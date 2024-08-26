The best dumb phones you can buy right now

Is your smartphone a bit too much of a distraction? You should take a look at some of the best dumb phones the market currently has to offer. There aren’t many around anymore, but they’ll accomplish the goal of simplifying your life and taking your mobile experience back to the basics, letting you focus on what matters in life.

Why should you get a dumb phone? Mobile technology is addictive and can even be life-draining. According to Statista, people in the US spend an average of 4.5 hours a day on their phones.

Not only is this a massive waste of time that can be used for more productive activities, but smartphone addiction has been linked to poor sleeping and even mental health issues. Not to mention that using a smartphone for long periods can lead to a sedentary life, affecting your health even further.

A dumb phone can be the smartest choice. Okay, so “mobile phone” is the correct term, but “dumb phone” has become a popular nickname for “old school” non-smartphones. They may also be referred to as “feature phones.” These usually have no real access to applications, social media, and everything else that’s keeping you busy all day and night.

The best dumb phones will help you regain control of your life and stop the endless social media scrolling, taking time from the things that matter. Maybe you want a mobile phone you can take on your weekend getaways. After all, the best dumb phones are cheap, offer excellent battery life, and are usually much less fragile than common smartphones. Regardless of your situation, those looking for the best dumb phones will find a great choice on this list.

Warning: 3G networks are dying (or already dead)

There’s a very important factor to remember when picking one of the best dumb phones available. All major carriers in the US have phased out 3G networks in favor of other better networks, including 4G and 5G. Chances are your 3G phones have stopped working already. Let’s take a look at each carrier’s network shutdowns. AT&T: Phased out 3G network by February 2022.

Phased out 3G network by February 2022. Verizon: Phased out 3G network by December 31, 2022.

Phased out 3G network by December 31, 2022. T-Mobile: Phased out 3G network by July 1, 2022. It also phased out Sprint’s 3G network by March 31, 2022, and its 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022. All that said, this may not be an issue for many of you outside the US. Other markets and international carriers will have different plans, and might not even be close to phasing out 3G networks. If you are in the USA, though, make sure to get at least a 4G device.

The best dumb phones:

Nokia 3210

Nokia previously relaunched the 3310, one of the most iconic phones in history. You know, it was known to break concrete if you dropped it, and such. In 2024, Nokia is following this strategy with yet another relaunch, and this one was actually much more popular. The Nokia 3210 was actually the 7th most sold phone in history, and its revival is looking very nice for dumb phone fans.

It has a similar look, but the design has been streamlined to look much more modern. It’s a 2024 feature phone through and through, featuring a color screen, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth support, and dual-SIM capabilities. It literally has battery life “for days.” Oh, and yes, you can play Snake on it!

The new Nokia 3210 goes for €80 or £75. It’s not available in the US yet, but you can probably import it if you’re interested enough.

Nokia 3210 Nokia 3210 Affordable • Fun design • Easy to use MSRP: £74.99 See price at Manufacturer site

Nokia 2780 Flip

Other Nokia phones are fantastic, but there’s nothing like a good ol’ flip phone. And while Nokia isn’t known for participating in the flip phone market, they hit the nail on the head with the Nokia 2780 Flip. It’s genuinely one of the best dumb phones, and costs only $90.

The unit keeps a classic, small profile that is easy to pocket. Once flipped open, the buttons are large and easy to press. Battery life can reach up to 18 days, meaning you probably only have to charge the phone once or twice a month!

While it’s a feature phone, Nokia has thrown some brains into it. It has 4G LTE connectivity and access to a select few smart apps, so you won’t be completely disconnected from the internet.

Nokia 2780 Flip Nokia 2780 Flip Traditional flip phone • Classy simplicity MSRP: $89.99 A classic cell phone, built for the modern era A classic clam-shell style flip phone, the Nokia 2780 Flip looks and acts just like the early non-smart phones, now with LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. See price at Amazon

BLU Tank Mega T570

The best rugged dumb phones can be expensive, but this one is the exception. The BLU Tank Mega T570 is one of the cheapest phones on this list at just $35.

You get plenty of feature phone for very little money. This device comes with a 3,600mAh battery that should last up to 60 days on standby. You also get dual-SIM support, an integrated flashlight, an SOS button that connects you with emergency services, and even a built-in radio.

There’s not much else to say about it, but that’s the point. It’s a straightforward and affordable dumb phone. You can probably give it plenty of abuse, too, considering its rugged construction. Just keep in mind this phone has no 4G support.

BLU Tank Mega T570 BLU Tank Mega T570 Very affordable • Has some smart features • Integrated flashlight • Rugged MSRP: $34.97 The Blu Tank Mega lives up to its name in terms of the rugged build. A simple cell phone with limited international connectivity, it offers a few important features for folks on the go. See price at Amazon Save $2.97

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio

A basic phone doesn’t have to be boring. The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio adds a fun touch with something a little special. It comes with a set of true wireless earbuds that dock right into the device’s back, covered by a sliding mechanism when not in use.

