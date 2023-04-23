The best Fitbit alternatives (April 2023): Garmin, Apple, Xiaomi, and more

Fitbit might be one of the most popular fitness-tracking companies in the world, but it isn’t the only one out there. Garmin, Samsung, Xiaomi, and many other companies make comparable or even better devices for the money. Here are the best Fitbit alternatives you can buy right now.

Buying the right Fitbit alternative for your needs Fitbit has the budget-friendly and mid-range health tracker landscape covered quite well. Some Fitbit devices offer big displays and lots of features, while others feature much lower price tags with some freebies thrown in. For this list, we’ve chosen devices that match each Fitbit device’s feature set and price point. Not every pick is a 1:1 alternative — not many other companies offer basic fitness trackers with premium subscription add-ons, for instance.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The best Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3, and Versa 4 alternative

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Features include the useful Health Snapshot tool, which provides an overview of fitness data garnered from the wearable’s host of sensors. This includes heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, respiration rate, and stress. The watch also offers ECG readings via Garmin’s FDA-approved ECG app. Further adding to the Venu 2 Plus’ appeal is onboard music storage, a convenience you don’t get with Fitbit’s latest models. Like its predecessor, the Plus is not cheap, but we feel it’s a huge step in the right direction for Garmin’s smartwatch goals.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus Excellent display • Fast charging battery • Phone calls Phone calls and a voice assistant on your wrist. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus takes all of the fitness- and health-tracking features of the original Venu 2 and adds the ability to receive phone calls and access your phone's voice assistant. $349.99 at Amazon Save $100.00 $449.99 at Garmin

Pros Excellent design and build quality

Rapid charging helps make up for battery woes

Clear call quality on the wrist

Slow, but useful voice assistant support

Accurate fitness and health tracking Cons High price tag

Battery life shorter than Garmin’s claims

Heart rate sensor still has issues

Apple Watch Series 8: The best Fitbit alternative for iPhone users

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the company’s best Apple Watch to date, and, in our opinion, the best smartwatch currently available. It features the same upgraded display and durability specs as the Series 7, plus an S8 chipset and a brand-new temperature sensor. This temperature sensor offers deeper insights into users’ sleep tracking as well as more advanced data for those who menstruate. The Series 8 also utilizes a built-in gyroscope to offer Crash Detection as an added safety measure.

Fortunately, we haven’t put Crash Detection to the test. However, during our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we were able to scope out many of the newest offerings and were particularly impressed with how many new health and fitness features Apple brought to the device via watchOS 9. Among the highlights are medication management, AFib History, sleep stage detection, and advanced training metrics for runners. These tools leverage the Series 8’s reliably accurate GPS and heart rate sensor to offer a powerful tool for athletes, as well as those with health concerns. Add in a virtually unmatched third-party app experience and the Apple Watch is a tough device to beat.

Battery life on the Apple Watch still leaves a lot to be desired, however, Apple did add a low-power mode this year to help users mitigate the limitation. All-in-all it remains the best Fitbit alternative if you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem. You can connect a Fitbit to an iPhone, but it’s no comparison to the connected features iOS users get with the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 8 (Wi-Fi) Apple Watch Series 8 (Wi-Fi) Excellent Retina display • Premium design and build • Advanced health tracking sensors A very powerful device for anyone inside Apple's walled garden The Apple Watch Series 8 with Wi-Fi connectivity features advanced fitness and health tracking tools, including a temperature sensor to monitor body variations and better insights into women's cycles. The device also features a thick front crystal over its display for improved durability. Additional highlights include Crash Detection, Low Power Mode, and extensive third-party app support. $329.00 at Amazon

Pros Excellent Retina display

Premium design and build

Advanced health-tracking sensors

Crash detection

Improved sleep tracking

Plenty of watchOS 9 upgrades Cons Battery life still hasn’t improved

No third-party watch faces

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The best Wear OS Fitbit alternative

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the top Fitbit alternative for those in the market for a Wear OS watch. Most importantly, it offers the best of the Galaxy Watch 4 series but adds some important upgrades. Chief among these are a more durable build, improved battery life, and faster charging. During our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review we found the upgrades bring welcome refinement to the Galaxy Watch line.

Like Fitbit’s top smartwatches, this device is best suited for sporty users. It offers plenty of features, including everything from health and activity tracking to smart notifications and customization, plus Google Assistant. It also boasts an improved heart rate sensor and other useful metrics. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also offers more assurances for outdoor adventuring. These include a titanium case and Sapphire glass. We were also particularly pleased to see the navigation tools added for hikers and cyclists.

