The best Google Pixel 8 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

Google has officially launched the Google Pixel 8 series! These will undoubtedly be some of the most exciting devices of 2023. The vanilla Pixel 8, especially, will offer a lot of bang for your buck, especially in the camera department.

However, you might have been hoping for a bit more from Google this year. If you were excited about the Pixel 8 but decided it’s just not for you, we’ve got you covered. We’ve already detailed the main differences between the most obvious competitor — the Pixel 8 Pro — in our Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro comparison. In this article, we’ll tell you all about some great Google Pixel 8 alternatives from outside the Pixel 8 family.

Note: We’re not including the Pixel 7 series for now, as it’s not totally clear if it’ll continue to be sold. If it is, it’s definitely worth considering going for the older model if you can get it at a discount.

Buying the right Google Pixel 8 alternative The Google Pixel 8 is notable for a few reasons. First, it has a 120Hz AMOLED display and still costs under $700. It has a stellar camera system, a very compact size, Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, and the longest software upgrade commitment in the world of Android: seven years of upgrades!

Simply put, there isn’t another Android phone out there that ticks off all the boxes the Pixel 8 ticks. The closest phone would probably be the Samsung Galaxy S23. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a compact size, and a great camera system (including a telephoto lens, which the Pixel 8 does not have). However, it will only get four Android upgrades and is $100 more expensive.

The Galaxy S23 is far from your only Google Pixel 8 alternative, though. For a quick rundown of our phone recommendations, see our summary below.

The best Google Pixel 8 alternatives Samsung Galaxy S23: In the world of Android, Samsung is king. As such, it should be unsurprising to see that the Galaxy S23 is our top alternative for the Pixel 8. It has a similar build, similar display specs, and is even more powerful when it comes to processing, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside. It even has a telephoto lens, which is missing on the Pixel 8.

Apple iPhone 15: You’ll need to leave Android for this one, but the Apple iPhone 15 shouldn’t be ignored as a good Google Pixel 8 alternative. Like the Pixel 8, the iPhone 15 has a stellar dual-lens rear camera system, a compact size, a solid build, and a very long software commitment. The iPhone 15 is more expensive and doesn’t have a 120Hz display, though, so it’s not all great.

Samsung Galaxy S22: The Galaxy S23 is a better phone than the Galaxy S22 on numerous levels. However, it is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 8. The Galaxy S22, though, is the same price as the Pixel 8. If you don’t like the Pixel 8 but like what you get for the price, the Galaxy S22 is a good option.

Google Pixel 7a: The Pixel 7a is significantly cheaper than the Pixel 8 while offering the same Pixel software (although not the same seven-year upgrade commitment). It has a good camera, a large battery, and a 90Hz display — not as good as 120Hz, but certainly better than 60Hz. If you’re looking to save money while still getting a good Pixel experience, don’t miss this option.

OnePlus 11: The OnePlus 11 won’t have an IP rating, wireless charging, or a terrific camera system. However, it has the same price as the Pixel 8, offers a better display, a faster processor, and is much larger. This combo of upgrades and downgrades makes the OnePlus 11 a strange alternative, but if the display and processor are critical elements of a smartphone for you, this is absolutely a good option.

Samsung Galaxy S23: The best all-around Google Pixel 8 alternative

The Samsung Galaxy S23 came out in February 2023. Despite being months old, it is still the best alternative to the Pixel 8.

One of the key elements of the Galaxy S23 is the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside. This processor will beat the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 in numerous respects, so if raw power is what you crave, this is a great option. You’re also going to have a telephoto lens on the back, which you won’t find on the Pixel 8.

There are some areas, however, in which the Galaxy S23 doesn’t measure up. It has a smaller battery, for one, and also doesn’t have as many Android upgrades in its future. It also is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 8, which could be a deal-breaker for budget-conscious shoppers. Still, if you can afford it, you almost certainly won’t be disappointed with the Galaxy S23. Check out our dedicated Pixel 8 vs Galaxy S23 comparison for more.

Want a similar experience but for less? The Galaxy S23 FE ($599 at Samsung) came out a day before the Pixel 8 and is a fine choice at its $599 price point, though its aging chipset and older-grade protective display glass mean the Pixel 8 is a little more future-proofed.

