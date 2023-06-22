Are Apple AirTags waterproof?

The selling point for AirTags is that you can track possessions wherever they go. That raises an obvious question for some of the more adventurous among us, though — can they be exposed to water, intentionally or otherwise?

With their battery covers in place, AirTags have an IP67 rating. To translate, that means they can resist most splashing, and be submersed in a meter (3.3 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes. So if you accidentally leave one in the shower or drop one in a toilet, you’ll probably be fine.

That rating is under lab conditions, however. We’d think twice about swimming or regular showers with an AirTag. In fact, someone determined to destroy an AirTag could toss it in a pond or bathtub and reasonably expect it to fall apart, even if it might take much longer than 30 minutes in practice.

Apple itself cautions that water resistance is not a “permanent condition,” and “might decrease as a result of normal wear.” Entropy is going to take its toll, in other words, and the rougher you treat an AirTag, the faster that resistance is going to disappear. Don’t let an AirTag get beat up in your luggage, hiking pack, or gym bag. Attach it (or at least stash it) in a way that will leave it mostly untouched.

If you get an AirTag wet, all that’s necessary in most cases is drying the outside with a soft cloth. That should keep the liquid from eroding sealing. Don’t use a blow dryer, since the heat could harm sealing or circuitry.

If you’re worried that water is already past the sealing: Remove the battery cover by pressing it down, then rotating counterclockwise until it stops.

Separate the cover, body, and battery, letting them air-dry for several hours. You might be able to accelerate the process with silica packs, but you probably shouldn’t use rice, since grain fragments could get stuck.

When you’re done, reassemble the AirTag, making sure you hear a tone when the battery is pressed into its slot. That means the battery is connected, which is a good sign that the AirTag is still working. To be sure your AirTag is alive, open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad and select it in the Items tab. Assuming it’s working, avoid any future water exposure.

