include mmWave 5G for the first time in a flagship MediaTek chipset, a refresh rate topping out at 240Hz, and a sixth-generation APU. We also get camera-related features like 8K recording, improved semantic image segmentation, and tech to reduce blurry photos.

The Dimensity 9200 can duke it out with the best Snapdragon chips Qualcomm has to offer.

The Dimensity 9200 series was preceded by the Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 9000 Plus. These chips were the first full-blown rivals to the Snapdragon 8 series in several years. They brought 4nm designs, a powerful octa-core CPU (1x Cortex-X2, 3x Cortex-A710, 4x Cortex-A510), and a capable Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. Other notable features include AV1 decoding, 320MP single camera support, and simultaneous triple camera HDR recording.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 1200 CPU

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus 1x Cortex-X3

3x Cortex-A715

4x Cortex-A510

MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus 1x Cortex-X2

3x Cortex-A710

4x Cortex-A510

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 4x Cortex-A78

4x Cortex-A55

GPU

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus Arm Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11

MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus Arm Mali-G710 MC10

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Arm Mali-G77 MP9

Display

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus 240Hz at FHD+

144Hz at WQHD



MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus 180Hz at FHD+

144Hz at WQHD+

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 168Hz at FHD+

90Hz at QHD+

Machine learning

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus APU 6.0

APU 690

MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus APU 5.0

six cores

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 APU 3.0

six cores

Modem

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus Helio M80 architecture

Sub-6GHz

mmWave

MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus Helio M80 architecture

Sub-6GHz

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Helio M70

Sub-6GHz

Camera

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus TBC

8K/30fps recording

MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus 320MP single

32MP+32MP+32MP triple

8K/24fps recording

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 200MP single

32MP+16MP dual

4K/60fps recording

Process

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus 4nm (TSMC N4P)

MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus 4nm (TSMC N4)

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm (TSMC)



The company’s high-end chipset for 2021 was the Dimensity 1200. However, this was a significant step behind Qualcomm’s best in 2021 owing to the lack of Cortex-X cores, 8K recording, and mmWave support. The Dimensity 1xxx series has also since moved downstream to become a mid-range family these days.

We haven’t seen many flagship phones with the Dimensity 9200 as Qualcomm’s flagship processors still rule the roost in the global premium space. But one interesting trend we’ve seen is that some brands have adopted 2022’s Dimensity 9000 series for their foldables, namely the OPPO Find N2 Flip and TECNO Phantom V Fold.

Mid-range MediaTek 5G chipsets

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The latest and greatest mid-range processor from MediaTek is the Dimensity 8200, announced in December 2022. And it’s effectively an upgrade over the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100. The three processors share a similarly powerful CPU (4x Cortex-A78 and 4x Cortex-A55) and Mali-G610 MC6 graphics.

All three chips are pretty powerful for the price, but the Dimensity 8200 also brings a smaller manufacturing process (4nm vs 5nm), a higher CPU clock speed, higher resolution camera support, and support for a higher refresh rate. Either way, our OnePlus 10R and OPPO Reno 8 Pro reviews show that the Dimensity 8100 in particular was in the same ballpark as 2021’s flagship silicon.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100 MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020 CPU

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4x Cortex-A78

4x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100 4x Cortex-A78

4x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020 4x Cortex-A78

4x Cortex-A55

GPU

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Arm Mali-G610 MC6

MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100 Arm Mali-G610 MC6

MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020 Arm Mali-G77 MC9

Modem

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4.7Gbps download

Sub-6Ghz

MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100 4.7Gbps download

Sub-6Ghz

MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020 4.7Gbps download

Sub-6Ghz

Camera

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 320MP single

32MP+32MP+32MP triple

MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100 200MP single

32MP+32MP+16MP triple

MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020 200MP single

32MP+16MP dual

Machine learning

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 APU 5.0

MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100 APU 5.0

MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020 APU 3.0

Process

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm

MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100 5nm

MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020 6nm



Moving down a notch, MediaTek also has the Dimensity 1300, 8050, and 8020 on offer. These processors share the same DNA as the flagship Dimensity 1200 from 2021. That is, a 6nm TSMC design, an octa-core CPU (four Cortex-A78 and four Cortex-A55), and a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. But the 8050 brings a higher CPU clock speed, support for higher resolution cameras, and support for a higher refresh rate.

These aforementioned chipsets (particularly the Dimensity 8100 and 8200) ruled the upper mid-range segment in terms of performance up until the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2‘s launch this year. But you should still get plenty of power if you buy a phone with these chips.

Budget MediaTek chipsets

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

MediaTek also offers a host of more budget-focused 5G chipsets, and they all have middling CPUs (two big and six little cores) and mid-tier graphics. The Dimensity 7200 is the best of the lot, though. This processor packs a super-tiny 4nm design, new CPU cores (two Cortex-A715 and six Cortex-A510), and Mali-G610 MC4 graphics. Other notable features include 200MP single camera support, 4K HDR video support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and a fifth-generation APU.

MediaTek is rejigging its mid-range chips, with Dimensity 6000 and 7000 series processors now being a thing.

The Dimensity 7050 and 7020 are next on the totem pole, featuring an octa-core CPU (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55), respectable Mali-G68 MC4 graphics, and a 6nm design. The chip also brings a third-generation APU, 120Hz refresh rate, 4K HDR recording, and 200MP single camera support.

