The best Google Pixel 8 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

If the Google Pixel 8 just isn't impressing you, check out these similar phones as possible alternatives.
By
10 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S23
MSRP: $799.00
Positives
Compact size
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power
Larger battery
Negatives
No UWB support
Limited charging power
No RAM options
Apple iPhone 15
MSRP: $799.00
Positives
Good battery life
New connectivity features
Negatives
Older chipset
Samsung Galaxy S22
MSRP: $849.99
Positives
Refined, compact design
Small yet sweet display
Impressive camera setup
Unrivaled Android update support
Negatives
Low battery life
Slow charging
Limited storage options
Google Pixel 7a
MSRP: $499.00
Positives
The best sub-$500 camera phone
Solid performance and plenty of RAM
Neat size and design
Smooth, feature-rich software
Improved 90Hz display
Great upgrade commitment
Negatives
Slow wired charging, even slower wireless charging
Mediocre battery life
Tensor G2 runs hot
Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a are better value
OnePlus 11
MSRP: $699.99
Positives
Eye-catching design and finish
Stunning display
Powerful peak performance
Blazing-fast wired charging
Excellent software update promise
Negatives
No wireless charging
Hit or miss camera colors
Awful low-light shots
Mediocre zoom capabilities
Limited water resistance
Google has officially launched the Google Pixel 8 series! These will undoubtedly be some of the most exciting devices of 2023. The vanilla Pixel 8, especially, will offer a lot of bang for your buck, especially in the camera department.

However, you might have been hoping for a bit more from Google this year. If you were excited about the Pixel 8 but decided it’s just not for you, we’ve got you covered. We’ve already detailed the main differences between the most obvious competitor — the Pixel 8 Pro — in our Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro comparison. In this article, we’ll tell you all about some great Google Pixel 8 alternatives from outside the Pixel 8 family.

Note: We’re not including the Pixel 7 series for now, as it’s not totally clear if it’ll continue to be sold. If it is, it’s definitely worth considering going for the older model if you can get it at a discount.

Buying the right Google Pixel 8 alternative

The Google Pixel 8 is notable for a few reasons. First, it has a 120Hz AMOLED display and still costs under $700. It has a stellar camera system, a very compact size, Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, and the longest software upgrade commitment in the world of Android: seven years of upgrades!

Simply put, there isn’t another Android phone out there that ticks off all the boxes the Pixel 8 ticks. The closest phone would probably be the Samsung Galaxy S23. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a compact size, and a great camera system (including a telephoto lens, which the Pixel 8 does not have). However, it will only get four Android upgrades and is $100 more expensive.

The Galaxy S23 is far from your only Google Pixel 8 alternative, though. For a quick rundown of our phone recommendations, see our summary below.

Google Pixel 8Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8
Bright display • Upgraded face-unlock • Improved camera
MSRP: $699.00
A bright display from Google's 2023 flagship phone
The Google Pixel 8 introduces the new Actua display, a 6.2-inch panel that's 42% brighter than the Pixel 7. Backed by the fully updated Tensor G3 chipset, and a new 50MP camera, this promises to be one of the more exciting Pixel phones.
The best Google Pixel 8 alternatives

  • Samsung Galaxy S23: In the world of Android, Samsung is king. As such, it should be unsurprising to see that the Galaxy S23 is our top alternative for the Pixel 8. It has a similar build, similar display specs, and is even more powerful when it comes to processing, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside. It even has a telephoto lens, which is missing on the Pixel 8.
  • Apple iPhone 15: You’ll need to leave Android for this one, but the Apple iPhone 15 shouldn’t be ignored as a good Google Pixel 8 alternative. Like the Pixel 8, the iPhone 15 has a stellar dual-lens rear camera system, a compact size, a solid build, and a very long software commitment. The iPhone 15 is more expensive and doesn’t have a 120Hz display, though, so it’s not all great.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22: The Galaxy S23 is a better phone than the Galaxy S22 on numerous levels. However, it is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 8. The Galaxy S22, though, is the same price as the Pixel 8. If you don’t like the Pixel 8 but like what you get for the price, the Galaxy S22 is a good option.
  • Google Pixel 7a: The Pixel 7a is significantly cheaper than the Pixel 8 while offering the same Pixel software (although not the same seven-year upgrade commitment). It has a good camera, a large battery, and a 90Hz display — not as good as 120Hz, but certainly better than 60Hz. If you’re looking to save money while still getting a good Pixel experience, don’t miss this option.
  • OnePlus 11: The OnePlus 11 won’t have an IP rating, wireless charging, or a terrific camera system. However, it has the same price as the Pixel 8, offers a better display, a faster processor, and is much larger. This combo of upgrades and downgrades makes the OnePlus 11 a strange alternative, but if the display and processor are critical elements of a smartphone for you, this is absolutely a good option.

