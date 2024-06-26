Apple Watch Series 10 leaked renders hint at larger display, bigger dimensions

TL;DR New CAD renders have surfaced giving us an alleged look at the Apple Watch Series 10.

The new model looks to have a larger, 2-inch display and is a bit bigger in size.

The Apple Watch Series 10 may be just a minor refresh, with a bigger Apple Watch X anniversary model coming later.

This could be a very big year for the Apple Watch, especially if the rumors prove true. For a long time, it has been rumored that Apple will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its watch with the introduction of a special Apple Watch X model. What has been less clear is whether this major upgrade will arrive in 2024 or 2025. Although that answer still eludes us for now, new CAD renders from 91Mobiles suggest the Apple Watch Series 10 is coming and it will offer a larger display than ever before.

The new CAD renders were reportedly sourced from industry insiders, but as always, there’s no guarantee on how accurate these images may be. If true, it seems the Apple Watch Series 10 will have a larger display than any previous Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch Ultra. While the Apple Watch Series 9 packs a 1.7-inch display and the Ultra has a 1.93-inch screen, the new Watch 10 is making the move to a bigger 2-inch screen.

As you’d expect, the bigger screen also results in larger dimensions, with this new model sitting right between the Watch Series 9 and Ultra, measuring 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm. Beyond that, the Apple Watch Series 10 seems to have the same design as other standard Apple Watch models. There’s still the same digital crown and side button, as well as the same square display.

The big question is whether this is the Apple Watch X, or just a minor refresh. If there really is an anniversary edition with major changes on its way, this doesn’t seem to be it. After all, the Watch X is supposedly a much bigger update, with some claims suggesting it would have a microLED display and a few other design tweaks such as a new magnetic band attachment system. The microLED rumor was a bit iffy to begin with and we wouldn’t be able to tell from a render anyhow, but there’s certainly no evidence of a new band system in these renders either.

It’s very possible this is just a new, slightly larger model of the Apple Watch Series 10, and that the Apple Watch X is likely either just a product of rumor or not happening just yet. For now, we can’t really say conclusively one way or another. Either way, Apple usually releases new Apple Watch models around September so we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out more.

