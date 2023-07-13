Xiaomi Mi Band 7 buyer's guide: Everything you need to know

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is a newer entry into the company’s long but reliable line of affordable fitness trackers. Like the devices before it, the Mi Band 7 builds on the improvements of its predecessor without forcing consumers to break the bank. While other products now challenge the budget fitness tracker segment, the Mi Band 7 remains an enticing option for many, and for good reason. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi Band 7.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7: At a glance The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is the seventh major revision of the company’s affordable fitness tracker series. It first launched in China and was officially made available on May 31, 2022. Xiaomi announced its global rollout plans a month later. Xiaomi also refers to the Mi Band 7 as the Mi Smart Band 7 in international markets.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Bigger, brighter display • Accurate resting heart rate • Continuous SpO2 monitoring MSRP: $46.30 A budget band that delivers more than it's price tag might suggest A long battery life, bright always-on display, and impressive health and activity tracking smarts make this affordable tracker a great pick for anyone on a budget. Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 delivers more than 100 sport modes, plus continuous SpO2 monitoring. You can even personalize your device with tons of animated watch faces. See price at Amazon Save $0.30

Xiaomi doesn’t just sell one Mi Band model across all regions but has different options for its home market and the rest of the world. The standard version, priced at 249 Chinese yuan (~$37), lacks some additional features, like NFC smarts. The NFC version follows at 299 yuan (~$44). In Europe, the Mi Band 7 starts at €59.99 ($63), while US consumers can purchase one for ~$50.

The Mi Band 7 upsizes several Mi Band 6 features. It packs a larger battery, a bigger screen, and more sport tracking modes than ever before. There are also new features for serious physical trainers, continuous SpO2 monitoring with alerts, and several new colors. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is available in Ivory, Orange, Green, Blue, Black, Pink, Fluorescence Green, Fluorescence Orange, Camouflage Green, and Camouflage Blue.

Xiaomi also announced the Mi Band 7 Pro in early July 2022, deviating from the usual Mi Band design and aesthetics. The wearable is available in Europe and the US as the Smart Band 7 Pro for €99 and $119, respectively.

It’s worth noting that the Mi Band 7 is no longer the latest and greatest Xiaomi Mi Band available. The company rolled out the red carpet for the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 in April 2023. Although the device remains a Chinese exclusive, you can snag one from the likes of AliExpress for under $50. It brings massive changes to the Mi Band formula, with a new strap design, minor upgrades, and an increase in battery life (at least on paper).

Is the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 worth buying?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Xiaomi Mi Band series has long set the pace for other budget wearables to follow. In that sense, it’s a no-brainer to purchase the Mi Band 7 if you are shopping for an affordable fitness companion for your wrist. However, you should think twice if you already own a Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

On paper, the Mi Band 7 excels in several areas, but the Mi Band 6 will likely still serve its users well for months if not years to come. So, should you upgrade if you already own a Mi Band 6? We don’t suggest it.

If you’re coming from a more mature smartwatch for a feature-filled fitness tracker, you’ll need to remember that the Mi Band 7 is an entry-level product. Expect it to lack several higher-end features you’ll find on premium devices. This includes sensors like an ECG, smarts like onboard music storage or music streaming, and message replies. If you don’t need these features and are simply seeking a basic fitness tracker, the Mi Band 7 is a solid bet.

What reviewers are saying about the Xiaomi Mi Band 7

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We gave the Mi Band 7 a thumbs-up during our review. Our reviewer appreciated the added polish over the previous model but lamented the lack of some much-requested additions, like onboard GPS and NFC.

“Even with a small price hike, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 continues the brand’s legacy of delivering elite entry-level fitness trackers. It packs a bright, colorful display and offers plenty of basic features in spite of how cheap it is. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel, (or the band, I guess), but it stays steady in the tools it does offer,” our reviewer wrote. “While not a huge generational leap over the Mi Band 6, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 does the essentials just as well and with some added polish to keep pace with the competition.”

What other reviewers think Wareable‘s Michael Sawh felt Xiaomi missed a trick by not providing any big updates. “It aspires to perform more like a sports device, yet it lacks GPS and a level of heart rate monitoring during exercise to deliver on that front,” they wrote. However, they noted that the Mi Band 7 still offers “a good fitness tracking experience overall” provided you can find it at the right price.