Samsung Galaxy S23: The best all-around Google Pixel 8 alternative

Samsung Galaxy S23Samsung Galaxy S23
AA Editors Choice
Samsung Galaxy S23
Compact size • Brighter screen • Larger battery
MSRP: $799.00
The compact option in Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series.
With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 is Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 came out in February 2023. Despite being months old, it is still the best alternative to the Pixel 8.

One of the key elements of the Galaxy S23 is the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside. This processor will beat the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 in numerous respects, so if raw power is what you crave, this is a great option. You’re also going to have a telephoto lens on the back, which you won’t find on the Pixel 8.

There are some areas, however, in which the Galaxy S23 doesn’t measure up. It has a smaller battery, for one, and also doesn’t have as many Android upgrades in its future. It also is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 8, which could be a deal-breaker for budget-conscious shoppers. Still, if you can afford it, you almost certainly won’t be disappointed with the Galaxy S23. Check out our dedicated Pixel 8 vs Galaxy S23 comparison for more.

Want a  similar experience but for less? The Galaxy S23 FE ($599 at Samsung) came out a day before the Pixel 8 and is a fine choice at its $599 price point, though its aging chipset and older-grade protective display glass mean the Pixel 8 is a little more future-proofed.

google pixel 8 vs samsung galaxy s23 rear hero
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pros

  • Second-best commitment to updates on Android
  • Top-notch performance
  • Wide availability
  • High-quality cameras with telephoto
  • Wireless charging and water-resistant

Cons

  • Battery capacity is low
  • More expensive
  • Not as many Android upgrades as Pixel 8

Apple iPhone 15: The best Google Pixel 8 alternative from Apple

Apple iPhone 15Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15
USB Type-C port • Reliable experience • Solid 48MP camera
MSRP: $799.00
The entry-level iPhone of 2023
The iPhone 15 is the most accessible model of four options this year. With a 6.1-inch display running at 60Hz, the A16 Bionic SoC, and up to 512GB of storage, this is a capable phone for most users.
If you’re not permanently attached to Android and are OK switching to iOS, the Apple iPhone 15 would be a good option in the world of Google Pixel 8 alternatives. The two phones are very similar. They both have two rear camera lenses (a primary and an ultrawide), compact builds, and a ton of software upgrades coming in the future.

The Pixel 8 does beat the iPhone 15 in a few areas, though. For one, it has a 120Hz display, while the iPhone 15 is still trapped with a 60Hz panel. The Pixel 8 also has more RAM than the iPhone 15, with 8GB for the former and only 6GB for the latter. The Pixel 8 also has a bigger battery.

Regardless, if you are done with Android and want something as similar as possible to the Pixel 8, the iPhone 15 is what you’re looking for.

google pixel 8 vs iphone 15 cameras in hand
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pros

  • Compact size
  • Terrific software and update commitment
  • Great camera system
  • Unbelievably fast processor
  • Wireless charging

Cons

  • 60Hz display
  • Small battery
  • Not as much RAM
  • More expensive

Samsung Galaxy S22: A second-best choice for a Google Pixel 8 alternative

Samsung Galaxy S22Samsung Galaxy S22
AA Recommended
Samsung Galaxy S22
Compact design • Impressive camera setup • Unrivaled software support
MSRP: $849.99
The smallest and cheapest phone in the series
While it's the entry phone of the Galaxy S22 series, this handset still offers plenty of power, a gorgeous screen, great cameras, and a fantastic software promise. It's also compact enough to easily use with one hand.
When Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series, the entry-level model cost $799. However, when the company launched the Galaxy S23 series, it kept the vanilla Galaxy S22 alive by dropping its price by $100. That means the Galaxy S22 MSRP is the same as the Pixel 8, making it an obvious alternative.

