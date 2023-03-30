The best Metro by T-Mobile deals: Get a free Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Metro by T-Mobile is the no-contract subsidiary of T-Mobile that was previously known as MetroPCS. Whatever name it uses, it has some excellent deals on both plans and phones. We have the best current Metro by T-Mobile deals you can get right now. Many of the deals are in-store only, so you’ll need to check your location carefully.

Featured deal: Get a free Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

T-Mobile

Samsung only announced the Galaxy A14 5G at CES 2023, but you can already find great deals on this fine budget option. New customers to Metro can enjoy a free Galaxy A14 when they add a new line with a new or current number.

If you need or want a new number then you can shop the deal online, with the $240 discount paid as an instant rebate. You can bring your number with the deal too but you’ll have to pop into a Metro store. In any event, the deal requires a qualifying plan.

The Galaxy A14 offers very decent bang for your (zero) buck, with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. You’ll benefit from a large 5,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch 90Hz FHD+ screen, plus 5G connectivity.

1. Save up to $500 on iPhones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Apple has some of the best phones in the smartphone market right now, and you can save on Apple’s most powerful 5G-ready phones. Right now, all of the shiny new iPhone 14 models are $200 off when you bring your number to the network. That drops the powerful iPhone 14 Pro Max to $899.99 and the iPhone 14 to $599.99.

Although the Pro models offer a bit more than their predecessors, such as Apple’s Dynamic Island and a new 48MP primary sensor, you may not feel there’s enough new innovation to upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro models at retail price. This $200 discount could be enough to sway you, though.

That said, the same $200 in instant rebates applies to the iPhone 13 range, while you can save as much as $500 on the likes of the iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone 11. That makes the latter handset free, with no trade-ins required.

2. Big discounts on Samsung smartphones

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

While not quite free like the phones below, there are a couple of great offers on extremely capable Samsung smartphones right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE still makes an excellent daily driver, including the essential features of the Galaxy S21 while shaving off some of the premium elements to lower the price. At just $99.99 ($500 off) from Metro by T-Mobile, you’re getting incredible value for money.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is another good option for people looking to get on the 5G bandwagon. This deal will put a brand-new Galaxy A53 5G in your pocket for $420 off at just $229.99 ($240 off).

3. Get a free 5G phone when you switch

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to try Metro by T-Mobile, what price is better than free? Right now, you can pick up a free 5G device when you switch.

All you have to do is port in a number that hasn’t been on the T-Mobile network, and the carrier will give you a rebate on the cost of the device. The phones on offer vary quite regularly, and the Galaxy A13 used to be one of the only free phones on offer. But now you can choose from a number of others, including the Moto G Stylus, the Revvl 6 Pro, and the OnePlus Nord N10.

Although the phones are free, you’ll have to cover the $20 per line activation fee, but that’s a small change compared to paying for a device. Like most of the Metro deals, you can only take advantage of the unlimited discount in stores

4. Up to 70% off tablets

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Let’s talk tablets. Metro by T-Mobile only has four slates available right now, but they’re all on offer, and you can land one for as little as $49.99.

If you’re looking for a Samsung tablet on the cheap, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, now just $99.99 ($100 off) from Metro by T-Mobile. That’s a pretty nice offer for this slim and sturdy 8.7-inch slate.

The size isn’t the only feature that makes this the perfect device for portable entertainment. The 5,100mAh battery easily gives you half the day of video playback, and with four speakers built-in with Dolby Atmos for tuning via headphones, you can expect great sound. You also have the option of adding up to 1TB of expandable storage with a microSD card.

5. Get rewarded with T-Mobile Tuesdays

If you wanted to make the switch to Metro by T-Mobile but weren’t completely sure whether or not to make the switch, now is a great time to try. Right now, Metro is letting all subscribers in on the T-Mobile Tuesdays perk for some free stuff.

This gives you access to a rotating set of discounts every single Tuesday. Past promotions have involved everything from Adidas to Dunkin’ and even Major League Baseball. T-Mobile will also help you save up to 40% on travel arrangements when you rely on T-Mobile Travel.

That’s all we have at the moment in terms of the latest Metro by T-Mobile deals. Of course, if any more deals are announced from the no-contract wireless carrier, we will update this post with those details.

FAQs

What is the $25 plan for Metro by T-Mobile? Metro’s most affordable unlimited plan is $40 per month for one line, but it is $100 per month for four lines, which works of to $25 per month per line.

