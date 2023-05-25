Best daily deals

MediaTek chip guide: All you need to know about MediaTek processors

Don't know your MediaTek processors? Don't worry, as our guide has all the info!
15 hours ago
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 dummy chipset on finger
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Taiwan-based MediaTek used to play second fiddle to silicon rival Qualcomm, but the company is now the number one chipmaker globally. Figuring out the naming conventions and capabilities of these MediaTek processors can be a little daunting, though.

Don’t fret, as our MediaTek chipset guide tries to break things down for you. Read on for all the information you’ll need on MediaTek processors.

Flagship MediaTek 5G chipsets

Vivo X90 Pro back slanted
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

MediaTek’s newest flagship processors are the Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9200 Plus. These chips power several high-end phones in 2023 and are designed to take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Expect a second-generation 4nm TSMC design, a very powerful CPU (one Cortex-X3, three Cortex-A715, four Cortex-A510), and an impressive Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 GPU. The latter supports hardware-based ray tracing, much like Qualcomm’s latest and greatest silicon.

Other noteworthy features include mmWave 5G for the first time in a flagship MediaTek chipset, a refresh rate topping out at 240Hz, and a sixth-generation APU. We also get camera-related features like 8K recording, improved semantic image segmentation, and tech to reduce blurry photos.

The Dimensity 9200 can duke it out with the best Snapdragon chips Qualcomm has to offer.

The Dimensity 9200 series was preceded by the Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 9000 Plus. These chips were the first full-blown rivals to the Snapdragon 8 series in several years. They brought 4nm designs, a powerful octa-core CPU (1x Cortex-X2, 3x Cortex-A710, 4x Cortex-A510), and a capable Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. Other notable features include AV1 decoding, 320MP single camera support, and simultaneous triple camera HDR recording.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 PlusMediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 PlusMediaTek Dimensity 1200
CPU
MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
1x Cortex-X3
3x Cortex-A715
4x Cortex-A510
MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
1x Cortex-X2
3x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
GPU
MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
Arm Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
Arm Mali-G710 MC10
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Arm Mali-G77 MP9
Display
MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
240Hz at FHD+
144Hz at WQHD

MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
180Hz at FHD+
144Hz at WQHD+
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
168Hz at FHD+
90Hz at QHD+
Machine learning
MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
APU 6.0
APU 690
MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
APU 5.0
six cores
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
APU 3.0
six cores
Modem
MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
Helio M80 architecture
Sub-6GHz
mmWave
MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
Helio M80 architecture
Sub-6GHz
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Helio M70
Sub-6GHz
Camera
MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
TBC
8K/30fps recording
MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
320MP single
32MP+32MP+32MP triple
8K/24fps recording
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
200MP single
32MP+16MP dual
4K/60fps recording
Process
MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
4nm (TSMC N4P)
MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
4nm (TSMC N4)
MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6nm (TSMC)

The company’s high-end chipset for 2021 was the Dimensity 1200. However, this was a significant step behind Qualcomm’s best in 2021 owing to the lack of Cortex-X cores, 8K recording, and mmWave support. The Dimensity 1xxx series has also since moved downstream to become a mid-range family these days.

We haven’t seen many flagship phones with the Dimensity 9200 as Qualcomm’s flagship processors still rule the roost in the global premium space. But one interesting trend we’ve seen is that some brands have adopted 2022’s Dimensity 9000 series for their foldables, namely the OPPO Find N2 Flip and TECNO Phantom V Fold.

Notable flagship phones:

Mid-range MediaTek 5G chipsets

OPPO Reno 8 Pro by window
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The latest and greatest mid-range processor from MediaTek is the Dimensity 8200, announced in December 2022. And it’s effectively an upgrade over the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100. The three processors share a similarly powerful CPU (4x Cortex-A78 and 4x Cortex-A55) and Mali-G610 MC6 graphics.

