The best Apple Watch bands to show off your style

The Apple Watch is one of the most versatile and stylish smartwatches you can buy, but the default band leaves a bit to be desired. To help you take your watch to the next level, we’ve separated the wheat from the chaff and done the research for you to pick out the best Apple Watch bands on the market. Whether you own an Apple Watch Series 8, the Watch SE 2 the Apple Watch Ultra, or something a little older, there’s a band for you.

The best Apple Watch bands Our picks include sport bands, leather bands, rugged bands, and more. While many honorable mentions are on this list, the best Apple Watch bands are listed below.

Apple Sport Loop: The best Apple Watch band for working out

Amazon

When it comes to the best Apple Watch band for working out, the new Apple Sport Loop is unbeatable. The breathable nylon material ensures sweat won’t accumulate on your wrist, and the new color options make it a stylish companion outside of the gym, as well. Since it’s an official Apple product, it runs a tad pricey at roughly $40, but it’s worth it in the long run.

Nomad Modern Band: The best leather Apple Watch band

Amazon

The Nomad Modern Apple Watch band features high-quality leather that’s hard to find in this price range. This particular model has a streamlined look, but the company also offers a Modern Slim version that will better fit smaller wrists, a bulkier Traditional version, and a waterproof Active Band Pro version. These options are built to last and will develop an attractive patina over time.

Nomad Steel Band: The best metal Apple Watch band

Nomad

When it comes to metal bands, you have some excellent options. Our top pick is the beefy Nomad Steel band, which comes in silver and graphite for that timeless metal-link look. There’s also an even sturdier titanium model, which will put you back a pretty penny.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Band: The best rugged Apple Watch band

Amazon

This rugged Apple Watch band should look familiar to fans of the popular G Shock watches. It features the same hardy silicon design, which wraps around your Apple Watch face for added protection. Running only $20, it’s incredibly affordable, but don’t expect quite the same premium build quality as you’d find in first-party options. Spigen is well known for its phone cases, so pick one up for your iPhone if you like the Apple Watch case above.

Casetify Saffiano Leather Band: The best custom Apple Watch band

Casetify

The best we’ve found for custom Apple Watch bands is the Casetify Saffiano Leather band. While it’s technically faux leather, it is eco-friendly, recycled, and biodegradable, according to Apple’s own goals. Customization is limited to colors and initials, but the build quality and fashion-forward design more than justify the price.

Zalaver Bands: The best multipack Apple Watch bands

Amazon

Paying for multiple bands can be pricey, especially if you want to purchase them in different colors. In this case, we recommend purchasing a multipack. This example from Zalaver contains six bands in six different colors. These silicone bands look good when worn with your favorite outfit and shouldn’t struggle to handle your perspiration from a gym session, either.

Honorable mentions That’s it for our list of the best Apple Watch bands you can buy, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there. We also want to give an honorable mention to the following products: Nike Sport band: The fluoroelastomer Nike Sport Band is completely impermeable if you want something for swimming. The perforated surface allows some breathability and adds a touch of sporty style. It’s also ideal for avoiding that annoying rash that you may have experienced.

The fluoroelastomer Nike Sport Band is completely impermeable if you want something for swimming. The perforated surface allows some breathability and adds a touch of sporty style. It’s also ideal for avoiding that annoying rash that you may have experienced. Catalyst Sport band: This third-party band is great for working out, and comes in at roughly half the price of official options. It’s made of durable silicone perforated to reduce weight and allow breathability.

This third-party band is great for working out, and comes in at roughly half the price of official options. It’s made of durable silicone perforated to reduce weight and allow breathability. Apple Leather Link Band: If you can afford to spend a bit more, Apple’s official Leather Link band is an attractive option. It features a unique textured design, high-quality leather, and a variety of color options to suit your style.

If you can afford to spend a bit more, Apple’s official Leather Link band is an attractive option. It features a unique textured design, high-quality leather, and a variety of color options to suit your style. Spigen Retro Fit Band: The Spigen Retro Fit band brings leather style at a much more affordable price. Granted, it’s synthetic leather, but it’s still soft and comfortable for all-day wearing.

The Spigen Retro Fit band brings leather style at a much more affordable price. Granted, it’s synthetic leather, but it’s still soft and comfortable for all-day wearing. Apple Milanese Loop: Apple’s official stainless steel Milanese Loop band is a fantastic option for a more modern style. It’s still a durable stainless steel strap, but the tiny mesh loop pattern makes it feel as smooth as fabric. It’s unisex, incredibly stylish, and although it’s still expensive, it’s still much cheaper than Nomad Steel.

Apple’s official stainless steel Milanese Loop band is a fantastic option for a more modern style. It’s still a durable stainless steel strap, but the tiny mesh loop pattern makes it feel as smooth as fabric. It’s unisex, incredibly stylish, and although it’s still expensive, it’s still much cheaper than Nomad Steel. Spigen Modern Fit Band: Thankfully, you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get a great metal band. The Spigen Modern Fit runs a fraction of the cost of most other options and still offers a quality stainless steel link design. It’s a bit bulkier and less premium than other options, but for the price, it can’t be beat.

Thankfully, you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get a great metal band. The Spigen Modern Fit runs a fraction of the cost of most other options and still offers a quality stainless steel link design. It’s a bit bulkier and less premium than other options, but for the price, it can’t be beat. amBand Rugged Armor band: This is a hardier, more protective alternative to the Spigen Rugged, thanks to the included case. It’s roughly the same price and quality, but it does offer a few more color options.

This is a hardier, more protective alternative to the Spigen Rugged, thanks to the included case. It’s roughly the same price and quality, but it does offer a few more color options. SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro: If you’re not a fan of the G Shock design language of the amBand or Spigen Rugged and want a band that makes your device look like a retro outdoorsy watch, this is a fantastic option. Just be sure to buy the model that fits your watch size.

Top Apple Watch bands questions and answers

Which Apple Watch band won't sweat? If you frequently sweat while wearing the Apple Watch, it’s best to purchase a band that has breathable qualities. In our experience, fabric bands like the Apple Sport Loop work best for this purpose. However, elastomer options like the Nike Sport band are also worth considering.

Is it worth putting a case on an Apple Watch? It’s worth putting a case on your Apple Watch, especially if you hike or trail run with your wearable. Even if you don’t work out with your device, adding another layer of protection will protect against scratches, chips, and bumps. Essentially, you’re prolonging your Apple Watch’s life.

How do I make my Apple Watch look classy? There are plenty of classy Apple Watch bands in circulation. Leather and metal bands are more sophisticated than silicone, elastomer, or fabric.

What is the most comfortable Apple Watch band? Confort is a subjective thing. While some may find flexible elastomer the epitome of comfort, others may prefer fabric. In our experience, Apple’s standard bands are more than comfortable enough.

