Google just proved why iPhone users are critical for the future of Android

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel strategy has shifted significantly in the last few years. The company went from competing with other Android manufacturers to focusing on the platform’s overall success. It seemed to matter less whether Pixel devices won, as long as Google services reached more people. That’s why you often see new Android features launching on Samsung Galaxy devices first. It’s often not long before Pixel-exclusive features come to a wide range of Android phones.

However, that doesn’t mean Google doesn’t need to find a way to sell more Pixels. The company is still in business after all, and its phones have legitimate appeal. We’ve seen bits of Google’s plan to expand sales before, but the latest Android Show makes it obvious.

Google is targeting disgruntled iOS users, and the company has picked the perfect time to pounce.

What got you to finally ditch your iPhone? 9 votes I liked the better compatibility between Android and iOS. 0 % I wanted more customization features. 11 % Nothing, I've been on Android the whole time! 89 %

Don’t underestimate the importance of AirDrop compatibility for Quick Share

When Quick Share first received AirDrop compatibility on the Pixel 10 series, it was the only thing I heard about from casual users. Friends came up to me, telling me they were able to share files with their significant others and friends, and that it was a really cool experience. People who had never once mentioned Tensor chipsets, modems, or RAM were genuinely impressed by a new Pixel feature.

It’s why I get so frustrated when I hear Pixel complaints from enthusiasts. Google isn’t targeting you. People forget that Pixel phones used to have the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipsets, and most of those enthusiasts complaining weren’t buying Google’s phone then either.

Unfortunately, it appears Google’s lack of competitive drive doesn’t stop with Samsung and other Android manufacturers.

Google used the Android Show to lean into that even more. Quick Share compatibility is now expanded, making switching from iOS even easier. You can not only send over files, but import passwords and home screen layouts. iOS users can be creatures of habit, so the less painful you make switching, the more likely you’ll get more people to jump ship.

It’s already been a successful strategy for Google, as evidenced by increased sales of the Pixel 9 and 10. A good number of those are people who had used iPhones previously, and the company is wise to double down on making switching easier.

Apple left plenty of openings for Google

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google’s increased Pixel success is as much to do with what Google is doing right as what Apple is doing wrong. iOS is in the worst condition I’ve ever seen it in. I’ve had more glitches and hiccups with iOS 26 than in the previous 15 years of using Apple devices. By contrast, Google’s software is the best it’s ever been. Google’s Material 3 Expressive design is fantastic, and Android 16 runs well on my Pixels.

We’ve seen solid Android software before, but it hasn’t always been the most user-friendly. If you’re going to get iOS users to switch, that has to be a fundamental part of the experience. Material 3 Expressive design is quirky, fun, but most importantly, intuitive. I’m not claiming Gemini is the greatest thing ever, and smartphone AI has a long way to go before I feel comfortable placing a value on it.

However, it’s still leagues better than Apple Intelligence, and I love Google’s AI roadmap going forward. AI should be thought of as a system-wide, background service — not something I have to spend hours figuring out how to use. If you’re fed up with your iPhone, the Pixel 10 is absolutely the device I recommend.

I wish Google were at least competing with Apple

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Unfortunately, it appears Google’s lack of competitive drive doesn’t stop with Samsung and other Android manufacturers. If Google really wanted to promote Pixels, it has so many more cards it could play. I recently discussed the new Snapseed 4.0. It’s fantastic, and everything I’d want in a free photo editing tool — and it’s developed by Google. Almost unbelievably, the new update landed on iOS first.

Google leaned into Android as a creative platform during the Android Show, which I thought was a direct shot at Apple, which had previously felt like it had cornered the market on artistic-minded people. Content creation is aspirational. You don’t have to be an Instagram or YouTube sensation to want your photos to look better on social media, so it’s a much larger market than you’d think.

Google is content having its services on as many devices as possible, and that includes iPhones. It’s why Google entered a multi-year partnership with Apple earlier this year, hoping to use Gemini to power Apple Intelligence features. I understand the strategy from Google’s perspective, but it’s still frustrating. It’s always an odd feeling when a Pixel exclusive feature is touted, only to wind up on my Galaxy S26 Ultra a week later, and it seems that feeling will soon extend to iOS devices.

Google is at least headed in the right direction

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I’ve been harsh on Google in the past, but it’s been hard to argue with the results over the last few years. The early days of Tensor had plenty of growing pains, and the company has made a fair number of missteps along the way. However, the recent crop of Pixels is excellent, and the company’s software is in its best place in years.

Google’s also done a fantastic job ignoring the noise from enthusiasts and focusing on what buyers want. Expanded Quick Share AirDrop compatibility is another example of that, and I’d be shocked if we didn’t see more iOS users who are finally fed up with Apple’s same-old software take the leap to something new.

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