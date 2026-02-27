This is the best Pixel 10a alternative according to our readers

It’s been just over a week since Google launched the Pixel 10a. Somehow, it already feels like dated news, but chatter surrounding the phone continues. From the minimal changes it bears over the Pixel 9a to the notion that this is a taste of things to come in the smartphone market in 2026, there is arguably a lot to talk about. But, as consumers, one of the only questions that matters is, “Should I buy it?”

Sure, you absolutely can, but my colleague Joe Maring recently outlined the Android phones you should probably buy instead. We also included a poll asking readers which device from the list they’d choose. With options like the Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, and Galaxy S25 FE on the list, you’d probably wager that one of these products took the crown by some margin — this simply wasn’t the case. This survey received over 8,900 votes in a little over a week — that’s a huge amount of interest. Of the five concrete options on offer, there was a surprisingly even spread of the vote. Just look at that pie chart above! Despite the narrow sliver, we almost had a perfectly sliced baked good.

So, which device won? With support from 21.9% of respondents, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the most popular Pixel 10a alternative. The Samsung won despite there being two Pixel devices as alternatives. Consumers likely see the Fan Edition phones as good value despite their cons, and unlike the minor gap from the Pixel 9a to the Pixel 10a, Samsung introduced genuine refinements to the FE experience from the S24 FE to the S25 FE.

Coming in next, just over 100 votes behind (20.8% of the vote), was the Pixel 9a. This is the product I thought would win, given it’s a spitting image of the Pixel 10a, give or take a few specs and minor aesthetic changes. Now that its successor is out, it’s also likely to be far cheaper than its $499 launch price, making it a firm favorite.

Close behind the S25 FE and Pixel 9a comes a surprise: the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, winning 19.3% of the vote. It’s by far the most exuberant device on this list, with the most impressive hardware, innovative software features, and a modest price. There’s a chance that it didn’t take the outright win due to its limited US carrier support, which would push consumers towards Samsung and Google.

Around 50 votes behind (18.7% of the vote) comes the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025). It’s often the cheapest phone on this list, but it is held back by its terrible software support. Given this little detail, it’s remarkable that it beat the Pixel 10. Perhaps the $399 price plays a role here?

Finally, and perhaps the most surprising result of all, the Pixel 10 placed last and took home just 14.8% of the vote. On paper, it certainly is a far more impressive device than the 10a, but it is markedly more expensive.

Rounding up the tally, 4.5% of readers rounded up their contenders. Per these reader comments, alternatives to the Redmi Note 14 Pro, the Pixel 8a, the POCO F7 and F8 Ultra, the OnePlus 13, and the Pixel 9.

The conversation isn’t over yet, so let us know which device you think is the best Pixel 10a alternative. And, if you’ve purchased the Pixel 10a, what do you make of the phone? Drop all your thoughts in the comments below.

