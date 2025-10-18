We've tested the best phones with an IR blaster, and these are the ones you should buy in 2025

There was a time when smartphones packed everything and the kitchen sink, including headphone jacks, removable batteries, notification LEDs, and IR blasters. While those first three have largely fallen by the wayside, there are a few notable Android smartphones that still include the infrared projector.

IR blasters are super useful for controlling other devices, like TVs and audio equipment. We’ve tested a slew of Android phones in 2025, but only a handful include IR blasters that are worth your time. I’ve narrowed your choices based on use cases, price points, and unique selling points.

OnePlus 13: The best overall phone with an IR blaster OnePlus 13 Gorgeous design • Clever AI features • Flexible cameras MSRP: $899.99 The OG flagship killer's killer flagship. The OnePlus 13 is the company's most killer flagship to date, offering a massive battery, speedy charging, and powerful cameras that give Google and Samsung something to worry about.

Gorgeous design Incredible camera zoom and overall photography

Incredible camera zoom and overall photography Helpful AI integration

Helpful AI integration Excellent charging options

Excellent charging options Simplified Oxygen OS experience

Simplified Oxygen OS experience Great performance Cons Magnetic charging requires accessories

Magnetic charging requires accessories Fewer updates than Samsung or Google OnePlus is well-known for producing reliable and capable handsets, but the OnePlus 13 is by far the brand’s best effort. It comfortably takes its place among the most complete smartphones of the year, and, thanks to OnePlus’ inclusion of an IR blaster, it is even more useful than the Samsungs and Google Pixels of the world if you really want that feature. Let’s start with the design. While other companies opt for an obscene camera bar, OnePlus continues its off-center circles-within-circle design. The soft eco-leather finish looks awesome, feels great in the hand, keeps fingerprints at bay, and keeps environmentalists happy. There’s nothing but wins here. OnePlus also paid special attention to the OnePlus 13’s hardware. Joining that IR blaster is a camera array that performs tremendously, from ultrawide to heavy zoom scenarios. OnePlus’s AI-powered scene software also helps extract the best from these tools. Then there’s the internals. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 6,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging, the device is made to perform. We’ve also had to applaud the company’s tremendous chipset optimization, which helps edge it over other devices. The OnePlus 13 comfortably takes its place among the most complete smartphones of the year. If there were any chinks in the OnePlus 13’s armor, software support would be one. It’s still supported with four years of Android version upgrades and two more years of software updates. That’s nothing to sniff at, but it does fall behind the newest Galaxy and Pixel hardware. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 13 is a tremendous flagship smartphone that melds excellent imaging, great battery life, rapid charging, and stellar performance into a gorgeous design. Read more

OnePlus 13R: The best value phone with an IR blaster OnePlus 13R Speedy performance • Long-lasting battery • Superb value for money MSRP: $599.99 R-eally great. The OnePlus 13R is everything you'd expect from a OnePlus phone — blazing performance, amazing battery life, and rapid charging. Add to that a gorgeous display and a smooth, feature-packed Oxygen OS experience, and you have a phone that feels like it punches well above its $600 price tag.

Speedy performance Long-lasting battery

Long-lasting battery Great main camera

Great main camera Improved update commitment

Improved update commitment Superb value for money Cons Weak ultrawide camera

Weak ultrawide camera No wireless charging

No wireless charging Limited quality selfie video Like its namesake, the OnePlus 13R is an exceptional device. Although it faced a few nips and tucks to shave the asking price, the OnePlus 13’s understudy may actually be a better value than its big sibling, especially if you need a relatively affordable phone with an IR blaster that can still provide flagship-tier performance and features. It packs numerous creature comforts and flagship-level features, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a bright AMOLED screen, and a large 6,000mAh battery with rapid recharging. This package is enough for enthusiasts and general users looking for a future-proof handset. The OnePlus 13R offers more than enough for enthusiasts and general users looking for a future-proof handset. The OnePlus 13R is also a solid camera phone, packing a 50MP main lens and a 50MP telephoto lens; these two shooters impressed us to no end during our review. The accompanying ultrawide camera lags behind a fair distance regarding fidelity, but it’ll be an adequate tertiary camera when capturing broader scenes. Looking at its price, the OnePlus 13R does very little wrong. It covers all the basics and even has a few goodies for enthusiasts. It’s the best value phone with an IR blaster. Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority Read more

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: The best camera phone with an IR blaster Xiaomi 15 Ultra Brilliant cameras • Two-day battery life • Fast universal charging MSRP: €1,499.99 The best camera phone you can buy? The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is an elite camera phone with incredible photography hardware and processing. It also packs rapid charging, great battery life, and is supported by up to six years of security updates.