Pros Second-best commitment to updates on Android

Top-notch performance

Wide availability

High-quality cameras with telephoto

Wireless charging and water-resistant Cons Battery capacity is low

More expensive

Not as many Android upgrades as Pixel 8

Apple iPhone 15: The best Google Pixel 8 alternative from Apple

The iPhone 15 is the most accessible model of four options this year. With a 6.1-inch display running at 60Hz, the A16 Bionic SoC, and up to 512GB of storage, this is a capable phone for most users.

If you’re not permanently attached to Android and are OK switching to iOS, the Apple iPhone 15 would be a good option in the world of Google Pixel 8 alternatives. The two phones are very similar. They both have two rear camera lenses (a primary and an ultrawide), compact builds, and a ton of software upgrades coming in the future.

The Pixel 8 does beat the iPhone 15 in a few areas, though. For one, it has a 120Hz display, while the iPhone 15 is still trapped with a 60Hz panel. The Pixel 8 also has more RAM than the iPhone 15, with 8GB for the former and only 6GB for the latter. The Pixel 8 also has a bigger battery.

Regardless, if you are done with Android and want something as similar as possible to the Pixel 8, the iPhone 15 is what you’re looking for.

Pros Compact size

Terrific software and update commitment

Great camera system

Unbelievably fast processor

Wireless charging Cons 60Hz display

Small battery

Not as much RAM

More expensive

Samsung Galaxy S22: A second-best choice for a Google Pixel 8 alternative

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series, the entry-level model cost $799. However, when the company launched the Galaxy S23 series, it kept the vanilla Galaxy S22 alive by dropping its price by $100. That means the Galaxy S22 MSRP is the same as the Pixel 8, making it an obvious alternative.

The Galaxy S22 shares many of the pros (and cons) of the Galaxy S23 compared to the Pixel 8. It won’t have as big of a battery, and its update commitment is shorter. Its processor is also a bit of a dud in that it overheats and sucks way more power than it needs to. Samsung has addressed some of these problems through software updates since the phone’s launch, so it will be much better now than in 2022 — but it still won’t be as good as a Galaxy S23.

Basically, if the Galaxy S23 sounds like the perfect fit for you in all ways except the price, the Galaxy S22 is something to check out. But, if you can afford it, the Galaxy S23 is still the better phone.

Pros Solid compact build

Second-best update commitment in Android

Powerful processor

Great cameras, including telephoto

Wide availability

Terrific 120Hz display Cons Runs hot

Weak battery life

Older with fewer software upgrades in the future

Google Pixel 7a: The best Google-made alternative to the Pixel 8

If you love the Pixel ecosystem but just can’t stomach the price of the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7a is worth a look. With an MSRP that’s $250 lower than the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7a gets you the Pixel camera experience, fast updates and upgrades, and all the cool AI-powered tricks of Pixel UI — all without breaking the bank.

Of course, to achieve that low price, Google needed to cut some corners. The camera hardware isn’t as good as the Pixel 8’s, the processor is a year older, the build is mostly plastic, and the display is of a lower quality. It’s not all bad news, though. The Pixel 7a has a 90Hz refresh rate, a large battery, and wireless charging. Wireless charging, in particular, isn’t something you see too often at this price point.

Alternatively, you might want to hold out for the Pixel 8a and see what Google’s next budget phone has in store.

Pros Plenty of Pixel-exclusive software features

Strong update commitment

Wireless charging

90Hz display refresh rate

Good camera quality

Low price Cons Plastic build

Slow charging

Old processor

OnePlus 11: The best Google Pixel 8 alternative from OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years.

The OnePlus 11 is a very different phone from the Pixel 8. It’s much larger, for one. It doesn’t have the greatest camera system, lacks wireless charging, and has no IP rating. So why are we recommending it?

This is a good Google Pixel 8 alternative because it has an incredible display, a super-fast processor, and lands at the exact same price as the Pixel 8. In other words, if the Pixel 8’s display and processor don’t work for you, the OnePlus 11 is the obvious alternative.

OnePlus also recently updated its Android upgrade commitment. It now meets Samsung by offering four Android upgrades for its devices. That means the OnePlus 11 will get Android 14 in 2023 and then go on to receive the newest Android through 2027. That’s not as good as the 2030 promise the Pixel 8 gets, but it ain’t bad.

Pros Great processor

Awesome 120Hz display

Strong upgrade commitment from OnePlus

Ultra-fast wired charging

Lots of cool and interesting features

Same price as Pixel 8 Cons No water resistance

No wireless charging

So-so camera