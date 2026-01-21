KONKR Pocket FIT backers can now redeem their compensation for shipment delays

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Crowdfunding backers of the KONKR Pocket FIT can now redeem a free $15 coupon.

The coupon can be used on any product in the AYANEO store, with no minimum purchase requirement.

The company also confirmed that all remaining Pocket FIT G3 orders from the Indiegogo campaign have shipped.

AYANEO originally planned to start shipping the KONKR Pocket FIT in December 2025. However, the company ran into trouble and was forced to delay the shipping date. After explaining what went wrong, the handheld maker announced that all Pocket FIT buyers would receive a $15 store coupon. AYANEO has released an update regarding that coupon and the status of shipments.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

If you’ve been waiting for your $15 coupon, it’s ready to be redeemed. AYANEO has announced that backers of the Pocket FIT can now use the $15 discount code (8VP1MP2VPFYM) on any product in the AYANEO store, with no minimum purchase requirement. This code will work even if you canceled your order or your order has already shipped. The company notes that all you need is the email address you registered when purchasing the handheld.

As AYANEO revealed earlier this month, backers of the Pocket FIT Elite will receive a gift pack in addition to the $15 discount code. To refresh your memory, this gift pack includes: A Pocket FIT Storage Bag

Thumbstick caps

An AYANEO crossbody bag (for phone and accessories)

Full-screen HD protective film AYANEO adds that those who already ordered accessories can still apply for an accessories refund. You’ll have to send your request via email to service@ayaneo.com. All refund requests are scheduled to be collected and processed around mid-March.

In the final part of the update, AYANEO confirms that it has shipped out all remaining Pocket FIT G3 orders from the Indiegogo campaign. As for orders made through its website, AYANEO says it will process and dispatch those remaining orders progressively.

Follow