XDA‘s Ben Sin noted that even with the price increase over the Mi Band 6, the Mi Band 7 is an “easy recommendation for those looking for a good value fitness tracker.” That said, there is some criticism for the lack of upgrades on the newer model.

Finally, Notebookcheck‘s Marcus Herbrich noted that the Mi Band 7 is a case of “wasted potential.” “The only really new feature compared to the predecessor is the larger screen in combination with the always-on display function, which could provide real added value for some users, but we still see a lot of room for improvement here,” they wrote.

Design, hardware, and smart features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Xiaomi’s resisted the urge to make major aesthetic tweaks to its Mi Band formula over the years. Looking at the Mi Band 7, you won’t notice too many overt differences compared to the Mi Band 6. However, there are some stark hardware changes.

The most obvious is the screen. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 uses a 1.62-inch AMOLED with a 490 x 192 resolution. Compared to the Mi Band 6’s 1.56-inch AMOLED with 486 x 152 resolution panel, that’s a noticeable size up. With this larger display, Xiaomi’s also improved the UI, bringing in new icons, animations, and a revised visual aesthetic that should make peeking at data easier.

With the larger screen comes a greater demand for power. To compensate, Xiaomi’s upped the battery capacity in the Mi Band 7 to 180mAh. That’s a 44% increase over the Mi Band 6. Of course, the larger capacity doesn’t immediately guarantee the Mi Band 7 will last longer between charges. As we experienced with its predecessor, smart features do a good job of draining the battery. We expect continuous SpO2 tracking to be one of the main power hogs.

The Chinese Mi Band 7 model features NFC with Xiaomi’s voice assistant. It also supports contactless payments. It’s unclear if global models will also receive NFC or the return of Amazon Alexa to the wrist. This would be a welcome addition, though.

Fitness and health tracking features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Despite the lack of visual tweaks, there is a definite focus on improving the Xiaomi Mi Band 7’s fitness and health tracking kit this time. The new band includes 120 sports tracking modes. That’s likely more than any one user would employ, but it’s great for multisport enthusiasts on a budget.

Joining these new modes is a new focus on training metrics. The Mi Band 7 can monitor training load, recovery duration, and training effect. These three factors help contextualize exercise’s impact on the body and make for a more complete picture than simple metrics like calories burned. VO2 max monitoring is another new feature to monitor maximum oxygen intake and continuous SpO2 monitoring to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels. The Mi Band 7 will alert users if this figure falls below 90%.

Beyond these new features, all the basic fitness tracking smarts make a return. Heart rate monitoring, daily steps, distance, caloric burn, and sleep tracking are all included. Stress tracking and women’s health monitoring round out the offering.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 specs

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Display

1.62-inch AMOLED

Always-on display mode

2.5D tempered glass

192 x 490 resolution

Up to 500 nits

100+ band displays

Sensors

PPG heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer sensor

3-axis gyroscope sensor

SpO2 sensor

Connected GPS

Battery

180mAh

15-day typical battery life

9 days with heavy use

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2

Tracking and other features

120 fitness modes

Continuous SpO2 tracking with low blood oxygen alerts

Sleep tracking

Breathing exercises

Stress monitoring

Female health tracking

PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence)

VO2 Max calculations

Aerobic/anaerobic training alerts

Recovery time

Training load

Idle alerts

Camera remote shutter

NFC (limited to NFC model)

Water resistance

5ATM

App compatibility

Mi Fitness app

Zepp Life app

Charging method

Magnetic charging

Supported devices

Android 6.0 and above

iOS 10 and above

Dimensions

46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25mm

Colors

Black, Blue, Orange, Pink, White, Dark Green, Fluorescent Orange, Fluorescent Green, Camouflage Blue, Camouflage Green.



Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Mi Band 6: What’s new?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is still a solid fitness tracker in its own right, but the Mi Band 7 brings several new features to the table. As mentioned, this includes a larger screen, a bigger battery, more sport tracking modes, training metrics for athletes, continuous SpO2 monitoring with alerts, and a redesigned UI.

