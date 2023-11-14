Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Let’s face it — SEO isn’t the sexiest use of AI. You’re not making research breakthroughs, running a smart home, or generating wild imagery. But if your business needs to grab Google Search eyeballs to succeed, these AI tools can help carve out a niche in a very tough space.

The best AI tools for SEO You’ll notice that the running theme here is writing. While every SEO tool uses AI in the traditional definition of the term, what you’re probably here for is generative AI in the style of something like ChatGPT. Within an SEO context, the best application of that tech is almost always going to be writing, though it can also handle tasks such as brainstorming and keywords. Jasper

Jasper

Jasper handles more than just SEO — it’s described as an “AI copilot” for marketing teams that’ll handle everything from emails and blog posts to social media. In writing, you can define aspects like tone, brand, and product positioning, including voice and style guides. There are a lot of potential integration options too, ranging from Google Chrome to Google Docs and Grammarly.

There’s almost too much to cover here, since there are components for project management, publishing, images, and yes, SEO. It supports over 30 languages, and you can even switch between different AI models, which might be a lifesaver if one engine is overwhelmed by online traffic or producing strange results.

After your trial is done, a single-user subscription is $49 per month or $468 per year. Those costs jump to $125 or $1,188 for three users. Adding any more people requires a talk with the Jasper sales team.

Originiality.ai might almost seem like the opposite of an SEO tool at first, since its main purposes are flagging AI content, catching plagiarism, and verifying facts. But any ethical use of SEO should involve accurate and original material edited by human writers, and you may be able to one-up rivals if they’re caught stealing or lying. In the long run, Google is likely to devalue purely AI-created content in search results. There are some other SEO-related benefits here too, such as the ability to gauge the readability of content, which can improve rankings.

An unusual aspect of the tool is its pricing model. If you like you can pay a $30 one-time fee, which gets you 3,000 credits — each credit can be used to scan 100 words for plagiarism or AI, or 10 words for facts. You’ll also get readability scans, but you need to upgrade to a $14.95 monthly subscription to access options like an API, file uploads, and scans of URLs or entire sites. You get 2,000 credits per month in this arrangement, but you can buy more at a penny per credit.

Scalenut is similar to Jasper, down to being described as an “AI copilot” for SEO content. The tool takes you from the planning stages of SEO marketing through to topic and keyword research, generating on-brand writing, and enhancing it with optimization and analytics. There are even plagiarism and fact-checking functions built-in.

While it can potentially be a one-stop shop for online marketing, be wary of Scalenut’s promise that it can generate entire blog posts in 5 minutes or less. Realistically that’ll only get you to a first draft, and you should definitely have a human take a look to fix any problems and add an original touch. Similar things can be said about tools like Jasper, but it’s important to highlight.

Plans for Scalenut start at $228 per year or $39 per month. You’ll need to pay for a higher tier to unlock full features, including an unlimited cap on AI-generated words.

Copy.ai is geared not just for ads, social media, and blog posts, but also things like content briefs and product descriptions. Indeed you can access an e-commerce dashboard for those descriptions, complete with language translation options and product-specific email chains. As with Jasper you can define positioning, create voice and style guides, and switch between multiple AI models. Its SEO workflow will spit out a number of optimized posts in minutes, or you can set a content calendar to space things out.

A key selling point is its pricing model. If you’re flying solo it’s completely free, although you’re limited to 2,000 words when talking to the chatbot, and you’ll get 200 credits to spend on tasks like generating content or web scans. A Pro subscription costs $49 per month or $432 per year, but fully unlocks chat, and ups your credits to 500. There are three more plans above that — the most extreme being Scale, which costs $4,000 per month or $36,000 per year, but supports 200 people with 75,000 credits.

