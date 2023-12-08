The best AI copywriting tools currently available

AI copywriting tools can be an excellent investment for small business owners, as they can help to save loads of time and money. Whether you’re a copywriter looking to streamline the writing process or an entrepreneur looking for ways to save, AI copywriting tools may be a great option for your business.

Thankfully, there are tons of great AI copywriting tools currently available. Not all of them are on the same level of quality, however. Here is our list of the five best AI copywriting tools currently available and their respective strengths and weaknesses. ChatGPT

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is the most obvious tool for this list, as it’s easily the most accessible and popular writing tool. But while it can be very useful for copywriting tasks, it isn’t perfect.

So what exactly holds it back from being the perfect AI copywriting tool? Well, while it’s a very fast and simple tool for writing, it lacks many of the bells and whistles featured in the other tools on this list. ChatGPT requires quite a bit of supervision from the user’s end, as it can easily generate inaccurate information, repeat itself, and even plagiarise others’ work from the web if you aren’t careful. ChatGPT is a writing tool after all, without the use of plugins, it lacks features like internet access, plagiarism checking, fact-checking, and SEO.

So why is it on our list of best AI copywriting tools, then? Well, despite its shortcomings, it can still be a pretty useful tool — if you know how to utilize it properly. ChatGPT can be great for many different things, such as: Creating product descriptions and summaries

Brainstorming social media post ideas

Creating templates for email newsletters

Rephrasing copy to avoid duplicate content These are just a handful of the many different functions that ChatGPT can help with. It’s just important to understand that ChatGPT does not guide the user to create great content — but it’s more than capable of doing so. And finally, another massive benefit of ChatGPT is that, unlike the other tools on this list, it’s completely free to use!

Jasper AI (Formerly Jarvis AI)

Launched in 2021, Jasper AI (formerly known as Jarvis AI) is one of the first AI copywriting tools — but don’t let that dissuade you from trying it out.

Selling itself more specifically as a copywriting tool for marketers and writers, Jasper AI can create a vast range of copy for businesses, including web copy, social media posts, email templates, and even long-form copy such as blog posts and white papers.

Unlike ChatGPT, which requires a bit more work on the user’s end to get a desired outcome, Jasper AI conveniently guides the user along the way when creating its copy and makes it very easy to tweak details along the way. Users can also easily enter desired keywords and other desired info to help get the best possible copy.

Jasper also features a built-in plagiarism checker, so users won’t have to fear the tool plagiarizing other sources from the web.

Overall, Jasper AI is an excellent tool, with tons of great features and quality-of-life features that aren’t present in some similar tools.

Jasper AI costs $49 a month for the Starter Plan or $99 a month for Boss Mode.

Copy.ai

Copy.ai is another powerful AI copywriting tool that has gained popularity for its user-friendly interface and diverse range of applications. Similarly to Jasper, Copy.ai offers quite a lot of versatility, as it’s capable of writing various forms of copy including ad copy, blog content, social media posts, and more.

One of the standout features of Copy.ai is its ability to generate creative and engaging copy with minimal input from the user. It utilizes a prompt-based system where users provide a brief description of their needs, and Copy.ai generates relevant and coherent content. This makes it an excellent choice for users who may not have extensive writing experience but still need a high-quality copy.

However, like any tool, Copy.ai is not without its limitations. Users may find that the generated content can sometimes be hit or miss, requiring a bit of fine-tuning to match their specific requirements.

Its pricing tiers are similar to Jasper, with Copy.ai’s cheapest subscription starting at $49 per month, though users can save some cash by opting for an annual subscription of $432 per year (or only $36 per month).

Notion AI

Notion AI is another great AI copywriting tool, with it being capable of helping with various short-form and long-form writing, including drafting blog posts to creating compelling ad copy.

Unlike some other tools that focus solely on generating text, Notion AI is integrated with Notion, a popular productivity and collaboration platform. This integration allows users to seamlessly incorporate AI-generated content into their existing Notion workflow.

Its strength lies in collaboration, making it an ideal choice for teams working on content projects. The tool also provides suggestions for improvements, helping users enhance the quality of their writing.

Notion AI can be added to any paid plan for $8 per member per month if billed annually and $10 per month for monthly billing or free plans.

OwlyWriter by Hootsuite

Unlike others on this list, OwlyWriter by Hootsuite is a tool tailored specifically to social media content creation. It aims to simplify the process of crafting engaging and shareable social media posts for businesses and individuals alike.

OwlyWriter is integrated directly within Hootsuite’s social media management platform. This allows users to streamline the entire content creation and publishing process.

While OwlyWriter is a valuable tool for social media content, users should be aware that its capabilities are more focused on this specific aspect of copywriting. It is primarily made for creating captions for social media posts but is perfect for those solely working in social media management and content creation.

Because OwlyWriter is fully integrated with Hootsuite, users are also provided with insights into the performance of their posts, helping them refine their social media strategy over time.

For a limited time, OwlyWriter is included with all Hootsuite subscriptions for no additional charge, with future pricing plans not yet known.