Beyond these advancements, the two products are functionally the same as far as basic fitness tracking and smart features go. Both have their problems, though. For one, the built-in GPS’s absence remains a sore point for Mi Band fans.

Our in-depth explainer breaks down the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Mi Band 6 in more detail.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: What is it?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 7 Pro in early July. Unlike the standard Mi Band 7, the Pro resembles a smartwatch rather than a fitness band. But, for all intents and purposes, this is an upgraded Mi Band 7.

Known as the Smart Band 7 Pro globally, the wearable features a smartwatch-like rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED screen, in the same vein as the HUAWEI Band 6 or Redmi Smart Band Pro. The screen also gets always-on support and automatic brightness settings thanks to an ambient light sensor.

Internally, we see some big changes. The Mi Band 7 Pro adds built-in GPS functionality over connected GPS, making it a more independent training partner for runners and trekkers. The Mi Band 7 Pro and Mi Band 7 share several fitness tracking features, including heart rate tracking, all-day SpO2 monitoring, 117 sports modes, and sleep monitoring.

There are a few caveats, though. For those who prefer using Zepp Life, the Smart Band 7 Pro is only compatible with Mi Fitness. Additionally, the NFC touted as standard is only available on Chinese models. During our review, we also felt the Smart Band 7 Pro’s sleep tracking could be fine-tuned.

Overall, the Smart Band 7 Pro is not the mouth-watering prospect it seemed on paper. Unlike the Mi Band models, it’s not a must-have, especially if you don’t require built-in GPS for runs and cycles. For most people, the standard Mi Band 7 will do just fine.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7: The competition

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Where to buy the Mi Band 7

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Bigger, brighter display • Accurate resting heart rate • Continuous SpO2 monitoring MSRP: $46.30 A budget band that delivers more than it's price tag might suggest A long battery life, bright always-on display, and impressive health and activity tracking smarts make this affordable tracker a great pick for anyone on a budget. Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 delivers more than 100 sport modes, plus continuous SpO2 monitoring. You can even personalize your device with tons of animated watch faces. See price at Amazon Save $0.30

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 (China, no NFC): 249 yuan (~$37)

249 yuan (~$37) Xiaomi Mi Band 7 (China, NFC): 299 yuan (~$44)

299 yuan (~$44) Xiaomi Mi Band 7 (Global): ~$60 / €59

~$60 / €59 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro (China): 379 yuan (~$56)

379 yuan (~$56) Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro (Global): €99 / $119 The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is now widely available across several retailer sites in several regions. In the US, you can purchase one on Amazon for ~$46, making it around $10 pricier than its predecessor.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro 5 ATM waterproof • Long battery life • Always-on display MSRP: $119.99 Mi Band 7 Pro becomes a little more smartwatch than fitness tracker The Mi Band 7 Pro has a larger AMOLED display than its predecessors. It includes 117 sport-tracking modes, all-day cardiac monitoring, and an onboard coach with pre-planned programs. See price at Amazon Save $30.99 See price at Gearbest Save $52.00

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is now available in Europe (€99) and the US ($119 on Amazon).

Top Xiaomi Mi Band 7 questions and answers

How does the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 compare to the Mi Band 7 Pro? The Mi Band 7 Pro includes built-in GPS, NFC as standard, a larger display, and a smartwatch-like UI and aesthetic. It’s also pricier than the Mi Band 7.

Does the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 have GPS? No, the Mi Band 7 does not have built-in GPS. However, you can use connected GPS through your phone. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro does have built-in GPS.

Is the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 waterproof? The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is water resistant to depths of 50 meters, so you shouldn’t have a problem showering or swimming with the band.

Does the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 have NFC? Chinese models of the Mi Band 7 feature NFC. However, it’s unclear if global models will feature NFC too. All Mi Band 7 Pro models feature NFC as standard.

Can I connect the Mi Band to Samsung Health? If you use the Health app on your Samsung Galaxy phone, you should know that while it’s possible to have your Mi Band sync with the app, it’s a bit complicated. Check out our guide to learn how to connect your Mi Band with Samsung Health.

Help other readers out

Are you buying the Xiaomi Mi Band 7? 380 votes Yes 53 % I'm still undecided 39 % No, I'm looking elsewhere 8 %

Comments