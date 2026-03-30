RAM crisis may have just killed this high-end Android handheld even before it could take off

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR The ongoing RAM shortage has compelled AYANEO to pull the plug on its most promising device earlier than usual.

Although the KONKR Pocket FIT 8 Elite is now shipping, AYANEO cautions about limited stocks.

After the current run, and probably one more in the near future, AYANEO will discontinue the Fit 8 Elite.

The development may be disappointing for enthusiasts because the handheld offered great specs at a really tempting price.

One of the product categories hardest hit by the global RAM shortage is that of Android-based gaming handheld consoles. Since at least December 2025, we’ve witnessed brands discontinuing products, freezing production midway, or cutting back specifications to make up for some of the losses. AYANEO, a leading name in the niche, hasn’t been spared from the crisis either, with its flagship product, KONKR Pocket FIT 8 Elite (also referred to as just Pocket FIT Elite), facing production issues spanning several months.

Now, while production has finally begun, the company has some bitter news to share regarding the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered handheld.

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Following the several-month delay that AYANEO faced, it has finally started shipping the Pocket FIT 8 Elite. In a recent Indiegogo post, the brand has also said it is prioritizing shipments now, regardless of the configuration. It will ship out batches of specific SKUs as soon as they are produced.

AYANEO has further added that the Pocket FIT 8 Elite has finally entered mass production and will fulfill all the pre-orders. Although the handheld is currently not listed for purchase on AYANEO’s website, it promises to bring it back soon. The company claims to have reserved some stock to produce the Pocket FIT 8 Elite and plans to relist on the website soon.

While the announcement is assuring for those who have pre-ordered the console, the next restock may be the final for the Pocket FIT 8 Elite. AYANEO notes that rising component prices will significantly increase product costs. After this upcoming restock, Pocket FIT 8Elite will very likely be the final production batch, and it will be available while supplies last, with no current plans for further restocking.

This move would be especially disheartening for AYANEO fans and users who might have hoped to own the premium handheld without having to pay a very high price. At the time of the launch, we found the $299 extremely tempting. However, you may still be able to buy the cheaper variant with a Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip instead.

Meanwhile, the company has reiterated that those who pre-ordered the FIT 8 Elite but have yet to receive it are eligible for a $15 compensation. If they haven’t yet, they can write to service@ayaneo.com to claim their payout.

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