I tested Google's Pixelsnap vs the Pixel Stand, and one is clearly better in every way

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

I don’t usually develop a near instant dislike of new technology, but I’ve quickly come to loathe the new Pixelsnap accessory for the Pixel 10 series. While MagSafe certainly has its merits, Google’s little charging puck is not going to convince me that this is what the future of wireless charging looks like. Especially not when I have the highly regarded Pixel Stand 2nd Gen on my desk (which I’ll refer to as the Pixel Stand from here on out) against which to compare it.

My first and most obvious complaint is: why bother? Yes, the magnets make for a satisfying snap on the back of my Pixel 10, but a dangling puck/cable is no more convenient than a USB-C cable. Plus, I can’t use the Pixelsnap to charge my headphones, tablet, or any other gadget I have lying around. Now, Google is happy to sell you the Pixelsnap Stand to make it into a more traditional dock. Still, at $70 for the complete setup (don’t forget you need to bring your own wall adapter), it’s a massively overpriced piece of plastic that should really have been included in the Pixelsnap’s box for free. The charging puck alone costs $40.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

But really, the worst thing about the Pixelsnap, which also gives me pause for thought about MagSafe charging in general, is that it’s really slow and really hot. Already laborious charge times for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL go from 85 and 77 minutes to 149 and 135 minutes, respectively. That’s verging on two and a half hours, because Google has to throttle back charging power to stop the phones from melting.

Worse, peak temperatures for wireless charging hit 40.3°C compared to 38.7°C for wired, with average temperatures at 37.3°C compared to 33.7°C. If you want to look after your phone’s battery health, I’d avoid the Pixelsnap and opt for a more traditional charging setup.

Google seemingly understood this when it designed the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). The admittedly bulky design houses a fan specifically to keep your handset cool while charging.

Unfortunately, charging the Pixel 10 series on the Pixel Stand is incredibly slow. Owing to presumably now misaligned or too distant charging coils, power is capped at just 7.5W. This results in an estimated charge time well in excess of three hours, and I wasn’t going to wait to verify that. Sadly, the Pixel Stand is now useless for the Pixel 10, unless you plan to charge overnight exclusively.

The Pixel Stand is so much better

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

While the Pixel Stand might not be much use for the now MagSafe-equipped Pixel 10 series, it still works with older Pixels, right back to modern classics like the Pixel 6 series. I grabbed the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which supports the full capabilities of the old Stand, to see if I’m simply nostalgic or if it really is so much better.

The results are night and day. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL takes 135 minutes to fully charge with the Pixelsnap, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, paired with the Pixel Stand, charges a similarly sized battery in 101 minutes. Neither is fast, but over half an hour is clearly a considerable difference. The older combination is also faster to 50% and 75% charge levels, meaning it’s better for shorter top-ups as well.

For example, if you had an hour to charge both combinations, the older setup would result in just over 80% battery, likely enough to take you through a full day of lighter use. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL charging on the Pixelsnap would barely have scraped together a 50% charge in that time — certainly not enough to get through the day, given the phone’s mediocre battery life.

But charge times are just part of the Pixelsnap’s problem — heat output is far worse.

Internal temperatures with the Pixelsnap quickly rise to near their peak of 39.3°C, with an average temperature of 36.9°C in my test. To prevent temperatures from rising above 40°C and damaging the phone’s long-term battery health, the Pixelsnap draws its peak power level of 31W for less than five minutes, spending most of its charging time below 13W.

Slower and hotter, Pixelsnap shows why MagSafe isn't strictly better.

Thanks to its fan-assisted setup, the Pixel Stand is superior in every way. The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s internal temperature is far slower to reach its peak of 36.6°C and is only touched on temporarily, with an average charging temperature clocking in at a comparatively chilly 32.0°C. That’s not just a theoretical difference; you can feel the added heat when using the Pixelsnap. This has huge implications for power draw; the Pixel Stand pulls around 30W for almost 45 minutes before power falls back to a similar level as the Pixelsnap, hence the major boost to charging times.

The bottom line: The previous-gen combination of the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel Stand outperforms the newer Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixelsnap setup in every metric — charge times, temperatures, and power. Viewed in the raw like this, it’s hard not to view the jump to MagSafe as a pretty spectacular failure. There’s a heavy price for magnetic convenience.

My money for a Pixel Stand 3

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Honestly, it’s rather depressing that Google had a far superior wireless charging formula years ago than it does today. It just makes the Pixelsnap look like a half-thought-out accessory by comparison. If you are now thinking of grabbing a Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) instead, Google has unfortunately stopped selling them.

If Google wants to win back my wireless charging praises, the answer is simple: build a Pixel Stand 3, incorporating the benefits of MagSafe positioning with a built-in fan for cooling. I know part of MagSafe’s appeal lies in Apple-esque minimalism, but when it comes to a charging point that’s sat at your desk all day and night, practicality should always precede aesthetics.

Maybe a fan-cooled Pixel Stand 3 can save Google's wireless charging.

Honestly, that’s the accessory Google should have shipped with the Pixel 10 series to begin with. I really wouldn’t have cared if it weren’t all that different from the previous Pixel Stand in terms of looks and functionality. MagSafe compatibility would still have all those perks for snap-on battery packs, wallets, and the like, but the more important point would have been that the dock plonked on my desk charged quickly and stayed cool. The Pixelsnap does neither. Next time, Google?

Google Pixelsnap Charger with Stand Google Pixelsnap Charger with Stand Clean Google design • Good build quality • Hefty base MSRP: $69.99 Minimalist design wireless charging stand The Google Pixelsnap Phone Charger with Stand is a simple and elegant stand that snaps to your new Pixel 10 series smartphone. it produces up to 25W of wireless Qi2 charging. See price at Amazon

Follow