Aside from the earbuds and music optimizations, it’s another dumb phone with essential features and up to 31 days of standby battery life. And if you want to save some cash, it’s also not that expensive at about $130. It’s unavailable in the USA, but it can be imported, and you can easily purchase it from eBay.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Built-in earbuds • Simple and reliable cell phone MSRP: $114.99 Built for tunes, this phone comes with wireless earbuds Combining the best of the ages, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is an old-school bar-style cell phone, the modern twist being a built-in set of true wireless earbuds. See price at eBay

Kyocera DuraXV Extreme Plus

Kyocera has an excellent option if you like rugged flip phones. The DuraXV Extreme Plus has an IP68 rating and meets MIL-STD-810H standards, so it can take a beating.

It’s also a slightly more capable device with a 1,770mAh battery, 4G LTE, 16GB of storage, and a 5MP camera. All that goodness will cost you, though, as this is one of the more expensive options on this list of the best dumb phones, at $250. It’s also a Verizon exclusive.

Kyocera DuraXV Extreme Plus Kyocera DuraXV Extreme Plus Rugged • Simple to use Rugged and easy to use flip phone Available with or without a camera, the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme Plus is an easy to use, rugged classic-style flip phone. See price at Verizon

TCL Flip Pro

Here’s another flip phone made for Verizon Wireless. The TCL Flip Pro is a budget option with basic features. It comes with large numbers and a very minimal UI. Who needs fancy features when you can hang up a call with style by simply slapping the phone shut?

You also get a whopping 8 hours of talk time on a full charge. Then there’s a 2MP camera if you still want to take some photos with your essential flip phone. Additionally, it supports 4G LTE and costs $80.

TCL Flip Pro TCL Flip Pro Fun flip design • Simple to use • Affordable MSRP: $79.99 See price at Verizon

Punkt MP02

It doesn’t get much simpler than the Punkt MP02 in terms of the best dumb phones. It supports 4G LTE, which doesn’t help much for a phone like this one, but it might be suitable for connecting other devices. This handset supports internet sharing via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB, making it an excellent hotspot device.

The unit is also pretty sleek and simple, while also keeping up with build standards thanks to its IP52 rating. This device’s price is getting a little high, but many will love its good build, simple design, large numbers, and hotspot capabilities.

With all that said, this is also a costly option. It costs $379, but it can often be found discounted.

Punkt MP02 Punkt MP02 Cool design • Very nice buttons • Amazing battery life MSRP: $379.00 A very simple, very functional cell phone The Punkt MP02 is a candybar style phone that looks a little like a calculator. A simple phone that doubles as a hotspot. See price at Amazon Save $20.00

The Light Phone 2

The Light Phone 2 is a bit of an odd device. It mixes some smartphone features with the simplicity of a feature phone. This balance makes it one of the best dumb phones, but it will cost you.

The higher price will get you a phone with an E-ink display that can extend battery life up to 13 days on standby. That isn’t too surprising, given the great battery life found on some of the best dumb phones on this list, but it’s because the Light Phone 2 can do more.

For starters, it has hotspot support, which means you can use it to provide internet to other smartphones or tablets when you need more functionality. You can also add alarms, a music player, a podcast tool, navigation, and more.

The one downside is that this device is only available for pre-order, and should start shipping come July 15, 2024.

The Light Phone 2 The Light Phone 2 Very simple device • Limits distractions MSRP: $299.00 Calls, texts, music, and little more If you desire the minimalist experience, the Light Phone 2 offers little more than phone calls, text messages, alarms, and a music player. See price at Manufacturer site

FAQs

How long do dumb phone batteries last? Dumb phones are very efficient in terms of energy consumption. They often have tiny screens, modest specs, and their lack of smart capabilities translates to extremely light usage. Most dumb phones last at least a few days on a single charge, and the best ones can elongate that time to 15 or more days.

Do dumb phones have apps? The most basic dumb phones usually don’t have apps, save for maybe a calculator, Snake, an address book, etc. That said, some feature phones can have semi-smart operating systems like KaiOS, which features intelligent apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, WhatsApp, and more. We even have a feature phone on this list running Android, albeit on a tiny screen.

How much should I spend on a feature phone? Some of the most affordable dumb phones can cost about $35-$50, which is a sweet spot for those who don’t want to spend much on a dumb phone. You can go for more premium options, though. The most expensive basic mobile phones cost up to about $300.

Are feature phone plans cheaper? Usually, yes. Mainly because feature phones aren’t meant to use data, or at least not much. You can save money by going for the cheapest plans available, as you won’t have to pay for fancy features like unlimited data.

Are you not convinced by the best dumb phones?