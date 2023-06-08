Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With a colorful display and fashion-forward bands, an Apple Watch makes a splash, but can it take one? From the pool to the shower, find out if your Apple Watch Series 7 is waterproof enough to join you.

Is the Apple Watch Series 7 waterproof?

The Apple Watch Series 7 boasts a WR50 rating, which means it can withstand pressure at depths up to 50 meters. It’s perfectly safe for swimming laps in a pool or even open-water workouts in the ocean.

On the other hand, you should not submerge your Apple Watch Series 7 beyond 50 meters nor should you expose the device to high-velocity water. Only the Apple Watch Ultra should be taken scuba diving, for example. The pricier device has a water-resistance rating of 100 meters and meets EN13319 depth standards.

What does IP6X certification mean? In addition to its WR50 rating, the Apple Watch Series 7 is rated IP6X dust resistant. This IP rating means the watch is protected from otherwise damaging dust particles.

What does WR50 water resistance mean?

A WR50 rating means the Apple Watch Series 7 is water-resistant at depths up to 50 meters. With this rating, it’s safe for rain splashes, shallow swimming, washing dishes, and taking showers. As mentioned, it is not safe for more intense activities like scuba diving, cliff diving, water skiing, or free dives beyond 50 meters deep.

FAQs

Can you swim with an Apple Watch Series 7? Yes, it is okay to swim with your Apple Watch Series 7 at depths less than 50 meters.

Can you shower with an Apple Watch Series 7? Yes, the device is safe to wear in the shower. Apple does warn, however, that exposure to soapy water or steam can be damaging over time. Likewise, exposure to bug sprays, sunblock, and lotions can also be damaging.

Can I wear my Apple Watch Series 7 in the sauna? Apple does not recommend wearing the Series 7 in steam rooms or saunas.

What is water lock on the Apple Watch? Supported Apple Watches offer water lock mode which disables the Apple Watch screen to avoid accidental touches during swim workouts. Afterwards, disabling water lock initiates the device’s built-in water ejection process.

