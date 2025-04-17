I tested the $3,550 Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra robot pool cleaner to see if it's worth the huge price

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is the robotic pool cleaner for those who want no compromises and a device that requires little to no human help. It is among the most expensive of its class, but it is very powerful, convenient, and has a few unique features you rarely find in rival models, such as surface cleaning and a water clarity system.

Robotic pool cleaners seem to be all the hype among pool owners these days. It’s an evolving market, but it’s moving quickly. Options are becoming plentiful, and even more affordable alternatives are getting pretty awesome. This one is not for those who want to save, though. I’ve tested a bunch of the best options in 2025, and I can tell you that the BeatBot AquaSense 2 Ultra is a high-end, expensive pool cleaner that’s ideal for the most demanding users.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra review: At a glance What is it? The AquaSense 2 Ultra is Beatbot's top-tier robotic pool cleaner. It is powerful, comes with AI, and can clean large pools both underwater and above water. It has a long battery life of 5-10 hours, depending on the mode.

What is the price? The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra costs $3,550 when not on sale. That said, Beatbot periodically has good deals, and we've already seen this one go for a bit under $3,000.

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra costs $3,550 when not on sale. That said, Beatbot periodically has good deals, and we've already seen this one go for a bit under $3,000. Where can you buy it? The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra launched in March 2025, and it is available directly from Beatbot.com. You can also purchase it from popular retailers like Amazon.

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra launched in March 2025, and it is available directly from Beatbot.com. You can also purchase it from popular retailers like Amazon. How did we test it? I tested the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra over two days. Beatbot supplied the unit, but this is an honest, hands-on opinion, and the manufacturer had no say in what was written.

I tested the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra over two days. Beatbot supplied the unit, but this is an honest, hands-on opinion, and the manufacturer had no say in what was written. Is it worth it? The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is a great robotic pool cleaner for large pools and those who are willing to pay more for a premium experience. It's an amazing alternative if you want a complete, powerful cleaning solution. It's the best robotic pool cleaner I've tested.

Should you buy the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra?

I swear, sometimes I feel like I was born to be rich. At the very least, I seem to have very expensive taste. Every time I walk into a store, I end up liking the most outrageously expensive stuff in there. It’s a running joke, and I experienced the same with the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra.

After testing it for some time in a hired private pool, I was impressed by its performance. I quickly checked more details and was blown away by the price. It has a $3,550 retail price! That’s a lot for regular folks like me, but let’s go over why it might be worth it for some of you private pool owners, though.

If you buy it, the first thing you’ll notice is that it’s big and heavy, measuring 1.49 x 1.44 x 0.91 ft and weighing 29.1 lbs. It was significantly more bulky and heavier than all the other ones I’ve been testing. I soon found out why, though. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is on another level, and it can also do more than the other alternatives.

For starters, Beatbot thought more about design. It feels and looks very solid, and the included charging dock makes charging much more convenient. Not to mention, it displays the device in style. It looks really cool even while charging!

Talking about charging, it’s the first thing you’ll have to do. Beatbot claims it can charge fully in about 4.5 hours. I got the robotic pool cleaner with about 55% battery, and it fully charged in about 2.5 hours, so my experience is pretty much in line with those claims. Remember, the last percentages tend to take a bit longer.

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is on another level from its competitors, and not only on price.

I set it up while it was charging, which was a simple process that took well under five minutes. Once fully charged, I took it for a spin in the pool and it fared very well. The pool had already been cleaned by a couple of other robots, so I wasn’t expecting to see much, but it pulled even more debris from what seemed like a pristine pool. Check the image below to see it — that just shows how much of a deep clean this bot can do that others can’t.

It makes sense, though. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra has a pretty powerful 5,500 GPH (gallons per hour) suction strength, which is significantly superior to the ones I used before this one, which are rated under 4,000 GPH. As you can see in the image, this one pulled mostly heavier particles like small rocks, while the others mostly collected leaves and twigs.

I gave it a full session cleaning the walls, floor, waterline, and surface. Beatbot calls this “Pro Mode.” It did everything as expected. And while there was not much more to clean, I did as expected, and did so very well. That single twig you see in the image above was floating in the pool. I actually saw it pick it up. It can pick up debris of all sizes, though, including leaves, hair, sand, insects, and more.

Although this pool was small, this beast can handle pools of up to 3,875 square feet per charge. I had more than enough battery life when it was done, and it finished the whole process in about 45 minutes.

Another really convenient extra feature here is that the robot can release a water clarifier. It is installed right into the robot. Beatbot mentions it is natural, eco-friendly, and skin-safe. I got into the pool right after testing this and didn’t notice any rashes or odd reactions, so there’s that!

