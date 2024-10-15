Android 15 is finally here for your Pixel device!

TL;DR Google has released the stable Android 15 update to Pixel phones.

The new software brings a Privacy Space feature, more anti-theft protections, and app pairs.

We’ve been anticipating the stable Android 15 release for a while now, and the waiting is finally over. Google has just released the stable version of Android 15 to its Pixel devices. The new update is rolling out to the Pixel 6 series and higher, the Pixel 6a and higher, the Pixel Fold and newer, and the Pixel Tablet.

Android 15 indeed brings plenty of notable features to the table, starting with privacy and security enhancements. Perhaps the biggest addition in this regard is the Privacy Space feature, as Google finally follows in the footsteps of OEMs by letting you hide sensitive apps. This feature hides specified apps from your phone’s app list, notifications, and more. You also need to authenticate yourself again if you’d like to access Privacy Space.

Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman previously detailed how Privacy Space would work. At the time, he discovered that you could use your existing screen lock or a brand-new screen lock. Either way, we’re keen to give this feature a try to see how it compares to OEM solutions.

Google recently released Theft Detection Lock functionality on Android phones, and Android 15 offers a few more protections. This includes authentication requirements for removing your SIM and disabling Find My Device.

Android 15: What else are you getting? Android 15 also offers a couple of foldable- and tablet-specific features, namely app pair functionality and an easier way to pin the taskbar. The latter feature sees Google add a toggle to the taskbar so you can quickly pin it or make it transient.

We’re pretty excited about app pair functionality, though, as this has long been available on foldables from the likes of Microsoft and Samsung. App pairs let you save specific split-screen app combos to the home screen for easier launching. So if you frequently use WhatsApp and YouTube in a split-screen view, you can quickly launch this combo from the home screen.

Other notable features mentioned by Google include more camera controls for third-party apps, the ability for carrier messaging apps to send/receive texts via satellite, and a single tap to log in to apps that use passkeys.

Keen to get Android 15 on your device? You can check out our install guide for more details. You can also visit our Android 15 OEM hub for more details on each brand’s release plan.

