Looking to buy good, inexpensive Samsung phones? Don't miss the new Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy A15 series and the Galaxy A25 5G.

The Galaxy A15 LTE, Galaxy A15 5G, and Galaxy A25 5G feature AMOLED displays.

All phones come with the guarantee of four major Android updates and five years of security updates.

Samsung is raising its game when it comes to its budget Galaxy A-series phones. After multiple leaks and an accidental listing on Walmart, we’re finally hearing from Samsung itself about the new Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 handsets. Both phones feature a 6.5-inch OLED display this time around, a first for phones in the inexpensive A1X and A2X series.

The Galaxy A15 and A25 also get a modern design reminiscent of the current Samsung flagship phones. Another upgrade comes in the form of four years of Android updates and five years of security patches for both phones. We previously saw Samsung extend this offer to the Galaxy A24, so it’s no surprise that the A25 is getting the same treatment. However, this is the first time Samsung is offering its long-term update promise for a Galaxy A1X series phone.

Samsung is also introducing something it calls a “Key Island” with the Galaxy A15 and A25 5G. It’s essentially marketing spin for a raised platform on the side that houses the power and volume keys. Samsung says the Key Island is meant to create a firm and comfortable grip.

On the inside, the Galaxy A15 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset, while the 4G LTE version of the phone comes equipped with the Helio G99 processor. The Galaxy A25 5G gets the Exynos 1280 chip, which is also found on the midrange Samsung Galaxy A53. All phones come with Android 14-based One UI 6 out of the box.

The Galaxy A15 LTE and A15 5G feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A25 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, but only 128GB of built-in storage. Weirdly enough, while the Galaxy A15 duo gets support for expandable storage up to 1TB, the Galaxy A25 does not. All three phones feature a 5,000mAh battery and support 25W fast wired charging.

The Galaxy A15 series (both 5G and LTE versions) and the Galaxy A25 5G feature a 50MP main camera, which gets Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support on the latter. The Galaxy A15 duo gets a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera, completing the triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy A25 receives a higher resolution 8MP ultrawide shooter combined with a 2MP camera at the back. All phones feature a 13MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G availability

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t launched the new Galaxy A series phones in the US. They are currently only available officially in Vietnam.

The Galaxy A15 LTE starts at 4,990,000 Vietnamese Dong (~$205), and the Galaxy A15 5G comes in at 6,290,000 VND (~$259). The Galaxy A25 is priced from 6,590,000 VND onwards (~$271). That said, we expect the US pricing to be very different from the Vietnamese pricing of the phones. The A15 5G, when listed by mistake on Walmart, was priced at $139. We expect the Galaxy A15 series to come in under $200 in the US, while the Galaxy A25 5G should be just above that price mark.

All phones are available in four colorways — Personality Yellow, Fantasy Blue, Optimistic Blue, and Ban Linh Black.

