Early buyers of this high-end Android handheld now face a multi-month wait

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR AYANEO says the KONKR Pocket FIT Elite will ship after the Chinese New Year, pushing delivery to early March 2026 at the earliest.

Standard Pocket FIT G3 Gen 3 units are still shipping through January, but the Elite model is now officially delayed.

The delay follows other recent launch issues across Android handhelds.

Android gaming handheld launches have been feeling a little shaky lately, and the KONKR Pocket FIT is the latest example. Despite being announced ahead of its closest rival, the Pocket FIT Elite now won’t ship until after the Chinese New Year holiday, which in 2026 runs through early March.

AYANEO confirmed the delay in a new Indiegogo update posted today. While shipments of the standard Pocket FIT G3 Gen 3 are still moving through January, the company says the Elite model has been pushed back due to “multiple recent supply chain disruptions,” with no firm shipping date beyond the Chinese New Year window.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to the update, AYANEO has already shipped 806 units of the Pocket FIT G3 Gen 3, with an additional 350 units scheduled to ship today. After that, roughly 500 pre-orders will still be pending, which the company expects to clear before the end of January. Orders placed after today are now expected to ship after the Chinese New Year period.

The bigger concern for many buyers is the Pocket FIT Elite. This higher-end variant — powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset — is now officially delayed, with AYANEO saying it will share a more detailed delivery timeline in early January. Given how the holiday typically impacts factory output and logistics, that wording suggests early March at the earliest, rather than mid-February.

That timing is concerning. The Pocket FIT was positioned as a more affordable flagship alternative, and we praised the G3 Gen 3 as one of the best value Android gaming handhelds available. However, while the standard model is gradually reaching backers, the Elite version now trails rivals like the Odin 3, which were announced later but are already shipping.

This also isn’t an isolated case. In recent weeks, several Android handheld manufacturers have encountered launch issues, ranging from shipping delays to sudden price changes. Some companies have directly blamed soaring RAM costs and temporary memory shortages, although AYANEO hasn’t explicitly cited RAM pricing in today’s update.

Follow