All three chips are pretty powerful for the price, but the Dimensity 8200 also brings a smaller manufacturing process (4nm vs 5nm), a higher CPU clock speed, higher resolution camera support, and support for a higher refresh rate. Either way, our OnePlus 10R and OPPO Reno 8 Pro reviews show that the Dimensity 8100 in particular was in the same ballpark as 2021’s flagship silicon.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
CPU
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
GPU
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Arm Mali-G610 MC6
MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
Arm Mali-G610 MC6
MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
Arm Mali-G77 MC9
Modem
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
4.7Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
4.7Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
4.7Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
Camera
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
320MP single
32MP+32MP+32MP triple
MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
200MP single
32MP+32MP+16MP triple
MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
200MP single
32MP+16MP dual
Machine learning
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
APU 5.0
MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
APU 5.0
MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
APU 3.0
Process
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
4nm
MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
5nm
MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
6nm

Moving down a notch, MediaTek also has the Dimensity 1300, 8050, and 8020 on offer. These processors share the same DNA as the flagship Dimensity 1200 from 2021. That is, a 6nm TSMC design, an octa-core CPU (four Cortex-A78 and four Cortex-A55), and a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. But the 8050 brings a higher CPU clock speed, support for higher resolution cameras, and support for a higher refresh rate.

These aforementioned chipsets (particularly the Dimensity 8100 and 8200) ruled the upper mid-range segment in terms of performance up until the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2‘s launch this year. But you should still get plenty of power if you buy a phone with these chips.

Notable phones: 

Budget MediaTek chipsets

motorola edge 2022 camera and buttons
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

MediaTek also offers a host of more budget-focused 5G chipsets, and they all have middling CPUs (two big and six little cores) and mid-tier graphics. The Dimensity 7200 is the best of the lot, though. This processor packs a super-tiny 4nm design, new CPU cores (two Cortex-A715 and six Cortex-A510), and Mali-G610 MC4 graphics. Other notable features include 200MP single camera support, 4K HDR video support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and a fifth-generation APU.

MediaTek is rejigging its mid-range chips, with Dimensity 6000 and 7000 series processors now being a thing.

The Dimensity 7050 and 7020 are next on the totem pole, featuring an octa-core CPU (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55), respectable Mali-G68 MC4 graphics, and a 6nm design. The chip also brings a third-generation APU, 120Hz refresh rate, 4K HDR recording, and 200MP single camera support.

Perhaps the most important release in this tier was 2022’s Dimensity 1050, as it was the company’s first processor with mmWave 5G support. This chipset shares some of the same features as the Dimensity 7050, but brings a different GPU (Mali-G610 MC3) and downgrades the maximum camera resolution (108MP). However, the processor also brings upgraded Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6E versus 6), what appears to be an upgraded APU, and dual HDR video capabilities.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200MediaTek Dimensity 1050MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020MediaTek Dimensity 6080MediaTek Dimensity 6020
CPU
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
2x Cortex-A715
6x Cortex-A510
MediaTek Dimensity 1050
2x Cortex-A78
6x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
2x Cortex-A78
6x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Dimensity 6020
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
GPU
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Mali-G610 MC4
MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Mali-G610 MC3
MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
Mali-G68 MC4
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Mali-G57 MC2
MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Mali-G57 MC2
Modem
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Sub-6GHz
4.7Gbps
MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Sub-6GHz
mmWave
4.6Gbps
MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
Sub-6GHz
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Sub-6GHz
2.77Gbps downlink
MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Sub-6GHz
2.77Gbps downlink
Camera
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
200MP single
MediaTek Dimensity 1050
108MP single
20MP+20MP dual
MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
200MP single
Dual TBC
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
108MP single
16MP+16MP dual
MediaTek Dimensity 6020
64MP single
16MP+16MP dual
Machine learning
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
APU 650
MediaTek Dimensity 1050
APU 550
MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
APU 550
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
TBC
MediaTek Dimensity 6020
TBC
Process
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
4nm
MediaTek Dimensity 1050
6nm
MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
6nm
MediaTek Dimensity 6080
6nm
MediaTek Dimensity 6020
7nm

Two other recent releases are the Dimensity 6020 and 6080. These processors share features like the CPU (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55), a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, a sub-6GHz modem topping out at 2.77Gbps, and aging Wi-Fi 5 support. It also seems like these chips lack an APU for faster, more robust machine learning. The Dimensity 6080 differs from the 6020 by offering a smaller manufacturing process (6nm versus 7nm) and higher resolution camera support (108MP versus 64MP).