Perhaps the most important release in this tier was 2022’s Dimensity 1050, as it was the company’s first processor with mmWave 5G support. This chipset shares some of the same features as the Dimensity 7050, but brings a different GPU (Mali-G610 MC3) and downgrades the maximum camera resolution (108MP). However, the processor also brings upgraded Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6E versus 6), what appears to be an upgraded APU, and dual HDR video capabilities.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 1050 MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020 MediaTek Dimensity 6080 MediaTek Dimensity 6020 CPU

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 2x Cortex-A715

6x Cortex-A510

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 2x Cortex-A78

6x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020 2x Cortex-A78

6x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 2x Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Dimensity 6020 2x Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55

GPU

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Mali-G610 MC4

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Mali-G610 MC3

MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020 Mali-G68 MC4

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Mali-G57 MC2

MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Mali-G57 MC2

Modem

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Sub-6GHz

4.7Gbps

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Sub-6GHz

mmWave

4.6Gbps

MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020 Sub-6GHz

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Sub-6GHz

2.77Gbps downlink

MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Sub-6GHz

2.77Gbps downlink

Camera

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 200MP single

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 108MP single

20MP+20MP dual

MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020 200MP single

Dual TBC

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 108MP single

16MP+16MP dual

MediaTek Dimensity 6020 64MP single

16MP+16MP dual

Machine learning

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 APU 650

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 APU 550

MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020 APU 550

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 TBC

MediaTek Dimensity 6020 TBC

Process

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 4nm

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm

MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020 6nm

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm

MediaTek Dimensity 6020 7nm



Two other recent releases are the Dimensity 6020 and 6080. These processors share features like the CPU (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55), a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, a sub-6GHz modem topping out at 2.77Gbps, and aging Wi-Fi 5 support. It also seems like these chips lack an APU for faster, more robust machine learning. The Dimensity 6080 differs from the 6020 by offering a smaller manufacturing process (6nm versus 7nm) and higher resolution camera support (108MP versus 64MP).

MediaTek also has a host of older budget 5G silicon in its portfolio that are more popular than the above-mentioned processors right now.

MediaTek Dimensity 920/900 MediaTek Dimensity 720 MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU

MediaTek Dimensity 920/900 2x Cortex-A78

6x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Dimensity 720 2x Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Dimensity 700 2x Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55

GPU

MediaTek Dimensity 920/900 Arm Mali-G68 MC4

MediaTek Dimensity 720 Arm Mali-G57 MC3

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Arm Mali-G57 MC2

Modem

MediaTek Dimensity 920/900 2.7Gbps download

Sub-6Ghz

MediaTek Dimensity 720 2.77Gbps download

Sub-6Ghz

MediaTek Dimensity 700 2.77Gbps download

Sub-6Ghz

Camera

MediaTek Dimensity 920/900 108MP single

20MP+20MP dual

MediaTek Dimensity 720 64MP single

20MP+16MP dual

MediaTek Dimensity 700 64MP single

16MP+16MP dual

Machine learning

MediaTek Dimensity 920/900 APU 3.0

MediaTek Dimensity 720 APU

MediaTek Dimensity 700 N/A

Process

MediaTek Dimensity 920/900 6nm

MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm

MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm



These older chips (such as the Dimensity 700, Dimensity 900, and Dimensity 920) typically offer 2+6 core CPU layouts, older mid-tier Arm GPUs, 5G+5G dual-SIM support, and top out at 4K video recording at best.

MediaTek’s 4G chips

The company still offers 4G chipsets. The most capable chipsets here are the Helio G9x range, Helio G8x series, and Helio G70. Expect 2+6 core CPU setups here, as well as modest graphical performance. The Helio G99 in particular stands out thanks to the small 6nm design for improved efficiency. By comparison, many of these low-end 4G chips are older 12nm designs.

These Helio G series chips often power 4G variants of smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and other brands. For example, the Galaxy A14 4G and A24 4G are powered by Helio G9x processors.

MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95 CPU

MediaTek Helio G99 2x Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Helio G96 2x Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55

MediaTek Helio G95 2x Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55

GPU

MediaTek Helio G99 Mali-G57 MC2

MediaTek Helio G96 Mali-G57 MC2

MediaTek Helio G95 Mali-G76 MC4

AI

MediaTek Helio G99 N/A

MediaTek Helio G96 N/A

MediaTek Helio G95 APU 2.0

Camera

MediaTek Helio G99 108MP single

16MP+16MP dual



MediaTek Helio G96 108MP single

16MP+16MP dual

MediaTek Helio G95 64MP single

24MP+16MP dual

Connectivity

MediaTek Helio G99 Cat-13 LTE

MediaTek Helio G96 Cat-13 LTE

MediaTek Helio G95 Cat-12 LTE

Manufacturing process

MediaTek Helio G99 6nm

MediaTek Helio G96 12nm

MediaTek Helio G95 12nm



Believe it or not, but there are less impressive 4G MediaTek chips. The company still offers absolutely ancient Helio G35, G25, and A25 processors. These are octacore chips with no big cores whatsoever, while also packing low-end PowerVR GPUs, and 12nm designs. So you might not get consistently smooth system and app performance here, never mind playing demanding games.

Don’t expect to see many if any new Helio 4G chips in the coming years as the industry fully switches over to 5G. But they’ll still do the basics just fine if you’re on a strict budget.

Notable phones: Motorola Moto G72

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G That’s about it for our MediaTek chipset guide! We’ll be updating this article periodically to add new chipsets from the Taiwanese silicon designer.

