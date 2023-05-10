There are a lot of great phones on UK store shelves today, but many either cost £800 or more to buy outright or are tied to expensive two-year contracts. That might be a way to get hold of the latest and greatest, but it’s certainly not for everyone. These days, you don’t have to spend a fortune to pick up a great handset. Here are the best phones under £500 in the UK!

The best phones under £500:

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best phones under £500 regularly as new mid-range devices launch.

Google Pixel 7a

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel A series has long been among the best affordable phones, and it’s getting a solid boost this time around. The Pixel 7a inches closer to true flagship power, and it’s easily one of the best phones under £500 in the UK. Fewer corners are cut this time around, which is why the price went up. While the Pixel 6a used to cost £399, the Pixel 7a is £449.

This is because the Pixel 7a is much closer to high-end smartphone territory this time around. For starters, it gets wireless charging, which Pixel A series fans have been asking for. It also comes with a much improved 64MP primary camera. Google also upgraded the screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. And everything else about the phone is pretty impressive for the money you are paying.

The Pixel 7a sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display that’s vibrant as ever. Under the hood, you’ll find 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Google’s own Tensor G2 chip. We’ve found that the Tensor G2 can get a bit too hot for comfort with heavier loads, but it performs beautifully.

The 4,385mAh isn’t huge, but it is good enough, thanks to Google’s software and Tensor optimizations. We easily made it last a whole day with casual use, with 20% left to go when it was time to sleep. Not exactly one of the best phones with the best battery life, but plenty good for most users.

Pixel 7a specs:

Display: 6.1-inch, Full HD+

6.1-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Tensor G2

Tensor G2 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB Cameras: 64 and 13MP

64 and 13MP Front camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 4,385mAh

4,385mAh Software: Android 13

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy A54 5G camera trio

Samsung is really working on making its mid-range devices as close to premium as possible, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 is proof of this. If you didn’t know better, you would think this device is much more expensive than the £449 MSRP. It’s among the best phones under £500 in the UK.

For starters, the design looks very similar to the Galaxy S23 series, which is definitely a good thing. It’s sleek, still featuring a Gorilla Glass 5 back and front, with a plastic frame instead of a metal one. This keeps costs lower for Samsung, but the phone still looks and feels amazing.

We were also surprised by the 120Hz 6.4-inch display. Such high refresh rates are rare at this price point. Performance is pretty solid, too, And the 5,000mAh battery made it possible for the phone to finish a full day on a single charge, with 35% left before going to bed.

We wish it had wireless charging, and the frame was made of metal, but Samsung has to save money somewhere to bring this phone at its price.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Galaxy S23-inspired design • Color-rich, fluid display • Excellent update commitment The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a Galaxy S23-like experience into an affordable shell The Galaxy A54 5G bridges the gap between Samsung's mid-range phones to its flagships. It rocks a premium design with a flexible camera setup and one of the best software commitments in the Android game, all while hanging onto its affordable $449 price tag for yet another generation. $374.99 at Amazon Save $75.00 $374.99 at Amazon Save $75.00 $449.99 at Samsung

Galaxy A54 5G specs:

Display: 6.4-inch, Full HD+

6.4-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Exynos 1380

Exynos 1380 RAM: 6/8GB

6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 5MP

50, 12, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This is an Android-focused website, but save your pitchforks for a bit and open your mind. If you’re looking for a mid-tier smartphone at a reasonable price under £500 in the UK, the 2022 version of the iPhone SE should definitely be on your list of options.

The design may be a bit outdated, following the iPhone 8 look, but this is still a great phone for most casual users, especially those who happen to like iPhones. And despite being the cheapest modern iOS handset, it has a surprising amount of power.

For starters, it comes with an Apple A15 Bionic, which is the same chip you’ll find in the iPhone 13 series and the non-Pro versions of the iPhone 14. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, at least 128GB of storage, and a smaller 4.7-inch Retina display. It only has a single camera, but it’s a pretty good one. Overall, it’s the best iPhone you can get at a lower price.

iPhone SE (2022) specs:

Display: 4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750

4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750 SoC: Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Cameras: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Battery: 2,018mAh

2,018mAh Software: iOS 15.4

POCO X5 Pro

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

POCO is all about providing the most bang per buck, so it’s not surprising to see one of its handsets make it to this list of the best phones under £500 in the UK. Our favorite pick is the POCO X5 Pro.