Once done cleaning, the robot came above water, and I got a notification telling me it was time to pull it off. You can call it closer to you using the app, and the robot will park itself at the edge of the pool for you to pull it out. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra was definitely overpowered for the smaller pool I was testing it in.

Keep in mind that it will more than likely lose connection when underwater. This happened to me with all the pool robots I’ve been testing, both using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Make sure to set everything up before the robot goes down there, or else you’ll have to either wait for it to finish or manually pull it out of the pool.

Then, just dock it in its charging station and let it recharge. Just try to make sure you dry out the charging contacts. It failed on me once, because the contacts were wet. You can make sure it’s charging by checking if the light in the robot’s panel (right above the buttons) has a green “breathing” effect. It’s easy to spot and nice to look at.

All things considered, it worked very well for my needs, and I can see how it’s too much robot for the pool I was using. Its performance seems to have matched the specs and features, making it a great alternative for people with large pools and a dirtier environment, who are likely completely annoyed by all that pool maintenance.

It’s nice that it can clean the surface, something most other robotic pool cleaners can’t do. The system has AI capabilities to help it detect dirtier spots and focus on them, which is another less common capability in the world of robotic pool cleaners, and it only recently started to be more generally implemented. It can release a clarifying agent, which is also rare in robotic pool cleaners. This machine kinda does it all, and it does it very well.

The AquaSense 2 Ultra is made for large pools that get dirty fast.

Again, it is bigger and heavier than usual, so manually taking it in and out of the pool is a bit more of a hassle, but once it’s in there, it will take care of much more work than anything else I’ve tested. It’s the one that requires the least extra maintenance help. With others, you have to clean the surface and add clarifying liquids yourself, for example.

Taking all those things into consideration, and given you have the need for such a capable robotic pool cleaner, the high price point is starting to make more sense. It will save you plenty of time and headaches in the long run.

What are the best Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra alternatives?

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra can be too much robot for people with smaller pools, especially if they are in cleaner environments, such as indoors. Maybe you don’t need to spend a whopping $3,550! There are some pretty powerful robotic pool cleaners out there at lower prices. Let’s look at some of them. Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro ($2124 at Amazon): If you feel like the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is too expensive, but still want a very capable robotic pool cleaner, the manufacturer also has the AquaSense 2 Pro. It has very similar specs, but lacks the AI features, the filter baskets are a tiny bit smaller, it is missing the side brushes. Overall, it makes sacrifices, but they are small and you might not notice them. It’s also nearly a thousand dollars cheaper!

If you feel like the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is too expensive, but still want a very capable robotic pool cleaner, the manufacturer also has the AquaSense 2 Pro. It has very similar specs, but lacks the AI features, the filter baskets are a tiny bit smaller, it is missing the side brushes. Overall, it makes sacrifices, but they are small and you might not notice them. It’s also nearly a thousand dollars cheaper! Beatbot AquaSense 2 ($1199 at Amazon): Now, if you really want something from Beatbot that isn’t so advanced, the base AquaSense 2 is $1,559. This one can’t clean the surface, has no water clarifying system, has a smaller 2L filter, and has a shorter four-hour battery life. It still has a really nice 5,500 GPH suction power, though, and the rest of the robot is great.

Now, if you really want something from Beatbot that isn’t so advanced, the base AquaSense 2 is $1,559. This one can’t clean the surface, has no water clarifying system, has a smaller 2L filter, and has a shorter four-hour battery life. It still has a really nice 5,500 GPH suction power, though, and the rest of the robot is great. Dreame Z1 Pro ($1299 at Amazon): If what you care most about is performance, the Dreame Z1 Pro has a much higher suction power of 8,000 GPH. This means it will be great at cleaning. And something that really makes this one special is that it comes with a remote that operates using lights, which is handy considering all these robots easily lose wireless connectivity underwater. It’s very nicely designed and has a four-hour battery life.

If what you care most about is performance, the Dreame Z1 Pro has a much higher suction power of 8,000 GPH. This means it will be great at cleaning. And something that really makes this one special is that it comes with a remote that operates using lights, which is handy considering all these robots easily lose wireless connectivity underwater. It’s very nicely designed and has a four-hour battery life. WYBOT S2 Solar ($1799.99 at Amazon): The WYBOT S2 Solar is all about convenience. It can dock itself on the side of the pool, and the charging station has a solar panel. This means the robot can mostly live inside the water, and you can program it to clean automatically and have it charge itself when not in use. It’s slightly less capable, but it significantly reduces maintenance and charging efforts.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra specs

Suction power 5,500 GPH. Battery life

5-10 hours.

Max depth

9.48 feet.

Pool coverage

Floors, walls, waterline, and surface.

Max pool size per charge

3,875 square feet.

IP rating

IP68.

Dimensions

1.49 x 1.44 x 0.91 feet.

Weight

29.1 lbs.

Special features

Surface cleaning, Water clarifying, AI capabilities.