MediaTek also has a host of older budget 5G silicon in its portfolio that are more popular than the above-mentioned processors right now.

MediaTek Dimensity 920/900MediaTek Dimensity 720MediaTek Dimensity 700
CPU
MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
2x Cortex-A78
6x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Dimensity 720
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Dimensity 700
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
GPU
MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
Arm Mali-G68 MC4
MediaTek Dimensity 720
Arm Mali-G57 MC3
MediaTek Dimensity 700
Arm Mali-G57 MC2
Modem
MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
2.7Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
MediaTek Dimensity 720
2.77Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
MediaTek Dimensity 700
2.77Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
Camera
MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
108MP single
20MP+20MP dual
MediaTek Dimensity 720
64MP single
20MP+16MP dual
MediaTek Dimensity 700
64MP single
16MP+16MP dual
Machine learning
MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
APU 3.0
MediaTek Dimensity 720
APU
MediaTek Dimensity 700
N/A
Process
MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
6nm
MediaTek Dimensity 720
7nm
MediaTek Dimensity 700
7nm

These older chips (such as the Dimensity 700, Dimensity 900, and Dimensity 920) typically offer 2+6 core CPU layouts, older mid-tier Arm GPUs, 5G+5G dual-SIM support, and top out at 4K video recording at best.

Notable phones:

MediaTek’s 4G chips

The MediaTek Helio P90 chipset.

The company still offers 4G chipsets. The most capable chipsets here are the Helio G9x range, Helio G8x series, and Helio G70. Expect 2+6 core CPU setups here, as well as modest graphical performance. The Helio G99 in particular stands out thanks to the small 6nm design for improved efficiency. By comparison, many of these low-end 4G chips are older 12nm designs.

These Helio G series chips often power 4G variants of smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and other brands. For example, the Galaxy A14 4G and A24 4G are powered by Helio G9x processors.

MediaTek Helio G99MediaTek Helio G96MediaTek Helio G95
CPU
MediaTek Helio G99
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Helio G96
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
MediaTek Helio G95
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
GPU
MediaTek Helio G99
Mali-G57 MC2
MediaTek Helio G96
Mali-G57 MC2
MediaTek Helio G95
Mali-G76 MC4
AI
MediaTek Helio G99
N/A
MediaTek Helio G96
N/A
MediaTek Helio G95
APU 2.0
Camera
MediaTek Helio G99
108MP single
16MP+16MP dual

MediaTek Helio G96
108MP single
16MP+16MP dual
MediaTek Helio G95
64MP single
24MP+16MP dual
Connectivity
MediaTek Helio G99
Cat-13 LTE
MediaTek Helio G96
Cat-13 LTE
MediaTek Helio G95
Cat-12 LTE
Manufacturing process
MediaTek Helio G99
6nm
MediaTek Helio G96
12nm
MediaTek Helio G95
12nm

Believe it or not, but there are less impressive 4G MediaTek chips. The company still offers absolutely ancient Helio G35, G25, and A25 processors. These are octacore chips with no big cores whatsoever, while also packing low-end PowerVR GPUs, and 12nm designs. So you might not get consistently smooth system and app performance here, never mind playing demanding games.

Don’t expect to see many if any new Helio 4G chips in the coming years as the industry fully switches over to 5G. But they’ll still do the basics just fine if you’re on a strict budget.

Notable phones:

That’s about it for our MediaTek chipset guide! We’ll be updating this article periodically to add new chipsets from the Taiwanese silicon designer.

