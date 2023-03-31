The best Fitbit for women: Versa 3, Sense, Charge 5, and more (March 2023)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

One of the top household names in fitness tracking, Fitbit has many trackers and smartwatches available. From premium to petite, budget-friendly to bursting with features, we’ve rounded up the best Fitbit devices for women.

Buying the right Fitbit for your needs All Fitbit devices will track your steps, but they’ve also come a long way from basic pedometers. Today, Fitbit offers everything from smartwatch features and sleep tracking to heart rate sensors and more. Buying the right one means knowing what you want. Breadth of tools: Don’t settle for a device that doesn’t have all the tools you were hoping to use. On the other hand, why spend extra money on features you won’t use? Determine what you want out of your wearable before diving into Fitbit’s offerings.

Don’t settle for a device that doesn’t have all the tools you were hoping to use. On the other hand, why spend extra money on features you won’t use? Determine what you want out of your wearable before diving into Fitbit’s offerings. Device type: Fitbit’s smartwatch lineups are great options for staying active and organized. These devices feature large displays and app support. Meanwhile, a fitness tracker like the Charge 5 may be all it takes for women who just want something simple to track their workout regimen on Fitbit’s platform. Decide which form factor best fits your needs and lifestyle.

Fitbit’s smartwatch lineups are great options for staying active and organized. These devices feature large displays and app support. Meanwhile, a fitness tracker like the Charge 5 may be all it takes for women who just want something simple to track their workout regimen on Fitbit’s platform. Decide which form factor best fits your needs and lifestyle. Specific training needs: Long-distance running or cycling calls for a device with built-in GPS. Likewise, endurance athletes will appreciate long battery life. Make sure to account for the requirements of your workout routine when choosing a device.

Long-distance running or cycling calls for a device with built-in GPS. Likewise, endurance athletes will appreciate long battery life. Make sure to account for the requirements of your workout routine when choosing a device. Aesthetics: Finally, the ideal wearable is one that fits your style so that you enjoy wearing it. For example, for women who want to track the basics without an overly sporty accessory, the Fitbit Luxe offers a slim, fashionable aesthetic. In addition to the factors above, consider your budget. Then, determine the best Fitbit device for you from our list below.

The best Fitbit for women Fitbit Versa 3: The best Fitbit smartwatch for most shoppers, the Versa lineup offers a slightly pared-down version of the Fitbit Sense, but at a much better price. Odds are, you won’t miss the extra health sensors the device lacks and you’ll appreciate the extra cash.

Fitbit Sense: With EDA, ECG, and skin temperature sensors, the Fitbit Sense is the best pick for women interested in detailed health tracking.

Fitbit Luxe: Designed with fashion-forward users in mind, the Fitbit Luxe is the best-looking Fitbit tracker for women.

Fitbit Charge 5: One of the best overall best fitness trackers available, the Fitbit Charge 5 features built-in GPS and is the best small form factor choice for athletes.

Fitbit Inspire 3: If you’re just looking for the basics, the Inspire 3 is a great starter model for fitness tracking.

Fitbit Versa 2: Now outdone by the Versa 3, the Fitbit Versa 2 is still a solid smartwatch and the best budget option from Fitbit.

Google Pixel Watch: Finally, while not everyone will consider the Pixel Watch a true Fitbit, the device features deep integration with the Fitbit ecosystem, plus plenty of smart features. We consider it the best nonconventional Fitbit option.

Fitbit Versa 3: The best Fitbit smartwatch for women

In terms of value and function, the Versa 3 is the best smartwatch available from the Fitbit line. While not the newest device in the Versa lineup, we feel this generation still offers more value than its successor. The latest model drops key smartwatch features and performed unreliably during our Versa 4 review period.

The Versa 3 meanwhile, boasts many of the buzz-worthy features a smartwatch wearer wants including accurate health and fitness tracking, SpO2 monitoring, Bluetooth phone call support, a digital payment option (Fitbit Pay), and multi-day battery life. During our Versa 3 review, we were impressed by its activity stats and detailed sleep tracking, snore and noise detection, and the inclusion of a daily Sleep Score. What about those prized moments of solitude on a long run? For those, the Versa 3 offers accurate built-in GPS and onboard music storage. Meanwhile, for busy women looking for a hand, the Versa 3 supports both Google Assistant (which was dropped from the Versa 4) and Amazon Alexa.

Perhaps most importantly, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a bit cheaper than the company’s other top-tier lineup, the Fitbit Sense series. In reality, most users won’t miss the few additional health sensors packed into the Sense line, so the price difference makes the Versa 3 the best all-around choice.

