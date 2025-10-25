We tested the best dual-SIM Android phones, and these are the ones you should buy in 2025

Let’s acknowledge the elephant in the room. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a massive device that packs a 6.9-inch display and weighs 218g. If you can get around this with forearms of steel, you’ll be impressed by this device’s solid all-around experience. Personally, I think this minor inconvenience is well worth it.

As an avid scribbler, I find the S Pen a massive boon. Its large display is the perfect canvas for ideas, doodles, or impromptu artworks. Beyond this special skill, I appreciate the phone’s sprightliness thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Whatever you want to do on this device, whether it’s to slam it with games or record content for vlogs, the chipset has got you covered.

Samsung usually throws everything and the kitchen sink into its Ultra smartphones, and the latest generation is no exception.

Speaking of imaging, one of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s biggest appeals is its rear camera setup. That 200MP primary sensor is plenty versatile, while the dedicated telephoto lenses allow me to reach even further if needed.