The best Fitbit alternatives (April 2023): Garmin, Apple, Xiaomi, and more
Fitbit might be one of the most popular fitness-tracking companies in the world, but it isn’t the only one out there. Garmin, Samsung, Xiaomi, and many other companies make comparable or even better devices for the money. Here are the best Fitbit alternatives you can buy right now.
Buying the right Fitbit alternative for your needs
Fitbit has the budget-friendly and mid-range health tracker landscape covered quite well. Some Fitbit devices offer big displays and lots of features, while others feature much lower price tags with some freebies thrown in. For this list, we’ve chosen devices that match each Fitbit device’s feature set and price point. Not every pick is a 1:1 alternative — not many other companies offer basic fitness trackers with premium subscription add-ons, for instance.
The best Fitbit alternatives
- Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The best Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 3, and Versa 4 alternative you can buy, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers smartwatch features and a robust fitness tracking suite.
- Apple Watch Series 8: The best Fitbit smartwatch alternative for iPhone users is the Apple Watch Series 8 thanks to its unparalleled smartwatch features, app support, and tough build.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The best Wear OS option, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a specifically strong choice for Samsung phone users.
- Garmin Venu Sq 2: The best Fitbit Charge 5 alternative you can buy, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 has a smartwatch form factor but a feature set similar to that of Fitbit’s top tracker.
- Xiaomi Mi Band 7: The best Fitbit Inspire 3 alternative you can buy, the Mi Band 7 offers a cheap price point and solid fitness tracking.
- HUAWEI Band 7: The best Fitbit Luxe alternative, the HUAWEI Band 7 boasts a roomy form factor, lots of sport modes, and superb battery life.
- Coros Pace 2: The best Fitbit Ionic alternative, the Coros Pace 2 is available at a good price and is one of the best midrange running watches you can find.
- Google Pixel Watch: Some shoppers will consider the Google Pixel Watch a Fitbit device and others won’t. Nonetheless, this Fitbit/Wear OS mashup is a solid alternative to a conventional Fitbit smartwatch.
Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The best Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3, and Versa 4 alternative
The Garmin Venu 2 was already a stellar alternative to the Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3, or Versa 4. The Plus model makes an even more compelling argument. In fact, in our Garmin Venu 2 Plus review, we called it the best smartwatch Garmin has ever made. The Plus adds a host of smartwatch features, including on-device calling, voice assistant support, and quick charging.
Features include the useful Health Snapshot tool, which provides an overview of fitness data garnered from the wearable’s host of sensors. This includes heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, respiration rate, and stress. The watch also offers ECG readings via Garmin’s FDA-approved ECG app. Further adding to the Venu 2 Plus’ appeal is onboard music storage, a convenience you don’t get with Fitbit’s latest models. Like its predecessor, the Plus is not cheap, but we feel it’s a huge step in the right direction for Garmin’s smartwatch goals.
Pros
-
Excellent design and build quality
-
Rapid charging helps make up for battery woes
-
Clear call quality on the wrist
-
Slow, but useful voice assistant support
-
Accurate fitness and health tracking
Cons
- High price tag
- Battery life shorter than Garmin’s claims
- Heart rate sensor still has issues
Apple Watch Series 8: The best Fitbit alternative for iPhone users
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the company’s best Apple Watch to date, and, in our opinion, the best smartwatch currently available. It features the same upgraded display and durability specs as the Series 7, plus an S8 chipset and a brand-new temperature sensor. This temperature sensor offers deeper insights into users’ sleep tracking as well as more advanced data for those who menstruate. The Series 8 also utilizes a built-in gyroscope to offer Crash Detection as an added safety measure.
Fortunately, we haven’t put Crash Detection to the test. However, during our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we were able to scope out many of the newest offerings and were particularly impressed with how many new health and fitness features Apple brought to the device via watchOS 9. Among the highlights are medication management, AFib History, sleep stage detection, and advanced training metrics for runners. These tools leverage the Series 8’s reliably accurate GPS and heart rate sensor to offer a powerful tool for athletes, as well as those with health concerns. Add in a virtually unmatched third-party app experience and the Apple Watch is a tough device to beat.
Battery life on the Apple Watch still leaves a lot to be desired, however, Apple did add a low-power mode this year to help users mitigate the limitation. All-in-all it remains the best Fitbit alternative if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem. You can connect a Fitbit to an iPhone, but it’s no comparison to the connected features iOS users get with the Apple Watch.
