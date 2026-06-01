Meta's smart glasses lead grows as Apple reportedly hits another delay

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s smart glasses reportedly face another delay, giving rivals more time to strengthen their position in the rapidly growing wearable AI market.

Meta continues to build momentum with its Ray-Ban smart glasses and is reportedly working on additional models, potentially widening its lead before Apple arrives.

Unlike Apple, Meta’s smart glasses work across both Android and iOS, giving the company access to a much larger audience and a significant advantage as the category expands.

For years now, Apple’s smart glasses have felt like one of tech’s longest-running rumors. Every few months, a new leak arrives promising that Apple’s answer to Meta’s Ray-Bans is just around the corner. Yet somehow, that corner keeps moving. The latest Bloomberg report suggests we may have to wait even longer.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is still working toward a smart glasses launch sometime next year. That doesn’t sound too bad until you remember that previous reports pointed to a 2026 unveiling followed by a 2027 release. As is often the case with ambitious Apple hardware projects, the timeline appears to be slipping. And that’s becoming a problem.

A few years ago, Apple could afford to take its time. Smart glasses were still a niche category, and most companies were simply experimenting. That’s no longer true. Android XR display glasses will be here sometime in 2026. And Meta has already turned its Ray-Ban smart glasses into one of the most convincing examples of wearable AI so far. Instead of replacing your smartphone, those handle simpler tasks such as taking photos, translating conversations, answering questions, and providing real-time information via voice commands.

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More importantly, Meta isn’t standing still. Reports suggest the company is already preparing additional smart glasses models, potentially expanding beyond its Ray-Ban partnership. By the time Apple finally arrives, Meta could have years of real-world experience, user feedback, and ecosystem development under its belt.

There’s another challenge Apple may struggle to overcome — Apple’s products have historically worked best inside Apple’s own ecosystem. That’s great for iPhone owners, but it also limits the company’s reach. Smart glasses are different from smartphones; they benefit from being as accessible as possible.

Meta doesn’t have that problem. Its glasses work across both Android and iOS, giving the company access to a much larger audience from day one.

Ironically, Apple’s eventual entry could help Meta. Whenever Apple enters a new category, consumer awareness tends to skyrocket. More people start paying attention, more people become curious, and the entire market grows. If Meta already has mature products on store shelves when that happens, it will be in a strong position to capture those customers.

Apple may still deliver an incredible pair of smart glasses when they finally arrive. The company has a habit of entering categories late and refining the experience better than its rivals. But right now, we’re still talking about promises, prototypes, and shifting timelines. Until Apple has an actual product ready to wear, Meta gets another year — or perhaps even longer — to widen its lead.

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