Brilliant cameras Two-day battery life

Two-day battery life Fast universal charging

Fast universal charging Solid update policy Cons Snapdragon overheats under load

Snapdragon overheats under load Questionable AI features

Questionable AI features HyperOS bloatware The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is an impressive piece of hardware, so much so that our reviewer, Rob Triggs, seriously considered ditching his dedicated camera for this phone. It’s by far the best camera phone you can buy; it rewards its users with excellent imagery across all of its lenses. The IR blaster is a wonderful extra, though keep in mind this one is more for the global market due to the lack of official US availability or carrier support. Zeroing in on those cameras, the quad lens array covers practically all shooting scenarios. You get three 50MP sensors for general, mild zoom, ultrawide shots, and a 200MP periscope lens for heavier zooming tasks. With this setup, you can capture macro shots and portraits and bring distant scenes to your feet. The rest of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is excellent, too. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, features a 5,410mAh battery, boasts a brilliant 6.73-inch AMOLED screen, and offers a solid update support policy. Robert Triggs / Android Authority Read more

OPPO Reno 14: The best budget phone with an IR blaster OPPO Reno 14 MSRP: $485.00 The OPPO Reno 14 fills the mid-range market with an elegant, solidly constructed handset. It offers excellent value with its 6,000mAh battery, 80W charging, and bright 6.59-inch OLED display.

Thin and lightweight design Roomy battery

Roomy battery Rapid charging Cons No official US availability

No official US availability Weak ultrawide camera You’d never say that the OPPO Reno 14 is a budget smartphone just by looking at it. Although it’s one of the best-built and thinnest devices on this list, it costs under $500 — it’s easy to see why we’d recommend it as the best budget device with an IR blaster. Like more expensive devices on this list, the Reno 14 offers a trio of 50MP rear cameras, a massive 6,200mAh battery, and 80W wired/50W wireless charging. It’s all powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, which pushes pixels around a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen. It’s an excellent package. You'd never say that the OPPO Reno 14 is a budget smartphone just by looking at it. The OPPO Reno 14 offers buyers plenty of storage options and a solid software base with ColorOS. If you seek an affordable Android phone with an IR blaster, the Reno 14 is a solid option. It’s just a shame this one isn’t readily available in the US. OPPO Read more

OnePlus Open: The best foldable phone with an IR blaster

OnePlus Open Solid cameras • Refined hardware • Alert slider MSRP: $1,699.99 A debut foldable phone with great hardware The OnePlus Open brings what might be the best hardware on a foldable phone and enough clever software tricks to turn heads. It pairs top-end internals with some of OPPO's careful trial-and-error to create a debut foldable phone that hardly feels like a first attempt. Add in a competitive asking price, and the OnePlus Open just might give other foldables a run for their money.

Solid cameras Refined hardware

Refined hardware Alert slider

Alert slider Ample RAM and storage

Ample RAM and storage Speedy wired charging

Speedy wired charging Great battery life Cons Underwhelming IP rating

Underwhelming IP rating Oxygen OS feels unfinished at times

Oxygen OS feels unfinished at times No wireless charging

In 2025, not many smartphones offer IR blasters, and even fewer foldable phones do. However, the OnePlus Open is a welcome exception. It may have launched in late 2023, but it’s still a great phone, and one of the only real options for a foldable with an IR blaster that you can officially buy in the US.

The phone packs a 6.3-inch outer screen and a 7.82-inch internal display, which means it has plenty of pixels available to accomplish various tasks. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which might not be the latest piece of silicon on offer, but it still includes plenty of power. The phone also has a 4,805mAh battery, which is plenty to see through the day, and 67W wired charging for rapid top-ups. The OnePlus Open is still one of the best foldable phones you can buy, and it keeps the IR blaster. One of our favorite aspects of the OnePlus Open is its camera setup. It includes five snappers: two front-facing with 20MP and 32MP sensors, and three at the rear. The 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 64MP periscope cameras make for a formidable trio. If there’s one mark against the OnePlus Open, it’s its price. The phone is costly, but it is one of the only foldables with an IR blaster, and by far the most complete on offer in 2025. Read more

What to look for in a good phone with an IR blaster

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Phones with IR blasters come in all shapes and sizes, meaning picking a device with one comes down to the basics: battery life, performance, software support, and a feature that best suits your use case. This may be a large screen, as in the OnePlus Open, or a complete camera array like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Either way, here’s how I would choose a phone with an IR blaster: Strong battery life: A smartphone is useless if it’s constantly running out of battery. Naturally, you’ll get the most use from that IR blaster if the phone can comfortably last between charges. Focus on picking a device with a roomy battery and rapid charging.

A smartphone is useless if it’s constantly running out of battery. Naturally, you’ll get the most use from that IR blaster if the phone can comfortably last between charges. Focus on picking a device with a roomy battery and rapid charging. Solid performance: Modern smartphones are no slouches, but picking one with excellent performance is a good way to future-proof your purchase. Additionally, if you’re a gamer, a heavy AI user, or edit video on your device, you’ll want a chipset that can easily crunch through these tasks.

Modern smartphones are no slouches, but picking one with excellent performance is a good way to future-proof your purchase. Additionally, if you’re a gamer, a heavy AI user, or edit video on your device, you’ll want a chipset that can easily crunch through these tasks. Lengthy software support: The longer your smartphone is supported by its manufacturer, the longer it’ll remain secure and fresh, packing the latest features from Android and its maker.

The longer your smartphone is supported by its manufacturer, the longer it’ll remain secure and fresh, packing the latest features from Android and its maker. That little bit extra: Consider your core use case before purchasing a device. A foldable with a large screen may be best if you want to watch videos or view spreadsheets. If you wish to replace your digital camera, a phone with a capable camera array would be first on the list.