Pros
- Excellent Retina display
- Premium design and build
- Advanced health-tracking sensors
- Crash detection
- Improved sleep tracking
- Plenty of watchOS 9 upgrades
Cons
- Battery life still hasn’t improved
- No third-party watch faces
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The best Wear OS Fitbit alternative
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the top Fitbit alternative for those in the market for a Wear OS watch. Most importantly, it offers the best of the Galaxy Watch 4 series but adds some important upgrades. Chief among these are a more durable build, improved battery life, and faster charging. During our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review we found the upgrades bring welcome refinement to the Galaxy Watch line.
Like Fitbit’s top smartwatches, this device is best suited for sporty users. It offers plenty of features, including everything from health and activity tracking to smart notifications and customization, plus Google Assistant. It also boasts an improved heart rate sensor and other useful metrics. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also offers more assurances for outdoor adventuring. These include a titanium case and Sapphire glass. We were also particularly pleased to see the navigation tools added for hikers and cyclists.
On the other hand, some of the best features are reserved for Samsung phone users only. It’s also quite pricey. If you want to save some cash, the base model Galaxy Watch 5 is a great option without sacrificing too many features.
Pros
- Durable, premium build, and D-buckle clasp
- Improved battery life and faster charging
- New hiking and navigation features
- Reliable heart rate monitoring
- Solid GPS accuracy
- Rich software and app support
Cons
- No more rotating bezel
- GPX file sharing not applicable to runs
- Expensive
Garmin Venu Sq 2: The best Fitbit Charge 5 alternative
The Fitbit Charge 5 kicks on where the Charge 4 left off, adding a better display and a few additional sensors. But the new model isn’t short of flaws, including a somewhat high price and weaker battery life than its predecessor. Enter the Garmin Venu Sq 2, our pick for the best Fitbit Charge 5 alternative.
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers a simple, lightweight build, impressive fitness features, and a decent price point. Sure, it doesn’t quite have the slim tracker aesthetic of the Charge line, but the smartwatch form factor is arguably more practical. Plus, the latest generation features a bright, beautiful AMOLED display. You can even get music storage for offline listening if you pay extra for the Venu Sq 2 Music edition (which we highly recommend).
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 may be one of Garmin’s most affordable devices but it’s still a feature-packed wearable with a lot to like. In addition to an accurate GPS and improved heart rate sensor, the Venu Sq 2 offers some of the company’s top tools including Body Battery and Health Snapshot. It also features reliable sleep tracking and a daily sleep score. While reviewing the device, we were pleased to see the aesthetic upgrades to the Venu Sq line help elevate this watch to an everyday accessory. Plus, with great battery life, there isn’t much reason to take it off.
Pros
- Bright, colorful AMOLED display
- Very impressive battery life
- Improved heart rate accuracy
- Accurate GPS
- Useful sleep tracking
- Handy Health Snapshot feature
Cons
- Pricier than its predecessor
- No altimeter
- Music storage costs extra
- Limited smartwatch features
- No audible alerts
Xiaomi Mi Band 7: The best Fitbit Inspire 3 alternative
Xiaomi’s fitness trackers come with lots of features and a low price point, making the Mi Band 7 the perfect Fitbit Inspire 3 alternative. The Mi Band 7 offers a larger, higher-res screen than its predecessor, plus more fitness tracking modes and accurate heart rate readings.
We were particularly impressed with the device’s battery life during our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 review, though it takes a hit when you begin turning on the tracker’s more advanced features. These features include an always-on display and continuous SpO2 monitoring. Both of these are optional features, however, so you can stretch the life of your band by disabling them if needed.
Unfortunately, you won’t find built-in GPS or NFC support on this device. If GPS is a priority, we recommend the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. The slightly pricier model adds a few key features and an expanded display. If you can do connected GPS and you’re looking for a cheap Fitbit Inspire 3 alternative, look no further than the Mi Band 7.
Pros
- Bigger, brighter display
- Accurate resting heart rate
- Continuous SpO2 monitoring
- Comically huge number of sport modes
- Fun new band colors
- Slightly more expensive, still amazing value
Cons
- No built-in GPS
- No NFC or voice assistant on global model
- Inconsistent sleep tracking
- Confusing app situation
HUAWEI Band 7: The best Fitbit Luxe alternative
The Fitbit Luxe is a stylish fitness tracker for those who prefer aesthetics and accessories over a robust feature set. You can have the best of both worlds with the HUAWEI Band 7, our pick for the best Fitbit Luxe alternative.
Huawei won us over after our Huawei Band 6 review. The Band 7 brings even more to the wrist without skyrocketing in price. The large, roomy display is easy to read outdoors, and we had no issues navigating around the interface. Other notable features include 10-day battery life, nearly 100 workout modes, all-day SpO2 monitoring, and more. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters.
