Anbernic's GBA SP-like handheld just lost half its memory

TL;DR Anbernic quietly made a change to its Game Boy Advance SP-like RG34XXSP handheld.

Previously, the RG34XXSP offered 2GB of RAM, now it only comes with 1GB.

When contacted, Anbernic’s support team confirmed the downgrade.

It’s no secret that the industry is currently facing a RAM shortage, which threatens to raise the price of your next phone. However, it’s not just phones that are affected by the shortage; it’s any device that uses RAM. A recent downgrade to the Anbernic RG34XXSP may just be another end result of this situation.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

When Anbernic launched the RG34XXSP in 2025, the Linux-based emulator came with 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM. If you order one today, however, there will only be 1GB of RAM sitting in the handheld. Spotted by Retro Handhelds, Anbernic quietly updated the spec sheet on the store page for the RG34XXSP, moving the RAM down to 1GB. It appears this change was made sometime between January 19 and January 21.

Before After

Not only did the outlet notice this change, but it appears some fans did as well. One fan who reached out to Anbernic for clarification received the following response, which can be seen in the screenshot below. In the message, the Anbernic support team confirms that the updated information on the spec sheet is correct.

As mentioned before, this is likely a ripple effect of the current RAM shortage. The skyrocketing cost of RAM probably forced the team to make a decision on whether to raise the price of the handheld or to cut down the RAM. At the end of the day, a downgrade like this likely won’t be that big of a deal. However, some may take issue with the fact that Anbernic made the change with no official announcement.

Follow