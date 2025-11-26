As an Android expert, these are the 6 Black Friday Android phone deals I would actually buy

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Black Friday week is officially upon us, and if you’re reading this article, chances are you want to use this week to buy a new Android phone. And that’s a great idea! This is the time of year when we see some of the biggest Android discounts, giving you a prime opportunity to save big on a new phone.

However, with so many Android phones on sale right now, it can be challenging to know what’s a legitimately good deal and what’s not. And rather than make you sift out the good deals from the bad ones, I’ve done the hard work for you and hand-selected a few Android phone deals that I, as an Android expert, would actually spend my own money on.

What do you think is the best Black Friday Android phone deal? 17 votes Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $950 6 % Google Pixel 10 Pro for $749 24 % Google Pixel 9a for $399 18 % Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) for $285 35 % Motorola Razr Ultra for $885 12 % Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,600 6 %

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $950 ($350 off)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The first of those is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The S25 Ultra has been on the market since January, yet it’s still one of the most powerful Android phones you can buy. The 6.9-inch AMOLED display is outstanding, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is a performance beast, and the quad camera system on the back is incredibly versatile.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The S25 Ultra comes with 256GB of base storage, great battery life, and seven years of Android updates. Samsung packages all of that into a titanium body that doesn’t have the flashiest design but is exceptionally durable. And, of course, you’ve got the included S Pen.

One of our biggest hangups with the S25 Ultra is its prohibitively expensive $1,300 retail price. But during Samsung’s Black Friday sale, it’s available for just $950 — an impressive $350 discount. Not to mention, Samsung’s website is currently offering enhanced trade-in values, allowing you to get a discount of up to $700. Trade in or not, this is an incredible deal on one of the year’s best Android phones. If you want a big, powerful handset that’ll do whatever you throw at it, the S25 Ultra is an excellent Black Friday pickup.

Google Pixel 10 Pro for $749 ($250 off)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a fantastic Android phone, but it’s not the Android phone I carry with me every single day. Instead, that title belongs to the Google Pixel 10 Pro. The Pixel has a weaker processor, a smaller battery, and less storage than Samsung’s phone, but it makes up for those things in other ways that I value more.

One of those is its size. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is far too big for my liking, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro is basically perfect. Its 6.3-inch display is easy to navigate with one hand and easily slips into pockets in a way the S25 Ultra does not. I also greatly prefer Google’s software experience compared to Samsung’s. Not only is the interface cleaner, but I also find Google’s Pixel-exclusive features — such as Now Playing and At a Glance — much more helpful compared to anything on One UI. And if you had to make me choose, I’d pick the Pixel 10 Pro’s cameras over the S25 Ultra’s.

The Pixel 10 Pro is a phone I happily recommend at its full $999 price, and discounted to just $749 during Black Friday, I think it’s a no-brainer for anyone who wants a compact flagship Android phone with excellent software and cameras. If that sounds like you, you can’t do better than the Pixel 10 Pro.

Google Pixel 9a for $399 ($100 off)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

While those discounts on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro are great, what if you’re looking for something a little more affordable? In that case, there’s no phone I recommend more than the Google Pixel 9a.

Why is that? Because this is a phone that has it all. Good, reliable cameras? Check. Long battery life? Yes. Excellent software? Absolutely. Seven years of OS updates? That too. The Pixel 9a has everything you need for a great everyday Android phone, and it delivers it all with a very manageable 6.3-inch display and a clever design that virtually eliminates a camera bump on the back. The Pixel 9a doesn’t have the most capable processor or the fastest charging speeds, but unless you’re a hardcore power user, I don’t think you’ll notice or mind those things at all.

You especially won’t at this price. The Pixel 9a’s MSRP of $499 is already an outstanding value, and discounted to just $399 for Black Friday, it’s a must-buy Android phone. Whether you’re getting it for a parent, as your kid’s first phone, or for yourself, the Pixel 9a is all the smartphone most people need, and I cannot recommend it enough.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) for $285 ($115 off)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking for another budget Android recommendation, my other pick would be the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025). Motorola releases a lot of Moto G models each year, some of which aren’t particularly good. However, the Moto G Stylus was a highlight for the 2025 lineup, and it’s one of the best Android values you’ll find for Black Friday.

Similar to the Pixel 9a, the Moto G Stylus (2025) doesn’t have the best specs compared to other phones on this list, but it still delivers a thoroughly enjoyable day-to-day experience. The highlights here are the surprisingly strong cameras, high-quality AMOLED panel, extremely fast 68W wired charging (faster than almost every phone on this list), and a built-in stylus — just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Are there compromises? Of course. The Moto G Stylus’s hardware feels a bit cheap, its battery life isn’t particularly impressive, and getting just two Android OS upgrades over the phone’s lifetime is really disappointing. However, when you can buy the Moto G Stylus (2025) for just $285 during Black Friday — $115 off its regular pricing — those compromises are a lot easier to contend with.

Motorola Razr Ultra for $885 ($415 off)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Motorola Razr Ultra

The second Motorola phone on this list is a very different recommendation. If you aren’t constrained by a tight budget and have been itching to try a folding flip phone, there’s no better option right now than the Motorola Razr Ultra.

Although the Razr Ultra isn’t the only folding flip phone released in 2025, it is unequivocally the best — for several reasons. The Razr’s 4-inch cover screen is the best of any flip phone available today, and its numerous finish/color options are so ridiculously fun. Whether you want a wood backside or one made of Alcantara, the Razr Ultra has you covered. The Razr Ultra is also outfitted with flagship specs across the board, whether that’s the camera system or battery, and Motorola’s flip phone software continues to be the best in the business.

The biggest thing holding the Motorola Razr Ultra back is its $1,300 starting price, but that’s not an issue right now thanks to Black Friday. The Razr Ultra is currently on sale for just $885 for the 512GB model, or $1,000 if you want to splurge for the 1TB version. That’s a savings of $415 and $500, respectively, which is downright absurd. Simply put, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the flip phone to buy during Black Friday this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,600 ($400 off)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Last but certainly not least, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. If your folding phone tendencies lean toward tablet-style foldables rather than flip phones, Samsung’s latest Z Fold is your best choice.

What makes the Z Fold 7 so special is its design. When it’s folded shut, the Fold 7 really does feel like a traditional slab phone. The cover screen is comfortable to use, the phone isn’t too thick or heavy, and you still have a giant 8-inch display waiting for you on the inside. Paired with top-notch AMOLED panels, high-end specs, and a very capable 200MP primary camera, the Z Fold 7 is the complete package for a folding phone in 2025 — much more so than something like the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Instead of paying $2,000 like you usually do, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can be yours right now for $1,600. While that is still a lot of money, it’s an outstanding deal considering everything the Fold 7 brings to the table. And if you have a phone to trade in, you can get up to $1,000 off. The Fold 7 will always be an expensive phone, but if it’s one you’re seriously considering buying, now is the time to do it.

