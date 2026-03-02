Retroid confirms top-spec Pocket 6 will be discontinued due to RAM price crunch

Retroid

TL;DR Retroid has announced a price increase affecting the 8GB RAM Pocket 6 model, while its 12GB model will be discontinued.

These decisions are in response to rising RAM and component prices.

The 8GB model will see a $15 price increase.

The global component pricing crunch has claimed yet another victim. After AYN confirmed price increases for its Android gaming handhelds, Retroid has announced that its premium Pocket 6 model will be discontinued due to spiraling costs.

In a post to X, Retroid confirmed that the 12GB RAM model will be removed from its offerings.

“The recent surge in memory pricing has reached a level that we are unfortunately unable to absorb, the company stated.

“Under the new supplier costs, we cannot continue offering the 12GB configuration at a reasonable price.”

Those who had previously ordered this configuration will see their purchases honored.

“All existing 12GB orders that have not yet shipped will remain unaffected. We will of course honor the original pricing, and we will fulfill every order that has already been placed,” the company confirmed.

There is a glimmer of hope if you want a Pocket 6 in any configuration, though it’s dulled by a price increase. The 8GB Retroid Pocket 6 will continue its sales run, but will cost consumers $15 more from March 2, bringing the price to $244.

This is the second time the global RAM shortage has impacted the Pocket 6’s pricing. In December, the company was forced to adjust its early bird pricing due to rising costs.