The HUAWEI Band 7 is currently available for less than $70 from third-party retailers, including Amazon. You can grab the device in black, green, pink, and red.
Coros Pace 2: The best Fitbit Ionic alternative
The Fitbit Ionic is growing long in the tooth at this point. While it’s still a capable fitness watch, newer Fitbits have been launching with better features and streamlined hardware. If you’re looking to replace your Ionic and don’t want to drop $500, consider the Coros Pace 2. This running watch is just $200, but you wouldn’t guess that by its feature set. It sports a nearly three-week battery life, onboard GPS, as well as running power metrics that frankly aren’t usually found at this price point.
Garmin Forerunner 265: The best Garmin Fitbit Ionic alternative
If budget isn’t a concern, Garmin’s Forerunner 265 series brings a lot of running power to the wrist. Not only do the devices offer Garmin’s robust fitness tracking suite, they also feature colorful AMOLED touchscreen displays. For a perfect fit, the lineup is available in two sizes, each with fiber reinforced polymer, a 5ATM water resistance rating, and 8GB of music storage. For advanced training, the devices offer GNSS support with SATIQ technology and reliable health and fitness sensors. During our Forerunner 265 review, we loved tapping into wrist-based Running-Power measurements and Training Readiness. The 265 isn’t the top Forerunner series, but, for under $500, it represents Garmin’s mid-level entry point into the popular running watch lineup.
Pros
- Beautiful AMOLED touchscreen display
- Multiples sizes with music storage standard
- Accurate heart tracking
- Reliable GPS with SatIQ
- Training Readiness is great
Cons
- Limited hardware upgrades
- More expensive than the Forerunner 255
Google Pixel Watch: The best alternative to a conventional Fitbit
Google’s first-ever smartwatch is officially here and to be honest, its place in the market isn’t totally clear cut. In a lot of ways, the device is technically a Fitbit with key apps and features from the Fitbit ecosystem. In fact, it’s even sold on Fitbit’s website. On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch runs the company’s powerful Wear OS and offers tons more smartwatch features than your typical tracker. Regardless of how you personally categorize the device, it is certainly not a conventional pick from Fitbit’s stable.
For anyone who wants a combination of Fitbit and Wear OS features, the Google Pixel watch is your best (and only) option. The watch offers a modern, minimalist aesthetic housing the smoothest Wear OS user experience we’ve tested to date. Thorough Fitbit integration means the Pixel Watch boasts plenty of health and fitness features, plus reliable sleep tracking. Meanwhile, Google’s toolbox stars in rounding out the device including baked-in Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Wallet, and the Google Home app. For everything else, the Google Play Store provides easy access to third-party apps.
All that said, our Pixel Watch review left us feeling that this is certainly a first-generation device with plenty of room for improvement. Battery life on the Pixel Watch is dismal compared to dedicated Fitbit devices and not everything from the wellness company can be found on board. If you aren’t in a rush to buy, it may be worth waiting for a future model.
Pros
- Sleek, modern design
- Access to (most of) the Fitbit ecosystem
- Clean, Google-centric Wear OS experience
- Very smooth performance
- Reliable heart rate sensor
- Fairly accurate GPS
Cons
- Disappointing battery life
- Only available in one size
- Missing key health tracking features
- No automatic workout detection
- Awkward to change bands
FAQs
Fitbit offers a very user-friendly ecosystem great for tracking daily activity, basic health stats, and detailed sleep data. In general, casual usuals are more likely to gravitate towards Fitbit, while fitness enthusiasts interested in advanced features will find more depth in Garmin’s lineup. Read our full Fitbit vs Garmin comparison guide to find out more.
We have a dedicated guide for that as well! For an in-depth analysis read Fitbit vs Apple Watch: Which ecosystem is right for you? At a glance, Fitbit focuses more on fitness while Apple offers a well-rounded companion device to users’ iPhones. That being said, both companies have made great strides (Fitbit in adding more smartwatch features and Apple in nailing fitness tracking).
Fitbit Premium is the company’s subscription service that provides users with additional data, guided workouts, and personalized health and wellness insights. Fitbit Premium costs $9.99 a month, however, users can test-run the service with a free 90-day trial.
Fitbit’s Ace 3 is a great option for introducing young kids to fitness tracking, but it’s not the only option. Garmin’s Vivofit Jr 3 is highly customizable. For older kids, Apple Watches (including the budget option Apple Watch SE) can be used in Family Setup mode. These are just two examples of kid-friendly devices, but there are plenty more Fitbit alternatives for kids available.