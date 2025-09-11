Google Pixel Flex 67W USB-C Fast Charger review: Protocol perfection with one pretty huge oversight

Google Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger Google's 67W dual-port charger supports the latest and greatest USB Power Delivery standards and impressive split-power capabilities that'll effortlessly fast-charge your new Pixel and much more. However, Pixel-priority charging causes headaches when mixing and matching gadgets.

Along with the new Pixel 10, I’m lucky enough to have the latest Google Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger in hand (technically the UK version, but the US unit has the same specs). This word salad of a charging accessory is the brand’s most powerful plug to date, and with two ports onboard, it’s set up to do much more than charge your new phone. But is it the best wall charger that you can buy?

Let’s get right into the good bits. The Pixel Flex Dual Port charger (let’s just call it that from here for the sake of brevity) works with the key protocols used by most US-bound flagship smartphones, meaning it can charge your Pixel, iPhone, and Galaxy as quickly as possible and will power other models reasonably rapidly as well.

It supports USB Power Delivery on both ports for phones, tablets, and laptops (up to 20V/3A), plus PPS at up to 21V for variable charging on devices like the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Robust protocol support greatly simplifies the effort involved in picking the right charger, so big point for Google here.

If your gadgets support USB Power Delivery, Google's 67W plug can power it.

If you want the specs, it’ll do USB Power Delivery with at least 3A at 5V, 9V, 15V, and 20V on either port. Variable power via USB PD PPS is supported at 5V-16V at 4A or up to 21V at 3.35A, which covers you for every phone on the market today.

Unfortunately, there’s no UFCS, which might reduce compatibility with some newer handsets from China, but flagship models tend to support PPS these days anyway. There’s also no support for Quick Charge 3.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge, or China’s countless older proprietary standards, which is worth considering if you’re planning to charge a more eclectic set of older gadgets. Basically, Google demands we get with the USB Power Delivery program, which is fair enough for modern phones, but breaks fast-charging compatibility with much older gadgets. However, this likely won’t be an issue for most consumers.

Pixel phones get a priority pass

The next important question is how the charger handles two devices simultaneously. Google claims the plug prioritizes Pixels, and my testing suggests this is true, but with certain caveats.

When I plugged in a 37W Pixel 10 Pro XL alongside a high-power device like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the non-Pixel device slowed to around 15W and occasionally dipped to 0W while the Pixel drew maximum power. When I plug in two Pixel XLs at once, power is split evenly, with each receiving about 31W via PPS (which is a rarity). However, when I paired a standard Pixel 10 with the Xiaomi, the latter ended up with 35W, as the Pixel 10 only requires around 27W. Besides the regular dips to 0W, this behavior is pretty handy if you’re a Pixel superfan.

However, charging a phone and a laptop together shows where this approach breaks down. My laptop stopped charging completely when paired with a Pixel 10 Pro XL or Xiaomi 15 Ultra, even though they draw less than 40W, so there should have been some power to spare. The laptop charged when paired with the lower power Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Notably, the phones that caused the laptop to pause requested 17V, suggesting the charger prioritizes devices requesting high-voltage PPS, even if it halts power to the other gadget. Completely shutting off power to a second device is unacceptable, even if you want your Pixel to charge quickly. I might as well have unplugged the laptop, and in common instances like this, a basic 30W/30W split would be better.

Google prioritizes your Pixel, but this means some devices stop charging entirely.

Even though 60W (20V, 3A) is a reasonable capability for charging a modern laptop on its own, you should really pick a 100W charger if you need to power one and a phone together. Especially as Google’s new plug doesn’t play nicely.

After all this testing, I noticed that the plug had warmed up more than others I regularly use. Thankfully, it was not unduly hot to the touch, which is important if you plan to keep it somewhere little hands might get to it.

If there’s another downside to Google’s latest charger, it’s the design — and how well it fits (or doesn’t) into everyday outlets. The plug isn’t especially bulky, and the US and EU versions are relatively slim, but it protrudes noticeably from the wall (2.2 inches / 56.9mm). With a narrow body (1.1 inches / 28.5mm), it feels a little vulnerable — I’d be wary of brushing past it and putting stress on the pins if it were in a ground-level living room outlet.

That depth isn’t unusual for a 67W charger, but the situation is arguably worse with the UK, Ireland, Singapore, and Malaysia versions, which swap the dimensions for a longer profile. Because both USB-C ports are on the bottom, you need at least an extra inch of clearance to connect cables and bend them away from the plug. On low-hanging or partially recessed outlets, this can make for an awkward or impractical fit.

Do you need the Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W to charge the Pixel 10 Pro XL?

No, you don’t need Google’s latest charger to charge any of the models in the Pixel 10 series, not even the pickier Pixel 10 Pro XL. 67W of single-port power is more than you need for a start; a 30W charger will do, or a 40W model for the XL, such as Google’s existing 45W plug. Most third-party chargers will handle the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro just fine. Only the Pro XL is pickier, needing a higher-voltage PPS mode that not all chargers support.

Still, if you pick Google’s charger to power your latest or last-gen Pixel purchases, it will charge them as quickly as possible owing to Google’s priority algorithm. The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro take around 85-90 minutes to fill, while the more powerful Pixel 10 Pro XL tops up in just under 80 minutes. Other chargers can match these times, but they aren’t guaranteed when sharing power across multiple ports like they are here.

Priced at $60 (or £55 in the UK), Google’s Flex Dual Port is not exactly cheap, but it’s pretty much right on the money for what you should expect to pay for a top-quality dual-port model. Still, there are already some very good alternatives depending on your needs.

The Baseus Encore CJ11 67W Charger ($59.99 at Amazon), which is the same price but has a far more travel-friendly design. Suppose you want something that’ll quickly power your laptop as well. In that case, the Anker Prime 100W GaN Charger ($84.99 at Amazon) is an excellent pick for only a little more money, or you could grab the tiny Anker Nano 3 30W ($22.99 at Amazon) for around $23 if you only want to charge your Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro as quickly as possible.

You don't have to own a Pixel to grab Google's brilliant 67W charger, but you won't be sorry if you do.

If you need a charger that can handle a tablet and a phone with ease, the Google Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W is tough to beat. PPS power splitting and dual ports make it versatile for almost any device, not just Pixels. However, pixel-priority charging can be inconsistent with multiple high-power devices, and the bottom-facing UK ports are a minor annoyance. If you can live with that, it’s one of the best USB-C chargers you can buy.