On the other hand, some of the best features are reserved for Samsung phone users only. It’s also quite pricey. If you want to save some cash, the base model Galaxy Watch 5 is a great option without sacrificing too many features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Up to 2 days battery life • Advanced sleep tracker • Fast Charging Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail. $394.49 at Amazon Save $55.50 $449.99 at Amazon $449.99 at Samsung

Pros Durable, premium build, and D-buckle clasp

Improved battery life and faster charging

New hiking and navigation features

Reliable heart rate monitoring

Solid GPS accuracy

Rich software and app support Cons No more rotating bezel

GPX file sharing not applicable to runs

Expensive

Garmin Venu Sq 2: The best Fitbit Charge 5 alternative

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Fitbit Charge 5 kicks on where the Charge 4 left off, adding a better display and a few additional sensors. But the new model isn’t short of flaws, including a somewhat high price and weaker battery life than its predecessor. Enter the Garmin Venu Sq 2, our pick for the best Fitbit Charge 5 alternative.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers a simple, lightweight build, impressive fitness features, and a decent price point. Sure, it doesn’t quite have the slim tracker aesthetic of the Charge line, but the smartwatch form factor is arguably more practical. Plus, the latest generation features a bright, beautiful AMOLED display. You can even get music storage for offline listening if you pay extra for the Venu Sq 2 Music edition (which we highly recommend).

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 may be one of Garmin’s most affordable devices but it’s still a feature-packed wearable with a lot to like. In addition to an accurate GPS and improved heart rate sensor, the Venu Sq 2 offers some of the company’s top tools including Body Battery and Health Snapshot. It also features reliable sleep tracking and a daily sleep score. While reviewing the device, we were pleased to see the aesthetic upgrades to the Venu Sq line help elevate this watch to an everyday accessory. Plus, with great battery life, there isn’t much reason to take it off.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Garmin Venu Sq 2 Updated heart rate sensor • Data downloadable • Bright and colorful display A brighter display meets newer sensors The Venu Sq 2 smartwatch lands with a brighter display fitted to its now customary square body. It boasts an extensive array of health analysis, from Garmin's Body Battery to detailed sleep tracking. The data collected is downloadable, and it offers connective features with external captors. $249.99 at Amazon

Pros Bright, colorful AMOLED display

Very impressive battery life

Improved heart rate accuracy

Accurate GPS

Useful sleep tracking

Handy Health Snapshot feature Cons Pricier than its predecessor

No altimeter

Music storage costs extra

Limited smartwatch features

No audible alerts

Xiaomi Mi Band 7: The best Fitbit Inspire 3 alternative

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Xiaomi’s fitness trackers come with lots of features and a low price point, making the Mi Band 7 the perfect Fitbit Inspire 3 alternative. The Mi Band 7 offers a larger, higher-res screen than its predecessor, plus more fitness tracking modes and accurate heart rate readings.

We were particularly impressed with the device’s battery life during our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 review, though it takes a hit when you begin turning on the tracker’s more advanced features. These features include an always-on display and continuous SpO2 monitoring. Both of these are optional features, however, so you can stretch the life of your band by disabling them if needed.

Unfortunately, you won’t find built-in GPS or NFC support on this device. If GPS is a priority, we recommend the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. The slightly pricier model adds a few key features and an expanded display. If you can do connected GPS and you’re looking for a cheap Fitbit Inspire 3 alternative, look no further than the Mi Band 7.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Bigger, brighter display • Accurate resting heart rate • Continuous SpO2 monitoring A budget band that delivers more than it's price tag might suggest A long battery life, bright always-on display, and impressive health and activity tracking smarts make this affordable tracker a great pick for anyone on a budget. Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 delivers more than 100 sport modes, plus continuous SpO2 monitoring. You can even personalize your device with tons of animated watch faces. $44.18 at Amazon Save $2.12

Pros Bigger, brighter display

Accurate resting heart rate

Continuous SpO2 monitoring

Comically huge number of sport modes

Fun new band colors

Slightly more expensive, still amazing value Cons No built-in GPS

No NFC or voice assistant on global model

Inconsistent sleep tracking

Confusing app situation

HUAWEI Band 7: The best Fitbit Luxe alternative

Huawei

The Fitbit Luxe is a stylish fitness tracker for those who prefer aesthetics and accessories over a robust feature set. You can have the best of both worlds with the HUAWEI Band 7, our pick for the best Fitbit Luxe alternative.

Huawei won us over after our Huawei Band 6 review. The Band 7 brings even more to the wrist without skyrocketing in price. The large, roomy display is easy to read outdoors, and we had no issues navigating around the interface. Other notable features include 10-day battery life, nearly 100 workout modes, all-day SpO2 monitoring, and more. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters.

The HUAWEI Band 7 is currently available for less than $70 from third-party retailers, including Amazon. You can grab the device in black, green, pink, and red.

