Thousands of readers think this Samsung is the best Galaxy A57 alternative you can buy

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A series is the company’s bread and butter. You might think the Galaxy S line is where most of Samsung’s influence lies, but without its mid-range devices, its sales books would be far thinner. It’s why the launch of the Galaxy A57 was significant. But what is the best Galaxy A57 alternative?

The Galaxy A57 might not be the most exciting smartphone ever made, but it covers the basics and provides impressive refinement at its modest price. However, the Android landscape is vast, and there’s an argument that other mid-range phones are worth considering before the Samsung even walks into the room.

My colleague Joe Maring recently listed some of these potentials, and we asked our community to vote for their preferred Galaxy A57 alternative. After more than 22,000 votes were cast on this poll, the results are as follows.

The best Galaxy A57 alternative is…

Over 29.6% of respondents believe that another Samsung is the best alternative to the Galaxy A57. The Galaxy S25 FE is perhaps a little more premium than the Galaxy A range, offering a faster chipset, better build quality, wireless charging, and a higher list price. But given that the FE series regularly goes on sale and dips well below Galaxy A devices, it’s well worth waiting for that eventuality instead of forking out for a Galaxy A57.

It’s also the sensible option across most global markets, not just the US. Reader Chaldon Pretorius writes: The S25 FE is the only right answer here. Looping in Pixels and Nothing phones that are sold in a handful of countries is silly. Heck, even the Razr falls within that category.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Surprisingly, it’s the mid-range smartphone that often wins these contests that places second this time.

The Pixel 10a is the favorite of 21.6% of the vote, which means the Galaxy S25 FE wins this poll with a near 2,000-vote lead.

The Pixel 10a is perhaps even less exciting than the Galaxy A57, but it’s far cheaper, more pocketable, and runs Google’s delicious Pixel software. This means plenty of Pixel exclusives and regular software upgrades for seven years.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Coming in third is the priciest phone on this list, the Motorola’s Razr (2025). Now, yes, this is a foldable phone, but that form factor makes sense for those seeking a compact alternative to the Galaxy A57 — at least when folded. When in its final form, it expands to 6.9 inches, giving users a little more screen real estate than the Galaxy, appeasing users on both sides of the fence.

While its list price is far, far higher than the Galaxy A57, the Razr (2025) also regularly goes on sale, making it a good alternative for those who are happy to bet on something a little more daring.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Notably, the two other phones mentioned, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro and the OnePlus 13R, bring up the rear, with 14.2% and 11% of the vote, respectively.

The latter’s placement is a bit of a surprise, especially given the sheer specs differential between the OnePlus and the Samsung. The 13R has a larger battery, faster charging, and a faster chipset, for a little over $50 more. It’s effectively a flagship product at a sub-flagship price. It’s unclear why the OnePlus didn’t perform well in this poll, but I wouldn’t be surprised if rumors of the company’s potential shutdown have readers on edge.

Like the Razr, the Phone 4a Pro gives users a taste of something different. Despite its ambitious design, it’s also pretty practical, given its great camera array and lower price point.

Notably, 4.3% of respondents wouldn’t opt for any of the devices listed above, and instead mentioned their preferred alternatives in the comments. Some included the POCO X8 Pro, the Galaxy S23 series, and the HONOR 400 Pro. Are you buying the Galaxy A57? If not, what alternative would you purchase instead? Let’s continue the conversation in the comments below.

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