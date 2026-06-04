Some clever Fitbit Air owners put a watch on their band and it doesn't look half bad

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Fitbit Air owners have started strapping their analog watches to the fitness band.

You can do so by removing the strap on the analog watch and slipping the Fitbit Air’s band through the spring bars.

One of the nice things about the recently launched Fitbit Air is its minimalist take on fitness tracking. With its screenless design, it won’t replace your nice analog timepiece, as a smartwatch would. While wearing a Fitbit Air and your wristwatch at the same time isn’t exactly ideal aesthetically, some users are finding a way to make it work.

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Some Fitbit Air owners are getting creative with the fitness band by combining it with their traditional watches. Users on Reddit, Threads, and Instagram (via 9to5Google) have recently been sharing their creations. And honestly, the results look better than you may have expected.

In the examples above, Dan Seifert, product critic at Google, combined his Timex Marlin with the Fitbit Air. He then tried it again with his Instrmnt Field Watch. As you can see, the Instrmnt Field Watch seems to fit well with the Fitbit Air’s 18mm strap. However, there’s a bit of a gap on the Timex Marlin, which uses 20mm lugs. So if you’re going to try this for yourself, it looks like you’ll want to stick with a timepiece with lugs no bigger than 19mm.

For those interested in giving this a try, just follow these steps: Remove the strap from your wristwatch, but leave the spring bars in place. Undo the Fitbit Air strap. Slip the Fitbit Air strap through your watch’s spring bars. Fasten the band in a way that allows the Fitbit Air to sit under your wrist.

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