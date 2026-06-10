The excellent Garmin Forerunner 570 just hit a very tempting price ahead of Prime Day

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We liked the Garmin Forerunner 570 a lot in our review, calling it a “polished, high-performing, and impressively accurate running watch.” The main issue was the $550 price tag, but this Amazon deal takes the sting out of that. The 47mm Forerunner 570 is down to $449.99, which is just $3 off its all-time low.

The Forerunner 570 is built for runners and triathletes who want serious training data without going all the way to Garmin’s top-end models. It offers a bright AMOLED touchscreen, button controls, an aluminum bezel, and up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Garmin Forerunner 570 (47mm) for $449.99 ($100 off)

You also get Garmin Coach training plans, daily suggested workouts, training readiness, training status, Morning Report, Evening Report, and more than 30 activity profiles. The built-in microphone and speaker can handle calls from your wrist when the watch is paired to your phone, while safety and tracking features add a bit of reassurance during outdoor sessions.

It still isn’t cheap at $449.99, but you’re getting a huge amount of bang for your significantly reduced buck. Hit the link above to catch the deal while it’s live.

Follow