MediaTek chip guide: All you need to know about MediaTek processors
Taiwan-based MediaTek used to play second fiddle to silicon rival Qualcomm, but the company is now the number one chipmaker globally. Figuring out the naming conventions and capabilities of these MediaTek processors can be a little daunting, though.
Don’t fret, as our MediaTek chipset guide tries to break things down for you. Read on for all the information you’ll need on MediaTek processors.
Flagship MediaTek 5G chipsets
MediaTek’s newest flagship processors are the Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9200 Plus. These chips power several high-end phones in 2023 and are designed to take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Expect a second-generation 4nm TSMC design, a very powerful CPU (one Cortex-X3, three Cortex-A715, four Cortex-A510), and an impressive Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 GPU. The latter supports hardware-based ray tracing, much like Qualcomm’s latest and greatest silicon.
Other noteworthy features include mmWave 5G for the first time in a flagship MediaTek chipset, a refresh rate topping out at 240Hz, and a sixth-generation APU. We also get camera-related features like 8K recording, improved semantic image segmentation, and tech to reduce blurry photos.
The Dimensity 9200 can duke it out with the best Snapdragon chips Qualcomm has to offer.
The Dimensity 9200 series was preceded by the Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 9000 Plus. These chips were the first full-blown rivals to the Snapdragon 8 series in several years. They brought 4nm designs, a powerful octa-core CPU (1x Cortex-X2, 3x Cortex-A710, 4x Cortex-A510), and a capable Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. Other notable features include AV1 decoding, 320MP single camera support, and simultaneous triple camera HDR recording.
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
CPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
1x Cortex-X3
3x Cortex-A715
4x Cortex-A510
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
1x Cortex-X2
3x Cortex-A710
4x Cortex-A510
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
GPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
Arm Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
Arm Mali-G710 MC10
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Arm Mali-G77 MP9
Display
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
240Hz at FHD+
144Hz at WQHD
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
180Hz at FHD+
144Hz at WQHD+
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
168Hz at FHD+
90Hz at QHD+
Machine learning
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
APU 6.0
APU 690
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
APU 5.0
six cores
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
APU 3.0
six cores
Modem
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
Helio M80 architecture
Sub-6GHz
mmWave
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
Helio M80 architecture
Sub-6GHz
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Helio M70
Sub-6GHz
Camera
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
TBC
8K/30fps recording
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
320MP single
32MP+32MP+32MP triple
8K/24fps recording
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
200MP single
32MP+16MP dual
4K/60fps recording
Process
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200/9200 Plus
4nm (TSMC N4P)
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000 Plus
4nm (TSMC N4)
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6nm (TSMC)
The company’s high-end chipset for 2021 was the Dimensity 1200. However, this was a significant step behind Qualcomm’s best in 2021 owing to the lack of Cortex-X cores, 8K recording, and mmWave support. The Dimensity 1xxx series has also since moved downstream to become a mid-range family these days.
We haven’t seen many flagship phones with the Dimensity 9200 as Qualcomm’s flagship processors still rule the roost in the global premium space. But one interesting trend we’ve seen is that some brands have adopted 2022’s Dimensity 9000 series for their foldables, namely the OPPO Find N2 Flip and TECNO Phantom V Fold.
Notable flagship phones:
Mid-range MediaTek 5G chipsets
The latest and greatest mid-range processor from MediaTek is the Dimensity 8200, announced in December 2022. And it’s effectively an upgrade over the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100. The three processors share a similarly powerful CPU (4x Cortex-A78 and 4x Cortex-A55) and Mali-G610 MC6 graphics.
All three chips are pretty powerful for the price, but the Dimensity 8200 also brings a smaller manufacturing process (4nm vs 5nm), a higher CPU clock speed, higher resolution camera support, and support for a higher refresh rate. Either way, our OnePlus 10R and OPPO Reno 8 Pro reviews show that the Dimensity 8100 in particular was in the same ballpark as 2021’s flagship silicon.
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
CPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
4x Cortex-A78
4x Cortex-A55
GPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Arm Mali-G610 MC6
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
Arm Mali-G610 MC6
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
Arm Mali-G77 MC9
Modem
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
4.7Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
4.7Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
4.7Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
Camera
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
320MP single
32MP+32MP+32MP triple
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
200MP single
32MP+32MP+16MP triple
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
200MP single
32MP+16MP dual
Machine learning
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
APU 5.0
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
APU 5.0
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
APU 3.0
Process
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
4nm
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000/8100
5nm
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300/8050/8020
6nm
Moving down a notch, MediaTek also has the Dimensity 1300, 8050, and 8020 on offer. These processors share the same DNA as the flagship Dimensity 1200 from 2021. That is, a 6nm TSMC design, an octa-core CPU (four Cortex-A78 and four Cortex-A55), and a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. But the 8050 brings a higher CPU clock speed, support for higher resolution cameras, and support for a higher refresh rate.
These aforementioned chipsets (particularly the Dimensity 8100 and 8200) ruled the upper mid-range segment in terms of performance up until the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2‘s launch this year. But you should still get plenty of power if you buy a phone with these chips.
Notable phones:
- OnePlus 10R
- OPPO Reno 8 Pro
- POCO X4 GT
- Xiaomi 12T
Budget MediaTek chipsets
MediaTek also offers a host of more budget-focused 5G chipsets, and they all have middling CPUs (two big and six little cores) and mid-tier graphics. The Dimensity 7200 is the best of the lot, though. This processor packs a super-tiny 4nm design, new CPU cores (two Cortex-A715 and six Cortex-A510), and Mali-G610 MC4 graphics. Other notable features include 200MP single camera support, 4K HDR video support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and a fifth-generation APU.
