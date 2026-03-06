Dumpster-fire RAM crisis claims another handheld console casualty

What a positively garbage timeline we’re living in when it comes to consumer electronics. It was all going fine — tech kept getting better, more powerful, and more affordable. And then the 2020s rolled around, and everything went to hell. Right now, component prices are skyrocketing while availability takes a nose dive. As we brace to find out just how badly that’s going to affect smartphones , we’re already seeing handheld consoles feel the hit . And now the latest to join that ignoble club looks like it’s the OrangePi Neo.

The Neo’s supposed to be an upcoming Linux-based gaming handheld running Manjaro, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 chip and featuring a 7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen. The project’s been in development for years now, and the idea was to sell it in two different hardware configurations, one with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM for $450, and one with 32GB RAM for $550.

As you probably know, RAM is at the center of this current crisis, and DDR5 chips are among the most desirable — so, of course, this is now a problem. In an update posted last week to the project’s status page, Manjaro’s Philip Müller shares the bad news:

Due to high prices of DDR5 RAM and SSDs the project is currently on ice. Certifications for CE and FCC are now complete. Also a lot of improvements around the Manjaro Gaming Edition had happened. We are now waiting for a good time to launch the product …

That’s not great, and ending the message with an ellipsis like that has us feeling less than confident about future prospects here. Manjaro had shared a H1 2026 target for shipping the first OrangePi Neo units, but at this point, we’re not even sure if late 2026 might still be in the cards.