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Versa 3 Decent battery life • Accurate health tracking • Built-in GPS The best value Fitbit smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 3 carries all the smart features you could want on a mid-range smartwatch, including Google Assistant support, voice replies, and reliable health tracking. It's effectively a Fitbit Sense without the pricier specialized sensors. $157.53 at Amazon Save $72.42 $199.95 at Best Buy Save $30.00

Pros Decent battery life

Pretty accurate health tracking

Built-in GPS

Google Assistant and Alexa support

Speaker with phone call support

Good price Cons Tiny app library

The capacitive button isn’t ideal

Proprietary charging cable

Fitbit Sense: The best Fitbit for health tracking

With additional advanced sensors, the Fitbit Sense is the best device for women interested in tracking their health in finer detail. It shares many of the same features as the Versa 3 but packs a few more tools you won’t find in its cheaper sibling. Unfortunately, like the Versa series, the Sense line also received an iffy upgrade in 2022. We were disappointed to find many key features missing on the newer Sense 2 and weren’t impressed with the latest generation’s GPS or heart rate accuracy either.

The Fitbit Sense offers an electrodermal activity (EDA) monitoring sensor that tracks changes in sweat glands to determine users’ stress levels. It also houses an electrocardiogram (ECG) that lets you peek into the health of your heart. Finally, its sensors for monitoring skin temperature not only let you know if you have a fever, but are also useful in tracking users’ menstrual cycles. Unlike its newer sibling, the original Sense also offers onboard music storage, third-party app support, and Google Assistant.

Unfortunately, some of the Sense’s features still need refining. During our Fitbit Sense review, we didn’t find the health tracking as accurate as we’d hoped, though not as poor as that of the newer model. As a result, we rank this device in second place behind the Versa 3. For most shoppers, it will be worth saving some cash and opting for the cheaper model.

Fitbit Sense Fitbit Sense Premium design • Accurate sensors • 6-day battery life One of the most advanced health watches. The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's flagship health-focused smartwatch. It has built-in ECG, GPS, and heart rate sensors, plus a new EDA Scan app that measures your body's stress levels. This is by far Fitbit's most advanced health watch so far. $149.95 at Amazon Save $150.00

Pros High-end, premium design

Improved quick-release straps

(Mostly) accurate GPS and heart rate sensors

Skin temp sensor provides useful data

Detailed sleep tracking

~6-day battery life Cons Bad inductive button

EDA sensor needs refining

Fitbit Luxe: The best-looking Fitbit for women

The Fitbit Luxe is the wearable for women who prioritize pretty. Its thin, sleek design includes polished stainless steel casings and jewelry-inspired accessories, plus a vibrant, colorful display. In short, its size and style make the Luxe the Fitbit tracker most apt to blend in with your wardrobe.

However, the Luxe isn’t all style, it’s also smart. The device tracks all your fitness basics including steps, distance, and caloric burn. It also packs an accurate heart-rate sensor and offers stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and Fitbit’s Sleep Score. Throughout our Fibit Luxe review, we found the device offers a solid experience to anyone looking for a basic tracker.

Overall, we consider the Luxe a bit overpriced, especially for a device only offering connected GPS. That being said, it does come with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium for new users. That add-on and its fashion-forward aesthetic keep the Fitbit Luxe in our list of best Fitbit devices for women.

Fitbit Luxe Fitbit Luxe Attractive design • Good health tracking • Lightweight build It's a good fitness tracker at an OK price. The Fitbit luxe is a fashion-forward fitness tracker with the motivation to give your body and mind the healthy boost it deserves. A chic bracelet design, on-wrist tracking, and a one-month Fitbit Premium trial for new and returning premium users make the Luxe an enticing option. $113.00 at Amazon Save $16.95

Pros Attractive, customizable design

Lightweight, comfortable build

Accurate sleep tracking Cons Tiny screen limits functionality

Battery life could be better

Fitbit Charge 5: The best Fitbit fitness tracker for women

Though they may look vastly different, the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe share many features including full-color AMOLED displays and the ability to track steps, sleep, and stress. The Charge 5 pulls ahead in its smartwatch features, additional sensors, and onboard GPS.

While testing features throughout our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we were a bit disappointed by the device’s battery life and its slightly higher price than that of its predecessor. However, the tracker offers several premium features not found on many fitness trackers, such as an EDA sensor for tracking users’ responses to stress.

It also shares some of the flagship device’s smartwatch features such as email, text, and call notifications. Finally, for on-the-go shopping, it offers Fitbit Pay. What the Charge 5 doesn’t boast are music controls, music storage, digital assistants, or any third-party apps.

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit Charge 5 Bright OLED display • Stress monitor • Accurate sensors The first stress management watch from Fitbit. The Fitbit Charge 5 is a major update from its predecessor. Not only does it have a color AMOLED display, it's the first tracker to come with Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score — a feature that aims to predict how much activity or rest you should take on for the day. $99.95 at Amazon Save $50.00 $99.95 at Best Buy Save $50.00 $99.95 at Walmart Save $50.00

Pros Bright, beautiful full-color AMOLED display

Smaller and slimmer than Charge 4

EDA, SpO2, and skin temperature tracking

Usual quality of Fitbit tracking accuracy Cons No altimeter

Battery life isn’t great

Expensive

Fitbit Inspire 3: The best budget tracker for women

The Fitbit Inspire 3 offers the best value, especially for women new to the world of fitness tracking. At just $100 the device features all the basics on a comfortable, lightweight band. Activity tracking, accurate heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and Fitbit’s reliable sleep tracking are all solid features to find on your first device. Moreover, with up to ten days of battery life, the Inspire 3 is a low-maintenance wearable for new users to break in.

