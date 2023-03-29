Save $180 on the Tab S7 Plus, and more Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The iPad may be the most popular tablet overall, but that doesn’t make it the most effective. Samsung has been fine-tuning the Galaxy Tab line for a few years now, leading to some great Android tablets, such as the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. However, the top tablets can get pretty pricey. As we eagerly await the Galaxy Tab S9 range, why we’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals to help you.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs make a lot of sense over iPads if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem or set on an Android tablet. They offer a great combination of affordability, variety, and expandable storage. Whether you’re looking for a tablet for work, school, or leisure, Samsung has a tablet that’s right for you. We’ve included most of the devices from the past few years in our roundup, so you should be able to match your budget.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Galaxy Tab S8 models arrived last year, and all three include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets. There are no Exynos 2200 models, so wherever you live, you’ll get the Snapdragon. That chip gives this edition a healthy processing power boost over the previous-generation options. You’ll also notice the absence of a headphone jack, even on the base Galaxy Tab S8, but all three feature 45W charging via a USB-C 3.2 port and a bundled S Pen.

As for capture and playback, a 13MP primary camera at the rear with a supporting 6MP ultrawide is standard across the board. Four AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support are also present on each.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, and S7 FE deals

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The previous-generation tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, isn’t just great to look at. It offers powerful productivity software, excellent battery life, and even impressive speakers — far from a given on a tablet and very handy for those box-set binges. The overall power and the cameras aren’t everything they could be, but overall it’s an excellent device.

If you don’t need the newest but still need something powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus are still two of the highest-quality Android slates on the market. The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has a massive 10,090mAh battery that can outlast an iPad Pro for several hours and a sharp AMOLED display. Both it and the 11-inch S7 have a Snapdragon 865 Plus chip at their heart and ship with Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, of course, the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and S6 Lite

If you need a reliable Samsung tablet and you don’t need the latest from the tech giant, then you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S6. It could act as a laptop replacement, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage running on a Snapdragon 855 processor. The Galaxy Tab S6 also has an upgraded S Pen that magnetically attaches and offers Bluetooth control of numerous functions.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a powerful slate, but not every user needs the complete specifications. That’s just where the Tab S6 Lite steps in — an S Pen is still included, and the screen is still a vibrant 10.4-inch display, but the price is much easier to handle. Up to 13 hours of battery life and Dolby Atmos speakers tuned by AKG help to flesh out the specs, and the stylish color options are sure to match your current gear.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A range

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy Tab A8 is the new kid on the block for the Galaxy A range. Head to the featured deal section above for more on that. But if you’re interested in the alternative Tab A models then you have some excellent cheap tablet options.

If you want a tablet that nears the Tab S line in terms of size, but you don’t need the RAM or storage, the 8-inch Tab A is perfect. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage to help you stay productive. Your favorite Netflix shows and YouTube videos will even sound great with four Dolby Atmos speakers.

The 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A is the larger sibling to the 8-inch model in pretty much every way. Not only is the screen larger, but it comes with a bigger battery. As a result, it’s a great choice for a first tablet if you don’t want to worry when something happens to it.

Other Samsung Galaxy Tabs

If you’ve come this far without finding a Galaxy tab to meet your needs, then Samsung tablets might not be for you, but there are still a few other Galaxy tab options to consider.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a year newer than the Tab S4, and it’s actually the more affordable device of the two. It ships with Android 9 Pie on board and offers up to 14 hours of battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is also one of the thinnest and lightest tablets in the range, weighing less than one pound.

Galaxy Tab FAQs

What is the best cheap Samsung tablet? It really depends on what offers are available. But in terms of matching up-to-date specs with affordability, then the Galaxy Tab A8 is probably what you’re looking for.

Which Samsung tablet is best? The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the powerhouse of the lineup, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Why choose a Samsung tablet over an iPad? Well iPads have their perks for sure. But Samsung offers the customization and flexibility of Android, as well as expandable memory. They’re also generally more affordable, as you’re not paying the so-called Apple Tax.

Comments