MediaTek is rejigging its mid-range chips, with Dimensity 6000 and 7000 series processors now being a thing.
The Dimensity 7050 and 7020 are next on the totem pole, featuring an octa-core CPU (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55), respectable Mali-G68 MC4 graphics, and a 6nm design. The chip also brings a third-generation APU, 120Hz refresh rate, 4K HDR recording, and 200MP single camera support.
Perhaps the most important release in this tier was 2022’s Dimensity 1050, as it was the company’s first processor with mmWave 5G support. This chipset shares some of the same features as the Dimensity 7050, but brings a different GPU (Mali-G610 MC3) and downgrades the maximum camera resolution (108MP). However, the processor also brings upgraded Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6E versus 6), what appears to be an upgraded APU, and dual HDR video capabilities.
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
CPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
2x Cortex-A715
6x Cortex-A510
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
2x Cortex-A78
6x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
2x Cortex-A78
6x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
GPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Mali-G610 MC4
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Mali-G610 MC3
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
Mali-G68 MC4
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Mali-G57 MC2
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Mali-G57 MC2
Modem
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Sub-6GHz
4.7Gbps
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Sub-6GHz
mmWave
4.6Gbps
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
Sub-6GHz
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Sub-6GHz
2.77Gbps downlink
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Sub-6GHz
2.77Gbps downlink
Camera
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
200MP single
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
108MP single
20MP+20MP dual
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
200MP single
Dual TBC
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
108MP single
16MP+16MP dual
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
64MP single
16MP+16MP dual
Machine learning
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
APU 650
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
APU 550
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
APU 550
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
TBC
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
TBC
Process
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
4nm
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
6nm
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050/7020
6nm
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
6nm
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
7nm
Two other recent releases are the Dimensity 6020 and 6080. These processors share features like the CPU (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55), a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, a sub-6GHz modem topping out at 2.77Gbps, and aging Wi-Fi 5 support. It also seems like these chips lack an APU for faster, more robust machine learning. The Dimensity 6080 differs from the 6020 by offering a smaller manufacturing process (6nm versus 7nm) and higher resolution camera support (108MP versus 64MP).
MediaTek also has a host of older budget 5G silicon in its portfolio that are more popular than the above-mentioned processors right now.
|MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
|MediaTek Dimensity 720
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
CPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
2x Cortex-A78
6x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Dimensity 720
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
GPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
Arm Mali-G68 MC4
|MediaTek Dimensity 720
Arm Mali-G57 MC3
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
Arm Mali-G57 MC2
Modem
|MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
2.7Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
|MediaTek Dimensity 720
2.77Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
2.77Gbps download
Sub-6Ghz
Camera
|MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
108MP single
20MP+20MP dual
|MediaTek Dimensity 720
64MP single
20MP+16MP dual
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
64MP single
16MP+16MP dual
Machine learning
|MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
APU 3.0
|MediaTek Dimensity 720
APU
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
N/A
Process
|MediaTek Dimensity 920/900
6nm
|MediaTek Dimensity 720
7nm
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
7nm
These older chips (such as the Dimensity 700, Dimensity 900, and Dimensity 920) typically offer 2+6 core CPU layouts, older mid-tier Arm GPUs, 5G+5G dual-SIM support, and top out at 4K video recording at best.
Notable phones:
MediaTek’s 4G chips
The company still offers 4G chipsets. The most capable chipsets here are the Helio G9x range, Helio G8x series, and Helio G70. Expect 2+6 core CPU setups here, as well as modest graphical performance. The Helio G99 in particular stands out thanks to the small 6nm design for improved efficiency. By comparison, many of these low-end 4G chips are older 12nm designs.
These Helio G series chips often power 4G variants of smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and other brands. For example, the Galaxy A14 4G and A24 4G are powered by Helio G9x processors.
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G95
CPU
|MediaTek Helio G99
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Helio G96
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
|MediaTek Helio G95
2x Cortex-A76
6x Cortex-A55
GPU
|MediaTek Helio G99
Mali-G57 MC2
|MediaTek Helio G96
Mali-G57 MC2
|MediaTek Helio G95
Mali-G76 MC4
AI
|MediaTek Helio G99
N/A
|MediaTek Helio G96
N/A
|MediaTek Helio G95
APU 2.0
Camera
|MediaTek Helio G99
108MP single
16MP+16MP dual
|MediaTek Helio G96
108MP single
16MP+16MP dual
|MediaTek Helio G95
64MP single
24MP+16MP dual
Connectivity
|MediaTek Helio G99
Cat-13 LTE
|MediaTek Helio G96
Cat-13 LTE
|MediaTek Helio G95
Cat-12 LTE
Manufacturing process
|MediaTek Helio G99
6nm
|MediaTek Helio G96
12nm
|MediaTek Helio G95
12nm
Believe it or not, but there are less impressive 4G MediaTek chips. The company still offers absolutely ancient Helio G35, G25, and A25 processors. These are octacore chips with no big cores whatsoever, while also packing low-end PowerVR GPUs, and 12nm designs. So you might not get consistently smooth system and app performance here, never mind playing demanding games.
Don’t expect to see many if any new Helio 4G chips in the coming years as the industry fully switches over to 5G. But they’ll still do the basics just fine if you’re on a strict budget.
Notable phones:
- Motorola Moto G72
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G
- Samsung Galaxy A14 4G
- Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
That’s about it for our MediaTek chipset guide! We’ll be updating this article periodically to add new chipsets from the Taiwanese silicon designer.