This year's Apple Watches may not be as unique as Apple would pitch them to be

TL;DR 2024’s Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 may look like their recent predecessors and feature no major design tweaks.

Previous rumors pointed to a unique outer look and a new magnetic attachment mechanism for the watch bands.

It’s unclear if Apple is delaying these major exterior changes or has axed them entirely.

We’ve been coming across redesigned Apple Watch concepts and rumors for over three years. While initial leaks suggested that the changes may finally materialize when the Apple Watch X debuts this fall, more recent ones state otherwise. So, if you’ve been holding your breath for an overhauled smartwatch, you may have to continue waiting indefinitely. The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 will reportedly have designs similar to previous-gen models.

A fresh Bloomberg report reiterates recent rumors, suggesting that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 won’t look so unique. It states:

“This year’s third-generation Apple Watch Ultra will have roughly the same look as the original, and the other watch models still resemble the Series 4 launched in 2018.”

Initially, we expected the company to debut an Apple Watch X with a flat-edged design and a new band attachment mechanism that relies on magnets. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem we will see these long-rumored changes this year, if ever.

Nevertheless, the Apple Watch Series 10 could still potentially drop the 41mm variant in favor of a 49mm one. It could also have a thinner body, albeit one that does not feature a different design language.

Given that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 introduced the first CPU boost in three years, we presume 2024’s watches won’t be significantly more capable, either. Ultimately, Apple will likely reveal the new watches in September — during the iPhone 16 launch event. So, we should be getting concrete answers relatively soon.