The Galaxy S22 shares many of the pros (and cons) of the Galaxy S23 compared to the Pixel 8. It won’t have as big of a battery, and its update commitment is shorter. Its processor is also a bit of a dud in that it overheats and sucks way more power than it needs to. Samsung has addressed some of these problems through software updates since the phone’s launch, so it will be much better now than in 2022 — but it still won’t be as good as a Galaxy S23.

Basically, if the Galaxy S23 sounds like the perfect fit for you in all ways except the price, the Galaxy S22 is something to check out. But, if you can afford it, the Galaxy S23 is still the better phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 back panel on cushion
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pros

  • Solid compact build
  • Second-best update commitment in Android
  • Powerful processor
  • Great cameras, including telephoto
  • Wide availability
  • Terrific 120Hz display

Cons

  • Runs hot
  • Weak battery life
  • Older with fewer software upgrades in the future

Google Pixel 7a: The best Google-made alternative to the Pixel 8

Google Pixel 7aGoogle Pixel 7a
AA Editors Choice
Google Pixel 7a
The best sub-$500 camera phone • Solid performance and plenty of RAM • Improved 90Hz display
MSRP: $499.00
The essential Pixel experience
The Pixel 7a delivers more premium features than ever for under $500, such as wireless charging support, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 64MP camera.
If you love the Pixel ecosystem but just can’t stomach the price of the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7a is worth a look. With an MSRP that’s $250 lower than the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7a gets you the Pixel camera experience, fast updates and upgrades, and all the cool AI-powered tricks of Pixel UI — all without breaking the bank.

Of course, to achieve that low price, Google needed to cut some corners. The camera hardware isn’t as good as the Pixel 8’s, the processor is a year older, the build is mostly plastic, and the display is of a lower quality. It’s not all bad news, though. The Pixel 7a has a 90Hz refresh rate, a large battery, and wireless charging. Wireless charging, in particular, isn’t something you see too often at this price point.

Alternatively, you might want to hold out for the Pixel 8a and see what Google’s next budget phone has in store.

google pixel 7a back lying down
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pros

  • Plenty of Pixel-exclusive software features
  • Strong update commitment
  • Wireless charging
  • 90Hz display refresh rate
  • Good camera quality
  • Low price

Cons

  • Plastic build
  • Slow charging
  • Old processor

OnePlus 11: The best Google Pixel 8 alternative from OnePlus

OnePlus 11OnePlus 11
OnePlus 11
Powerful peak performance • Blazing-fast wired charging • Excellent software promise
MSRP: $699.99
OnePlus is simplifying its lineup and packing all the goods into one flagship device
The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years.
The OnePlus 11 is a very different phone from the Pixel 8. It’s much larger, for one. It doesn’t have the greatest camera system, lacks wireless charging, and has no IP rating. So why are we recommending it?

This is a good Google Pixel 8 alternative because it has an incredible display, a super-fast processor, and lands at the exact same price as the Pixel 8. In other words, if the Pixel 8’s display and processor don’t work for you, the OnePlus 11 is the obvious alternative.

OnePlus also recently updated its Android upgrade commitment. It now meets Samsung by offering four Android upgrades for its devices. That means the OnePlus 11 will get Android 14 in 2023 and then go on to receive the newest Android through 2027. That’s not as good as the 2030 promise the Pixel 8 gets, but it ain’t bad.

oneplus 11 back glass standing
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
OnePlus 11 back

Pros

  • Great processor
  • Awesome 120Hz display
  • Strong upgrade commitment from OnePlus
  • Ultra-fast wired charging
  • Lots of cool and interesting features
  • Same price as Pixel 8

Cons

  • No water resistance
  • No wireless charging
  • So-so camera

That’s it for our list of the best Google Pixel 8 alternatives! Let us know via the comments if we missed any other picks.

The best
GoogleGoogle Pixel 8