When we unboxed the device for our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, we were thrilled to see the addition of a colorful, touchscreen display. Fitbit also sells a wide range of accessories for styling the tracker to your taste. Navigating the device is simple and intuitive and the Fitbit companion app is among the best platforms for beginners. The Inspire 3 is also packaged with a free year of Fitbit Premium so you can test out some of Fitbit’s more advanced features such as Sleep Profile and Daily Readiness Score.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitbit Inspire 3 Excellent display • Long-lasting battery • Detailed and fun sleep tracking Fitbit's entry-level device tracks all the basics, from sleep to SpO2 The slim, comfotrable Fitbit Inspire 3 packs accurate sensors and a bright, colorful display. It also boasts a nearly ten-day battery life so you can track activity by day and monitor sleep overnight, without worrying about daily charging. Plus, each Inspire 3 comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium access. $99.95 at Amazon $99.95 at Best Buy

Pros Colorful screen with optional always-on display

Incredible battery life

Detailed and fun sleep tracking

Continuous SpO2 monitoring

Excellent companion app

Great value Cons No NFC for digital payments

Connected GPS only

Fitbit Premium subscription required for full feature set

Fitbit Versa 2: The best cheap Fitbit smartwatch for women

The Versa 2 is an improvement over the original Versa and a cheaper option than the Versa 3. Like the devices above, the Versa 2 will track your steps, distance, caloric burn, resting and active heart rates, and active minutes. Likewise, it can also accurately track sleep and provide a Fitbit Sleep Score.

The biggest setback in the Versa 2’s hardware is the lack of built-in GPS. Certainly, connected GPS is better than nothing. However, it can be a hindrance for women who want to work out without carrying their phones. Additionally, the Versa 2 offers support for Amazon Alexa, but the functionality can be spotty. To sum it up, the Fitbit Versa 2 has some shortcomings but may be worth considering if you want a smartwatch but you’re on a tight budget.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitbit Versa 2 Sleek design • Bright display • Reliable health tracking The Versa 2 puts few steps wrong, even if it's a little old in the tooth The Versa 2 was a vast improvement over its predecessor, bringing a more refined design, OLED screen, and microphone for voice assistant control to the mix. It's now showing its age, but it's still worth considering for general health tracking if you need a reliable smartwatch on a budget. $113.99 at Fitbit Versa 2

Pros Crisp AMOLED display

Accurate fitness and health tracking

Sleep tracking/Sleep Score is useful

Fitbit Pay now available on all models

When it works, Alexa is convenient Cons Fitbit OS still needs plenty of work

No built-in GPS

Quick-release straps are a pain

Amazon Alexa is slow and missing features

Google Pixel Watch: The best nonconventional Fitbit smartwatch

The Google Pixel Watch is not your typical Fitbit smartwatch. Some wouldn’t even consider it a Fitbit at all. However, given its deep integration with the Fitbit ecosystem, we think it belongs on this list. Google’s first-ever smartwatch offers many of Fitbit’s top tools including Active Zone Minutes, detailed sleep tracking, and of course, Fitbit’s fan-favorite companion app.

On top of all that, it also boasts an attractive, minimalist aesthetic and a unique Wear OS 3 experience. Users will find plenty of Google on board including turn-by-turn Google Maps navigation, Google Assistant, Google Home, and the Google Play Store. This means access to third-party apps to further round out and personalize your smartwatch.

As far as fitness tracking, we found the heart rate monitor accurately recorded both resting and active heart rates throughout our Google Pixel Watch review. Likewise, the GPS also performed decently enough for basic tracking. That said, this isn’t a perfect device. Battery life, in particular, is nominal compared to other Fitbit wearables. However, if you want a feature-packed Wear OS smartwatch tied to the Fitbit ecosystem, this is your best bet.

Pros Sleek, modern design

Access to (most of) the Fitbit ecosystem

Clean, Google-centric Wear OS experience

Very smooth performance

Reliable heart rate sensor

Fairly accurate GPS Cons Disappointing battery life

Only available in one size

Missing key health tracking features

No automatic workout detection

Awkward to change bands

FAQs

Which Fitbit devices are waterproof? All of Fitbit’s recent devices are water-resistant to 50 meters (5 ATM).

How does Fitbit calculate calories? Fitbit devices combine your basal metabolic rate (BMR) and activity data to estimate your calories. They also take into account your heart-rate data if it’s provided. The BMR is based on the data you enter into your Fitbit account, including height, weight, sex, and age.

What is the best Fitbit for seniors? Choosing the right Fitbit for older adults depends on the individual’s level of activity as well as their needs. The Fitbit Sense has the most advanced health-tracking features but the Charge 5 is also a strong competitor. Consider whether a tracker or a smartwatch would be a better fit. To track basic activity something even simpler may suffice.

Which Fitbits include fall detection features? At the time of this writing, no Fitbit product has any fall detection, emergency, or SOS features.