Huawei Band 7 Huawei Band 7 Affordable price point • AMOLED display • Solid tracking suite An attractive tracker at an incredibly low price The Huawei Band 7 offers the full gamut of basic fitness tracking plus blood oxygen readings, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It's a thin, light fitness tracker with an impressive display for such a low cost. $64.99 at Amazon

Coros Pace 2: The best Fitbit Ionic alternative

The Fitbit Ionic is growing long in the tooth at this point. While it’s still a capable fitness watch, newer Fitbits have been launching with better features and streamlined hardware. If you’re looking to replace your Ionic and don’t want to drop $500, consider the Coros Pace 2. This running watch is just $200, but you wouldn’t guess that by its feature set. It sports a nearly three-week battery life, onboard GPS, as well as running power metrics that frankly aren’t usually found at this price point.

Garmin Forerunner 265: The best Garmin Fitbit Ionic alternative

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If budget isn’t a concern, Garmin’s Forerunner 265 series brings a lot of running power to the wrist. Not only do the devices offer Garmin’s robust fitness tracking suite, they also feature colorful AMOLED touchscreen displays. For a perfect fit, the lineup is available in two sizes, each with fiber reinforced polymer, a 5ATM water resistance rating, and 8GB of music storage. For advanced training, the devices offer GNSS support with SATIQ technology and reliable health and fitness sensors. During our Forerunner 265 review, we loved tapping into wrist-based Running-Power measurements and Training Readiness. The 265 isn’t the top Forerunner series, but, for under $500, it represents Garmin’s mid-level entry point into the popular running watch lineup.

Garmin Forerunner 265 Garmin Forerunner 265 AMOLED display • Music storage • GPS • Health and fitness tracking Night runs just got a whole lot brighter Stepping up from its predecessor, the Garmin Forerunner 265 offers the same great features, with improvements to make it a reliable, lightweight running watch with an AMOLED display. $449.99 at Garmin $449.99 at Adorama

Pros Beautiful AMOLED touchscreen display

Multiples sizes with music storage standard

Accurate heart tracking

Reliable GPS with SatIQ

Training Readiness is great Cons Limited hardware upgrades

More expensive than the Forerunner 255

Google Pixel Watch: The best alternative to a conventional Fitbit

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Google Pixel Watch

Google’s first-ever smartwatch is officially here and to be honest, its place in the market isn’t totally clear cut. In a lot of ways, the device is technically a Fitbit with key apps and features from the Fitbit ecosystem. In fact, it’s even sold on Fitbit’s website. On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch runs the company’s powerful Wear OS and offers tons more smartwatch features than your typical tracker. Regardless of how you personally categorize the device, it is certainly not a conventional pick from Fitbit’s stable.

For anyone who wants a combination of Fitbit and Wear OS features, the Google Pixel watch is your best (and only) option. The watch offers a modern, minimalist aesthetic housing the smoothest Wear OS user experience we’ve tested to date. Thorough Fitbit integration means the Pixel Watch boasts plenty of health and fitness features, plus reliable sleep tracking. Meanwhile, Google’s toolbox stars in rounding out the device including baked-in Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Wallet, and the Google Home app. For everything else, the Google Play Store provides easy access to third-party apps.

All that said, our Pixel Watch review left us feeling that this is certainly a first-generation device with plenty of room for improvement. Battery life on the Pixel Watch is dismal compared to dedicated Fitbit devices and not everything from the wellness company can be found on board. If you aren’t in a rush to buy, it may be worth waiting for a future model.

Pros Sleek, modern design

Access to (most of) the Fitbit ecosystem

Clean, Google-centric Wear OS experience

Very smooth performance

Reliable heart rate sensor

Fairly accurate GPS Cons Disappointing battery life

Only available in one size

Missing key health tracking features

No automatic workout detection

Awkward to change bands

FAQs

How does the Fitbit ecosystem compare to Garmin's? Fitbit offers a very user-friendly ecosystem great for tracking daily activity, basic health stats, and detailed sleep data. In general, casual usuals are more likely to gravitate towards Fitbit, while fitness enthusiasts interested in advanced features will find more depth in Garmin’s lineup. Read our full Fitbit vs Garmin comparison guide to find out more.

How does the Apple Watch compare to Fibit's offerings? We have a dedicated guide for that as well! For an in-depth analysis read Fitbit vs Apple Watch: Which ecosystem is right for you? At a glance, Fitbit focuses more on fitness while Apple offers a well-rounded companion device to users’ iPhones. That being said, both companies have made great strides (Fitbit in adding more smartwatch features and Apple in nailing fitness tracking).

What is Fitbit Premium? Fitbit Premium is the company’s subscription service that provides users with additional data, guided workouts, and personalized health and wellness insights. Fitbit Premium costs $9.99 a month, however, users can test-run the service with a free 90-day trial.