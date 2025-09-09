These are the very best Verizon deals you'll find this September

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Verizon might not be the de facto king of mobile anymore, but it’s still one of the biggest and most reliable networks in the US. Whether you’re a new or existing customer, Verizon offers plenty of ways to save, including trade-in deals, upgrade promos, and free phone offers for those adding a new line. Below, we’ll look at some of the best Verizon deals available in September 2025.

Keep in mind this is far from an extensive look at every phone, tablet, or watch on sale. The goal is to only highlight the truly hottest or most unique deals around.

The best Verizon at a glance

Get a free Pixel 10 with most plans, no trade-in necessary

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Verizon is offering the Pixel 10 for free or up to $800 off any other device with a new line, as long as you’re on a MyPlan Welcome plan or higher. If you’d rather have the Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL, you can get either for free with a new line, though this requires the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Not sure if the Pixel 10 is right for you? Learn more in our Pixel 10 guide.

Get up to $1000 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Verizon is currently offering $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7, no trade-in required. That drops the Fold 7 to just $1,000, or makes the Flip 7 completely free. The catch? You’ll need a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Already a customer? If you’re on Unlimited Ultimate, you can get the same deal with any trade-in that’s free of battery damage (no swelling, leaking, or overheating).

To learn more about either device, be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reviews to get a closer look.

Get a free iPhone 16 with most plans, no trade-in necessary

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Verizon is giving away the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, or 16 Pro for free with a new unlimited line on any plan, all with no trade-in required. Want the iPhone 16 Pro Max? That’s free too, but you’ll need Unlimited Ultimate to qualify. Upgrading instead? You can get up to $1,200 off any iPhone 16 model with a qualifying trade-in.

To learn more, be sure to check out our iPhone 16 Pro review.

Get the Galaxy S25 or S25 Edge for free, no trade-in required

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung fans can grab the Galaxy S25 or S25 Edge for free with a new line on any Unlimited MyPlan. Prefer the S25 Ultra? It’s just $499.99 (down from $1,299.99) with Unlimited Ultimate.

If you’re not adding a line, you can still get these deals with a trade-in. In fact, the Ultra is an even better value here, with up to $1,000 in trade-in credit.

Want to know more about the S25 series? Our Galaxy S25 buyer’s guide has all the details.

Upgrade to a free Moto Edge 2025 as an existing customer, no trade-in required

Motorola

It’s rare to see a free phone offer for existing customers without a trade-in or new line required, but Verizon does offer promotions this good from time to time. That’s exactly what we’re seeing with the Motorola Edge 2025, which is free on any line eligible for an upgrade. Even better, there’s no trade-in required. It may not be as popular as some flagships, but it’s still a solid option, especially at this price.

Test drive Verizon for 30 days While it can’t match T-Mobile’s 90-day trial, Verizon lets you test its network free for 30 days with no number transfer or permanent changes. On many devices, you can even keep your old carrier active simultaneously, thanks to eSIM.

No credit card or collateral is needed to start, and you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data during the trial.

Free NFL Sunday Ticket promotion

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Right now, Verizon is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket for free to both new and existing customers. To qualify, you either need to add a new line or switch to a Verizon Home Internet service, including either Fios 2 Gig, Fios 1 Gig, 5G Home Ultimate, or LTE Home Plus. Only one offer per Verizon account. This is actually a pretty good deal, as the subscription normally costs $480 in total.

Plenty of other great free phone offers with a new line While the deals above are some of the very best, that’s not the only free phone promotions out there. You’ll find plenty of ways to get a free phone simply by opening a new line. Let’s start with the options that require Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate to qualify. Moto Edge 2025 – Free (Save $400)

iPhone 16e – Free (Save $600)

Motorola Razr 2025 – Free (Save $600) Typically, you won’t find nearly as many choices if you are interested in a cheaper plan like MyPlan Unlimited Welcome, but you’re not totally without options. As briefly mentioned above, several members of the Galaxy S25 family and Pixel 10 family can be free with any new line. Beyond that, here are a few other options: Galaxy S25 FE – Free (Save $649)

Apple iPhone 15 – Free (Save $730)

Apple iPhone 15 Plus – Free (Save $830) For an even more complete list of all your options, be sure to check out Verizon’s website. That’s a look at all of the best Verizon deals currently available, but we’ll continue to release updated versions of this post monthly to ensure you always have the latest deals.

Follow