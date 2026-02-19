5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Google Pixel 10a

Google launched the Pixel 10a this week and uh … well, it’s a weird one. Google isn’t a stranger to releasing minor year-over-year smartphone upgrades, but the Pixel 10a takes things to a level we haven’t seen before.

Looking at the Pixel 10a side-by-side with last year’s Pixel 9a, it’s almost impossible to spot any differences — not just in design, but in specs, too. To be blunt, the Pixel 10a is the laziest and most boring Pixel release we’ve ever seen.

That doesn’t necessarily make the Pixel 10a a bad phone, but there are numerous other handsets that are better value for your money. If you’re thinking about picking up the Pixel 10a, here are five other Android phones you should buy instead.

Google Pixel 9a

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The most obvious Pixel 10a alternative is the phone it’s so closely mimicking — the Pixel 9a. Although the Pixel 10a is a year newer and should theoretically be a better smartphone, it’s virtually indistinguishable compared to the Pixel 9a.

As hyperbolic as that might sound, I promise it’s not. Both phones have the same Tensor G4 chipset. Both phones have identical display specs. The phones share the same camera sensors, RAM, storage, and battery capacity. Any spec from the Pixel 9a you can think of, it’s probably the same on the Pixel 10a.

So, what in the world is new with the Pixel 10a? It includes a few software features introduced on the Pixel 10 series last year, and while they aren’t available on the Pixel 9a yet, there’s no reason they shouldn’t make their way to that phone in the coming months. The Pixel 10a also has a more durable type of Corning Gorilla Glass, a more flush camera bump, slightly faster charging, and will receive an additional year of software updates compared to the 9a. However, that’s really it.

Google is running numerous pre-order promotions for the Pixel 10a, including trade-in deals and store credits, that help offset its $499 retail price. That said, the Pixel 9a is also often discounted to just $399. If you can find the 9a on sale and you’d rather not bother with the headache of those 10a pre-order promos, the Pixel 9a remains an excellent purchase.

Google Pixel 10

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Alternatively, if you have the budget to spend more than the Pixel 10a’s $499 retail price, it’s well worth splurging on the base Pixel 10. While the Pixel 10’s $799 retail price is considerably higher than the 10a’s, you can often find it for less. The Pixel 10 was on sale for just $549 in December, and as recently as this month, it was available for $649. If you can pick up the Pixel 10 at a discount like that, it’s an easy recommendation over the Pixel 10a.

One of the biggest reasons for this is performance. Compared to the Tensor G4 and 8GB of RAM in the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 has the Tensor G5 and 12GB of RAM. Not only does that give you more horsepower for apps, games, and multitasking, but the Pixel 10 also supports numerous AI features that the Pixel 10a isn’t capable of.

While the primary and ultrawide cameras are the same on both phones, only the Pixel 10 has a 5x telephoto camera for high-quality zoomed-in shots. The Pixel 10 also supports Pixelsnap and other Qi2 magnetic accessories (something the Pixel 10a lacks), an autofocus selfie camera, and much slimmer display bezels.

The Pixel 10 is an all-around better phone than the Pixel 10a, and if you can buy it for an extra $150 (or less) than the 10a, you absolutely should.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 New optical zoom camera • Long-term updates • Loaded with Google AI features MSRP: $799.00 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel 9a and Pixel 10 are the two best alternatives for most people considering the Pixel 10a as their next Android phone. However, if you’re not committed to buying a Pixel, there are more great options out there — one being the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Compared to the Pixel 10a, the S25 FE has a few important advantages. If you like bigger phones, the S25 FE’s 6.7-inch display is much more accommodating than the Pixel 10a’s 6.3-inch panel. The S25 FE also has a 3x telephoto camera, a more capable chipset, and more customizable software with Samsung’s One UI interface.

Other aspects of the 10a and S25 FE are pretty similar. Both phones have similarly sized batteries, wired charge speeds, and durability. You also get the same seven-year software update policy on both phones.

The Galaxy S25 FE is a tough recommendation at its full $650 retail price. That said, if you can buy it on sale — like at the $450 price it’s currently available for — it’s a strong alternative to the Pixel 10a.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Large 120Hz display • Big battery • 50MP camera MSRP: $649.99 Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a more affordable experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones. See price at Samsung 128GB See price at Amazon Save $100.00 128GB

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola’s Moto G lineup is awfully crowded these days, and, unfortunately, many of the models aren’t particularly good. However, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is a bright spot — and as a cheaper Pixel 10a alternative, it’s really compelling.

Like the S25 FE, the Moto G Stylus is also a great option if you prefer a larger smartphone display (it has a 6.7-inch screen). Battery capacities are almost identical between the 10a and the Moto G, but Motorola’s phone benefits from significantly faster wired charging (68W vs. 45W). The Stylus is also the only phone on this list that supports expandable storage and includes a stylus — as the name implies.

There are some disadvantages to the Moto G. While the camera specs are roughly the same as the Pixel 10a, Google’s image processing is much more reliable. Google’s Pixel UI is also leaps ahead of Motorola’s Hello UX software, and Motorola’s promise of just two major Android updates — taking the Moto G Stylus from Android 15 to Android 17 — is extremely disappointing.

But then there’s the price. The Moto G Stylus retails for $400, but it’s regularly on sale for even less — sometimes dipping below $300. If you’re working with a tighter budget and watching every dollar you spend, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is a solid choice over the Pixel 10a.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Moto G Stylus (2025) Built-in stylus • Vibrant OLED screen • Fast 68W charging MSRP: $399.99 Doing things in styl-us. The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) charges quickly, has decent performance, and comes with a built-in stylus that's way easier than drawing with a fingertip. See price at Amazon

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re let down by the Pixel 10a’s virtually unchanged design and lack of innovation, it’s worth looking at my fifth and final pick. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is, without a doubt, one of the boldest smartphones released last year. With its gigantic camera circle, transparent design, and flashing LEDs on the back, it’s almost the exact opposite of the Pixel 10a’s subdued, ultra-practical design. For some of you reading this, that might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Besides the flashy hardware, the rest of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is equally compelling. The large 6.77-inch display looks great, the camera system is more advanced (especially thanks to the periscope telephoto camera), the 50W wired charging is fast, and the Nothing OS software is clean and enjoyable to use.

The biggest downside of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is its compatibility with US carriers. It works well with T-Mobile and AT&T, though Verizon connections can be quite spotty. It also has worse update support and water resistance compared to the Pixel 10a.

That all said, for $459, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is a really good option. It’s not the best choice for everyone, but for the right person, it may very well be the perfect 10a alternative.

