I ditched my $1,000 Android phone for Google's $500 one, and I barely noticed a difference

In the world of writing about Android phones on the internet, it’s very easy to focus solely on the big flagships — the Google Pixel 9 Pros, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultras, and OnePlus 13s of the world. Those are the phones with the best and flashiest specs, and they’re often the most fun to talk about.

But equally important, if not more so, are more affordable handsets. Expensive flagships may be exciting, but they aren’t the phones that everyone is buying.

After using the OnePlus 13 as my go-to Android phone for the last several months (specifically, the version that costs $1,000), I recently switched to the Google Pixel 9a to see what the experience would be like. Ryan called it “the best $500 phone” he had ever used in our Pixel 9a review, but coming directly from a much more expensive phone, how would I get along with it?

As it turns out, pretty darn well.

The Pixel 9a does almost everything right

My journey with the Pixel 9a was pretty straightforward. I had been using the OnePlus 13 since January, but in May, I swapped my SIM from the OnePlus 13 to the Pixel 9a and started using it as my go-to smartphone. And throughout that time, what’s struck me most about the Pixel 9a is how seamless the transition from a $1,000 phone to a $500 one has been.

One of the things that stood out to me most was the Pixel 9a’s hardware. This is the cheapest phone in Google’s current Pixel lineup, but you wouldn’t be able to tell when holding the 9a. Between the aluminum frame, dense (but not too heavy) weight, tactile buttons, and lovely matte finish, the Pixel 9a looks and feels like a phone that was created with precision, rather than to cut costs.

There’s also something to be said about the camera bump — or, rather, the lack thereof. This design caught a lot of flak leading up to the Pixel 9a’s release, but having lived with it for a couple of months now, I think it’s brilliant. Having a phone with a competent camera system that lays flat on a table isn’t something we often encounter in 2025, and it’s been a treat to return to that life with the Pixel 9a.

Beyond the Pixel 9a’s fit and finish, the rest of its hardware has been equally impressive. The pOLED panel, while not as technically stunning as the display on the OnePlus 13, is still darn good. I could use a little more brightness, but Pixel 9a’s screen is sharp, colorful, and perfectly fluid, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. For a $500 phone, it’s more than good enough.

Day-to-day performance has also been solid. I’ve noticed the Pixel 9a heating up a couple of times after prolonged use, as is to be expected from a Google phone with a Tensor chip. But all of my apps open and run without an issue, multitasking works without a hitch, and Gemini is just as responsive as I expect it to be.

What about the cameras? They’re good! This is a Pixel camera through and through, delivering consistent, HDR-heavy images with that Pixel style you’ve come to expect from Google phones over the years. When I pick up the Pixel 9a to snap a picture, I can almost always guarantee I’ll get a good-looking photo (if not a jaw-dropping one), and that’s pretty incredible for a $500 phone.

I knew the Pixel 9a was well-received going into my time with the phone, and Google consistently delivers with its Pixel A-Series. So while I can’t say I was surprised I enjoyed the Pixel 9a as much as I did, it’s still commendable that Google impressed me so much — especially coming directly from a phone that costs almost twice as much.

What I missed about the OnePlus 13

That all said, a phone as cheap as the Pixel 9a has to make some compromises compared to a phone like the OnePlus 13, and it does.

One of the things I’ve missed the most about the OnePlus 13 is its battery life. The Google Pixel 9a easily gets me through a full day of use before I need to look for a charger, and on lighter days, I can squeeze into the morning of day two with some battery remaining. That’s good endurance, though it doesn’t compare to the two-day battery life I consistently get out of the OnePlus 13.

Similarly, going from OnePlus’s blazing-fast 80W wired charging to Google’s meager 25W rate has been equally frustrating, if not more so. The Pixel 9a takes over 90 minutes to recharge from 0-100%, compared to about 30 minutes for the OnePlus 13.

Not only do I have to charge the Pixel 9a more often, but it also has to stay plugged in significantly longer. There’s something special about being able to use your phone for two days at a time and then have a full battery again in just half an hour, and the Pixel 9a very much doesn’t offer that same experience.

Finally, there’s the camera. As good and reliable as the Pixel 9a camera system may be, it lacks the enhanced versatility that comes with more expensive Android phones. Google’s primary and ultrawide sensors are both solid, but they don’t make up for the absence of a telephoto camera. It’s one of the more noticeable areas where the Pixel 9a’s lower price is felt, especially as someone who likes to zoom in on wildlife while walking a nature trail.

A $500 Android phone really is all you need

Do I wish the Pixel 9a had longer battery life? Would it be nice if it had faster charging? Do I think a telephoto camera would be great? Absolutely to all of those.

However, it’s worth noting that these are relatively minor complaints in the grand scheme of things. Outside of this nitpicking, the day-to-day experience of using the Pixel 9a is, at times, almost indistinguishable from a much more expensive flagship.

The Pixel 9a is, at times, almost indistinguishable from a much more expensive flagship.

The Pixel 9a is a thoroughly enjoyable Android phone in almost every regard. It’s a device I’ve genuinely had a great time with over the last couple of months, even with the $1,000 OnePlus 13 always within reach. If I didn’t have to switch to another phone to review soon, I’d happily keep on using the Pixel 9a for a while longer, and I’m not sure I can give it any better praise than that.

Flagship phones are still great fun, but at the end of the day, phones like the Pixel 9a are proof that you really don’t need them.