In our POCO X5 Pro review, we mention a few downsides, like poor secondary cameras, an abundance of bloatware, and the fact that it only comes with Android 12 out of the box. Despite these complaints, there is plenty to like here. The aesthetics are very nice, featuring a slim and light body. The main camera is also pretty good, and you get a lot of battery life thanks to the 5,000mAh battery.

Other things that make it stand out are the nice 6.67-inch 120HZ display and a good Snapdragon 778G processor. These are plenty good for what you’re paying, and we’re sure many of you will enjoy this device.

POCO X5 Pro specs:

Display: 6.67-inch, Full HD+

6.67-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 778G RAM: 6/8GB

6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 108, 8, and 2MP

108, 8, and 2MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

Realme GT3

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Realme’s latest launch, the GT3 is still hot off the presses. So hot that you can’t get it in all markets yet. However, we’re expecting the device, which costs around $650, to come in at just under £500 in the UK.

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and offers several configurations that reach as high as 16GB of RAM — though you won’t get that type of memory for under £500. You’ll also get a solid 4,600mAh battery with blistering 240W wired charging and updated Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity standards.

There’s always a chance that the Realme GT3 will arrive and bust our budget, in which case we’ll swap it out and hope for a price drop in the future.

$649.00 at Realme Realme GT3 240W charging • Large display • Good value $649.00 at Realme

Realme GT3 specs:

Display: 6.74-inch, Full HD+

6.74-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8/12/16GB

8/12/16GB Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Cameras: 50, 8, and 2MP

50, 8, and 2MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 4,600mAh

4,600mAh Software: Android 13

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus

OnePlus fans on a budget will love this one. It’s not just one of the best phones under £500 in the UK; it’s actually much cheaper at £299. And it’s impressively good for its price point.

The device comes with premium features like a 120Hz 6.72-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution. You’ll also get a large 5,000mAh battery that can charge at 67W, and the primary camera is pretty good at 108MP. It comes with a Snapdragon 695 and 8GB of RAM, so performance is pretty good for a phone so inexpensive.

All things considered, you’re getting a lot more than what you paid for with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

Nord CE 3 Lite specs:

Display: 6.72-inch, Full HD+

6.72-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 695

Snapdragon 695 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128/256GB Camera: 108, 2, and 2MP

108, 2, and 2MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Redmi brings up the rear of our list with its Note 12 Pro Plus. There’s a lot to like about the phone. It kicks off with a massive 200MP camera sensor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and a sizable 5,000mAh battery. Mix in 5G connectivity from the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, 120W fast charging, and 256GB of onboard storage and you have a value that’s tough to top. Redmi’s MIUI 14 makes an appearance, running on top of Android 13.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus packs a lot of value into a budget-friendly package.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus might not put aesthetics at the top of the list, but the all-white design feels good in the hand. It might pick up it’s share of fingerprints, but you get a clear case in the box in case you want to keep things a little cleaner. Oh, and it still has a headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is a solid option if you want a super-sized, 5G-capable smartphone for under £500 in the UK.

$189.00 at Giztop Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Affordable • Large battery • Nice screen $189.00 at Giztop

Note 12 Pro Plus specs:

Display: 6.67-inch, Full HD+

6.67-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 1080 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 200, 8, and 2MP

200, 8, and 2MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

Nothing Phone (1)

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

You’ve probably heard more than a little bit about Nothing by now. The company, started by former OnePlus mastermind Carl Pei, has branched out from its first set of wireless headphones and now offers a well-priced mid-range smartphone, the Phone (1). Nothing’s design is somewhat reminiscent of the iPhone 13 or 14, with flat sides and two corner-mounted cameras, but the light-up back panel sets it apart. This is called the Glyph, and it can push different patterns and shapes for different notifications like calls and texts.

Under the hood, you’ll find a decent set of components to back up the sharp 6.55-inch display. It’s a Full HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, so it should leave little to be desired for the price. The Phone (1) runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to back it up.

We mentioned there are only two rear cameras, but they offer 50MP apiece. The wide and ultrawide lenses are built on the idea that it’s better to have two good lenses than four mediocre ones, and it’s tough to argue. All told, this is one of the best value phones to buy, coming in at well under £500 in the UK.

Nothing Phone (1) specs:

Display: 6.55-inch, Full HD+

6.55-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 778G RAM: 6/8GB

6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50 and 50MP

50 and 50MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 4,500mAh

4,500mAh Software: Android 12