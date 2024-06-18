Apple Watch Series 10 may drop support for small-wristed people

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Apple Watch Series 10 may not offer a 41mm size option. Instead, it could come in 45mm and 49mm variants.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not pack any significant upgrades, but it could potentially offer a new dark finish.

We expect the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series around mid-September.

Now that WWDC24 is over, the excitement for Apple’s fall event is rapidly building up. In around three months, the Cupertino firm is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series, along with some new smartwatches. These could include a redesigned Apple Watch Series 10 and an iterative Ultra 3. Interestingly, the Series 10 model may drop the 41mm variant in favor of 45mm and 49mm size options.

According to the reputable Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 10 may offer a thinner design with a larger display option that matches the Ultra line. If this turns out to be accurate, the upcoming Apple Watch may offer 45mm and 49mm size variants, dropping the 41mm edition in the process.

Beyond the slimmer, wider Series 10, Kuo believes the Apple Watch Ultra 3 won’t pack any significant hardware upgrades. Notably, it could offer a dark chassis option for the first time. However, given that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was initially rumored to feature a black variant, there’s a chance we won’t see a dark Ultra 3, either.

We expect the new Apple Watches to debut with the iPhone 16 series sometime in mid-September. While Kuo refers to the upcoming model as “Series 10,” there’s a chance it will be dubbed as “Apple Watch X.” Ultimately, Apple internally considers multiple name formats for many of its devices before releasing them, so we may not get a concrete answer before the official debut.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments