The Galaxy A57 is great, but I'd rather get the latest Pixel

Paul Jones / Android Authority

I like the Galaxy A57. I really do. I just wouldn’t buy it. The phone has a problem, and that problem is the Pixel 10a. It’s just better. For me at least.

Some would say that I’m biased since I’m a Pixel fan and have been using Google’s phones for several years, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Pixel 10a, while far from perfect, is more aligned with my personal wants and needs, and I want to share four reasons why.

However, I will admit that the Galaxy A57 is a better fit for some, for several reasons — but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

Which phone would you rather get? 21 votes Google Pixel 10a 57 % Samsung Galaxy A57 43 %

Reason 1: Smaller and brighter

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Size matters. I’m so over all those massive phones that are nearly impossible to use with one hand and carry around in the pocket of my pants. The Pixel 10a, with its 6.3-inch display, is the perfect size for me. It’s big enough not to strain my eyes when reading the news or watching funny cat videos on YouTube, but compact enough that I don’t have to perform hand gymnastics every time I want to tap on a specific part of the screen.

The Galaxy A57’s display comes in at 6.7 inches. That’s too big for me, but your mileage may vary. I’ve used phones of this size — and larger — in the past, and the compromise isn’t worth it.

Aside from the size, the Pixel 10a has a much brighter display than its rival. While the Galaxy A57 tops out at 1,900 nits, the Pixel can go up to 3,000 nits. Brighter is better, especially when I’m out and about using the phone in direct sunlight, which reduces display visibility.

Reason 2: Lasting longer

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Battery life is one of the pillars of a great smartphone. The Pixel 10a offers more than its Samsung rival, at least on paper. We haven’t tested out the Galaxy A57 just yet since it just came out, but based on specs alone, the Pixel wins the battery battle, even if only slightly.

The Pixel 10a has a 5,100mAh battery.

The phone sports a 5,100mAh battery, while the Galaxy A57 packs a 5,000mAh cell. I know the difference isn’t all that substantial — only two percent. But we have to take the display of each phone into account here as well. Displays are power-hungry components, and the bigger they are, the more power they need. The Pixel 10a’s smaller display should technically be more power-efficient.

The size of a display isn’t the only thing to look out for, though. We have to take resolution and refresh rate into account as well. However, these are more or less on par between the two devices. Then there’s the processor, another power-hungry component, an area in which Samsung’s Exynos could have a bit of an advantage, but it’s hard to say until we properly test it out.

Reason 3: Clean and simple

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Hardware isn’t as exciting as it once was, as the differences between competing phones aren’t always super obvious. Software is getting more attention these days, and for good reason.

Personally, I think Pixel UI is not only better than Samsung’s One UI, but better than any other skin from phone manufacturers. It’s clean, fast, simple, and unlike One UI, doesn’t suffer from as much bloatware.

I’ve gotten so used to certain features that I’d miss dearly if I had to switch phone brands. These include Now Playing, which picks up the song playing around me — at a bar, on the radio — and displays its name and artist on my lock screen. Quick Tap lets me perform an action — turn on the flashlight in my case — by double-tapping the back of the device. I could go on.

But exclusive features are just one part of the story. The Pixel 10a is promised seven years of software and security updates, a year more than the Galaxy A57. I’ll be honest and admit that I won’t be using it for seven years — or six for that matter — but I always gift the device to a family member after I upgrade to a new one, and I want them to be able to use the latest features on it for as many years as possible.

Update speed also plays a role for me. I like getting my hands on the latest Android as soon as possible, and Pixel has Samsung beat by miles here. Google’s phones get the latest Android on day one, while the first updates shipped by Samsung can happen months after the Android release. And even then, it’s for the company’s higher-end phones — Galaxy S and Fold/Flip — not the Galaxy A series.

Reason 4: No cables needed

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I’m not big on wireless charging. I don’t use it often, but I still prefer to have it rather than not. The Pixel 10a has it — 10W — while the feature is absent on the Galaxy A57.

It’s a weird omission on Samsung’s part, especially since many phones in this price range have wireless charging.

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While I generally charge my Pixel with a cable at home since it’s faster, wireless charging does come in handy when I’m out and about. Lots of bars and restaurants have wireless chargers built into the tables, for example. I’ve used wireless charging in cars and even public benches in parks. It’s convenient when I need a quick top off, even though it’s slow.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows

Paul Jones / Android Authority

I don’t want to make it sound like the Pixel 10a is better in every way, because that’s far from the truth. For example, while a smaller display may be more suited for me, some may prefer the larger display of the Galaxy A57. If you have larger hands, usually carry the phone in a bag or backpack, or generally just don’t mind the sheer size of it, the larger display is better for browsing the web, playing games, and other tasks.

It’s a similar story with the software experience. One UI also has its share of unique features that some people may enjoy and would miss if they had to switch devices. To each their own.

But it goes deeper than that. The Galaxy A57 arguably looks and feels more premium. My biggest gripe with the Pixel A phone is that cheap plastic back. It doesn’t feel as cheap as I initially imagined, but there’s a difference when comparing it to a phone with a glass back — such as the Galaxy A57. It feels and looks better, despite picking up fingerprints just as easily, if not more so.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Camera versatility is another area in which Samsung has a leg up on the Pixel. It offers three rear lenses instead of two, allowing for those macro shots some people are really into. It’s not a deal breaker for me, though.

Like most things in life, picking between two phones in the same price range is a story of compromise. You gain a few things and lose a few at the same time. Personally, I’d be willing to ditch the extra camera and the better build quality for a more compact footprint, better software and display, and what is hopefully a longer-lasting battery.

Oh, there’s the price as well. The Pixel 10a starts at $500 — $50 less than the Galaxy A57. So for me, the Pixel 10a isn’t just the cheaper choice — it’s the smarter one.

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