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The excellent Garmin Forerunner 570 just hit a very tempting price ahead of Prime Day
1 hour ago
We liked the Garmin Forerunner 570 a lot in our review, calling it a “polished, high-performing, and impressively accurate running watch.” The main issue was the $550 price tag, but this Amazon deal takes the sting out of that. The 47mm Forerunner 570 is down to $449.99, which is just $3 off its all-time low.
The Forerunner 570 is built for runners and triathletes who want serious training data without going all the way to Garmin’s top-end models. It offers a bright AMOLED touchscreen, button controls, an aluminum bezel, and up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.
You also get Garmin Coach training plans, daily suggested workouts, training readiness, training status, Morning Report, Evening Report, and more than 30 activity profiles. The built-in microphone and speaker can handle calls from your wrist when the watch is paired to your phone, while safety and tracking features add a bit of reassurance during outdoor sessions.
It still isn’t cheap at $449.99, but you’re getting a huge amount of bang for your significantly reduced buck. Hit the link above to catch the deal while it’s live.
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