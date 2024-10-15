The Pixel 9's upgraded Audio Magic Eraser is coming to the Pixel 8 series

TL;DR The Pixel 9 family’s upgraded Audio Magic Eraser feature is coming to the Pixel 8 series.

The feature now lets you increase the volume of specific sounds and separates the voices of different people.

The Google Pixel 9 phones introduced an upgraded Audio Magic Eraser feature back in August, but you were out of luck at the time if you wanted this upgraded experience on the Pixel 8 series. Fortunately, that’s changing due to the latest Pixel Drop.

Google has announced that the improved Audio Magic Eraser feature is coming to the Pixel 8 series. More specifically, this tweaked feature is coming to the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 8a.

Audio Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 8 series and allowed you to turn down the volume of distracting sounds in a video. However, the upgraded experience lets you increase the volume of sounds too. Another notable improvement is that the tool can separate the voices of different people so you can adjust the volume of each voice independently.

These are notable improvements over the initial release of Audio Magic Eraser and could be very useful if your subject is speaking softly or if you’d like to capture barely audible sounds (e.g. a sleeping pet).

This isn’t the only major Pixel software news today, as Google’s phones are also getting the stable Android 15 update. So between this update and the October Pixel Drop, there are plenty of additions and tweaks to get excited about.

