The next Apple Watch Ultra may have 'almost no' hardware upgrades

TL;DR Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there will be an Apple Watch Ultra update this year.

However, the new smartwatch will have almost no hardware upgrades.

When the Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched last year, it was more of an evolution than a revolution with a few hardware improvements here and there. And it sounds as if the next iteration of Apple’s Ultra smartwatch could be even less of an advancement.

There were suspicions that Apple would forego releasing a new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. However, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has told MacRumors that the tech giant does plan to update the series this year. But if you were hoping for big improvements, you’re probably going to be let down. Kuo adds that the new smartwatch will have “almost no” hardware upgrades compared to the previous generation.

It appears the analyst did not elaborate on what changes Apple would implement to encourage purchases. However, that phrasing doesn’t completely shut the door on any upgrades. Whatever that could be, we’ll have to wait to find out.

An Apple smartwatch that could see a big change, however, is the Apple Watch X. Rumors have suggested that the device could have the most significant design changes in years. One such change could be the way the bands attach, which the company could switch from a slide and lock mechanism to a magnetic system.

